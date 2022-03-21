Elden Ring: Best Wondrous Physick Upgrades | Crystal Tears Guide

Along with your healing flask, you’ll gain a secondary healing item called the Flask of Wondrous Physick. This item recharges whenever you rest at a site of grace, and you can mix different upgrade materials into the flask for bonus effects. Some of those effects are much better than others, providing exactly the buff you need to take down the ridiculously tough bosses of Elden Ring. If you’re looking to upgrade yourself with an easy, instant boost to your abilities, then you’ll want to look out for these rare Crystal Tears.

Crystal Tears are the permanent items you’ll gain from defeating monsters at the Minor Erdtrees. Easily visible on your map, Minor Erdtrees are giant glowing trees — not to be confused with the gargantuan glowing tree in the far north. These still-very-large trees are guarded by creatures like Erdtree Avatars, Putrid Avatars, and Ulcerated Tree Spirits. Defeating them will reward you with powerful Crystal Tears. You never run out, and you can easily swap them around for different effects. Very handy as you enhance your build across 50+ hours of gameplay.

Where To Find The Best Crystal Tears | Wondrous Physick Guide

Crystal Tears are key items that drop by defeating the mini-bosses located at each Minor Erdtree. These are the Crystal Tears we think are the best — the ones you really won’t want to miss. Still, it doesn’t hurt to grab as many as you can. The Minor Erdtrees are very easy to locate on the map. Only one Crystal Tear is earned through a different method. Learn all the details below.

Cerulean Hidden Tear

Grants infinite FP for a short period. Defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit at the Minor Erdtree on Mt. Gelmir. The tree is located east of the Road of Iniquity site of grace.

Thorny Cracked Tear

Makes each consecutive attack in a combo more powerful. Very, very good for nonstop attacks or when paired with the Cerulean Hidden Tear. Find it by defeating the Putrid Avatar at the Minor Erdtree in the Consecrated Snowfield region. Find the tree to the east of Ordina, the prominent village on the map.

Learn how to reach the Consecrated Snowfield here.

Stonebarb Cracked Tear

Adds more poise damage to all attacks, making you more likely to stagger. Dropped by the Putrid Avatar near the eastern Minor Erdtree in Caelid. Find it in front of the Dragonbarrow Cave.

Opaline Bubble Tear

Generates an impenetrable bubble shield. Dropped by the Erdtree Avatar at the Minor Erdtree in the Weeping Peninsula. Found in the center of the region.

Crimsonburst Crystal Tear

Boosts HP regeneration. Also dropped by the Erdtree Avatar at the Minor Erdtree in the Weeping Peninsula.

Greenburst Crystal Tear

Boosts stamina regeneration. Dropped by the Erdtree Avatar boss at the Minor Erdtree in Caelid. Find the tree east of the Smoldering Church.

Purifying Crystal Tear

An extremely situational physick. This tear grants immunity to the Lord of Blood’s deadly blood-draining attack. To acquire it, you must follow Bloody Finger Hunter Yura’s quest — you can find them northeast of the Seaside Ruins in southern Limgrave. They’re standing under an overpass.

Follow the quest until you find Yura at the Second Church of Marika. Alternatively, you find find Yura’s body, taken over by Shabriri next to the Zamor Ruins site of grace in the Mountaintop of the Giants. He will appear here no matter what. After talking to him, travel back to the Second Church of Marika and defeat Bloody Finger Eleonara.

