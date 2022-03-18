Elden Ring: How To Find All 8 Legendary Talismans | Equipment Locations

Talismans are the little bits of jewelry you can equip for big buffs in Elden Ring. Certain talismans are critical for builds, and they can really make all the difference in a tense fight. Some of the best are the legendary talismans — the rarest of the rare that’ll score you an achievement / trophy if you find them all. There are only eight of these in the entire game, and we’re going to show you exactly where to find each one with the full guide below with map pictures and descriptions.

Radagon’s Soreseal

Greatly raises vigor, endurance. strength, dexterity. Causes you to take more damage.

Located in Fort Faroth, in the far east of Caelid. Find Fort Faroth on the road that leads to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow — and Fort Faroth is actually located behind the massive ancient dragon Greyoll.

To gain this talisman, go inside and use the ladder to the rooftop. Drop down through the hole in the floor (far back) and jump to the ledge in the upper level of the dark room, to your right near the rat. In the room with the giant rat, climb down the ladder and search the corpse.

Radagon Icon

Lowers time to cast spells.

Located inside Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes. From the Debate Parlor, go outside and hop the fence to the right. Use the nearby ladder and enter the window to reach the upper level. Find the treasure chest in the upper floor.

Godfrey Icon

Raises the power of charged spells and skills.

Dropped by the boss of the Golden Lineage Evergaol in Altus Plateau. Just east of the Grand Lift, go to the underpass ravine below and you’ll find the evergaol. Costs 1 Stonesword Key to unlock. Found directly south of the Erdtree-Gazing Hill site of grace and through the tunnel. Defeat Godefroy, the Grafted to acquire the talisman.

Moon of Nokstella

Increases memory slots by +2.

Located in Nokstella, Eternal City. This area can be accessed after completing a major portion of Ranni’s quest (Caria Manor, Ranni’s Rise) — unlock the portal in Renna’s Rise by giving Ranni the key item found under the massive throne in Nokron, Eternal City. The portal takes you to the path that leads to Nokstella.

In Nokstella, reach the massive throne in the west of the city. Open the chest inside the temple structure guarded by two Mimic Tears.

Marika’s Soreseal

Greatly raises mind, intelligence, faith and arcane. Also raises damage from these same stats.

Located in the lower levels of Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. Reach this area by accessing the Consecrated Snowfield through the Great Lift of Rold. Learn how to reach Elphael / Haligtree here.

At the Elphael Inner Wall site of grace, exit through the door guarded by the Tree Spirit and go down the ladder — or drop down from the archways — into the lower area of the wall. Down below, fight through the undead grafted scions to reach a Stonesword Key door. The talisman is inside.

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Enormously boosts physical damage negation with shields.

At the bottom of Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. Reach the Drainage Channel site of grace and exit through the door to the huge root walkway. Walk along the roots to the left until you reach an archway, then drop down and continue to follow the roots onto a ceiling with a hole. Drop inside and jump to the balcony. There’s are three pest creatures and a big bug guarding the chest.

Old Lord’s Talisman

Extends spell effect duration.

Located in a chest in Crumbling Farum Azula. Starting from the Beside The Great Bridge site of grace, go up to the bridge leading up to the boss arena. Turn around and run to the structure with pillars opposite the direction of the boss around and go down the stairs — go down the ladder and open the chest in the tower to get the talisman reward. When you approach the chest, the dead beast men will awaken.

Erdtree’s Favor +2

Increases maximum HP, stamina and equip load.

After using the Forge of the Giants, defeat the main story boss of Crumbling Farum Azula and return to Leyndell. You’ll have to enter through the Forbidden Lands site of grace. Use the large elevator, then progress to the even larger wooden elevator to enter the main section of the ruined city. The talisman is guarded by an Ulcerated Tree Spirit in the large courtyard of ash below — more monsters will appear from the ash when you approach. The talisman is on a jutting burnt chunk of wood in the center of the ash sea.

