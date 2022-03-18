Elden Ring: How To Find All 7 Legendary Spell Locations | Sorceries & Incantations Guide

Magic is really good in Elden Ring — and you can make it even better with these legendary spells. Whether you prefer Incantations or Sorceries, these spells are surprisingly killer even against late-game bosses. If you’re running a Faith / Arcane build and want more all-powerful tools to wreck everything in your path, here’s how to get the “Legendary” spells.

These spells are some of the hardest items to get in the game. Legendary Weapons are pretty easy in comparison. To conquer the spells, you need to complete special side-quests, locate hidden Primeval Sorcerers, and reach the top of tricky towers with puzzle seals. We’ll explain how to get them all, step-by-step, in the full guide below. There are only 7, so there’s no reason not to swing back and grab them after completing most of the game.

How To Find All 7 Legendary Spell Locations | Sorceries & Incantations Guide

Flame of the Fell God

Northwest of the Stormveil Castle exit, after defeating Godrick, you’ll reach the Liurnia of the Lakes Shore site of grace. Use the nearby gust of wind to ride up with your mount and reach the Malefactor’s Evergaol. Defeat Adan, Thief of Fire to acquire the Flame of the Fell God incantation.

Greyoll’s Roar

Technically, this dragon incantion can be acquired right at the start of Elden Ring. To unlock it, you need to locate Ancient Dragon Greyoll in Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow — an immense dragon that can’t move. To find Greyoll early, travel to the Third Church of Marika in Limgrave and enter the secret portal in the water nearby. The portal will transport you to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow. Travel south, across the bridge and past the Minor Erdtree. Just south of the Minor Erdtree on the map, you’ll find Greyoll’s domain. The dragon is incredibly huge.

Ride past the dragon and behind it, then rest at the Fort Faroth site of grace. From behind you can kill Greyoll by attacking its tale. No other dragons are around, and Greyoll can’t hit you. Use any weapon that causes bleed buildup — like the Bloodhound’s Fang, which you can acquire by defeating the boss at the Forlorn Hound Evergaol, right near the road leading from Limgrave to Wheeping Peninsula.

After defeating Greyoll, you’ll gain +5 Dragon Hearts — travel to the Cathedral of Dragon Communion located in the southwestern edge of Caelid. Once Greyoll is dead, you can purchase Greyoll’s Roar from this Dragon Altar for 3 Dragon Hearts.

Comet Azur

At Mt. Gelmir, you can acquire Comet Azur by reaching Primeval Sorcerer Azur outside the Volcano Manor. Starting at the ravine near Wyndham Ruins, follow the path around the volcano to Seethewater Terminus, then south past the lava lake to the Craftman’s Shack. From here, you can access the Hermit Village. Find Primeval Sorcerer Azur in the north of the village by the cliffs. Interact to acquire the Comet Azur spell.

Stars of Ruin

To gain Stars of Ruin, you’ll first need to acquire the Comet Azur spell. Start by travelling to Sorceress Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins, Limgrave — show her the Comet Azur spell, and go through her dialogue until she gives you an item called Sellian Sealbreaker.

Next, travel to Sellen Hideaway to the south of Fort Faroth, Caelid. Reach the cliff at the back of the graveyard — attack the wall behind the sorcerer to reveal a hidden entrance to Sellen Hideaway. Continue through the dungeon, drop down into two pits and you’ll find a magical sealed door. Unlock the door with the Sealbreaker key item. Interact with Lusat to gain this spell.

Elden Stars

Located in Deeproot Depths — accessible through an easy-to-miss chamber in Nokron, Eternal City. From Nokron (unlocked by defeated Starscourge Radahn), reach the Ancestral Woods and find an underground path to a pair of Gargoyle bosses. Use the coffin after taking down the boss, then you’ll reach the Deeproot Depths.

From the first site of grace, carefully move on the tree branch and reach the ant cavern. The incantation spell is located at the end of the ant nest.

Ranni’s Dark Moon

Located on the Moonlight Altar Plateau, a large area in the south of Liurnia of the Lakes that can only be accessed by playing through Ranni’s Quest (Caria Manor, Ranni’s Rise) — you need to reach the Lake of Rot and defeat the Astel boss, then you can access the Moonlight Altar Plateau.

On the plateau, the sorcery spell is located at Chelona’s Rise in the southwest corner. The tower is locked and requires you to find three ghost turtles — one is on the cliffs just north of the tower. You’ll need a bow to hit it. Another is on a ledge beneath the cliff in the southeast corner. The last one is flying above the gust of wind near the Evergaol in the northwest corner. Ride into the wind with your mount to hit it.

Once Chelona’s Rise is unlocked, you can return and collect the spell.

Foundling Rain of Stars

Located in the Heretical Rise in the Mountaintop of the Giants region. The locked tower is located east of the Minor Erdtree, on the high plateau guarded by puppets. You can’t access the tower from this side — you need to travel to the opposite ledge across the ravine to the north. There’s an invisible bridge leading from one side of the ravine toward the tower. You can reach the invisible ridge from the Snow Valley Ruins Overlook site of grace — travel east along the high ledge.

Use arrows or dropped items to see the (very faint) invisible bridge path. It winds around and leads to an open window. Once inside, you can unlock the front door — the sorcery spell is located at the top of the tower.

