Eldin Ring: How To Beat The Abductor Virgins | Secret Boss Guide

The Abductor Virgins are a special hidden boss that can absolutely wreck players that aren’t careful in Raya Lucaria Academy. If you’re captured by one of the strange iron maiden constructs at the very bottom of the spinning wheel platform, you’ll be teleported to an arena much deeper into the game — an arena underneath the Volcano Manor. Inside the underground inquisition chamber, you’ll be attacked by two deadly constructs. One has scythe arms, and one has spinning wheel arms; if you’re still exploring Raya Lucaria, this boss can be absolutely impossible. Some players caught in the trap can’t escape, no matter what they do.

And that’s why we’re here to help you escape (or beat) the Abductor Virgins. It might feel like there’s no way out of the chamber if you’re not prepared, but you do have options — you can stand and fight or make a run for it and return later. To help make this battle easier, there’s also a complete cheese method so you can crush these things easily. Even if you can just run by them, some players won’t give up until the boss is down.

How To Easily Beat The Abductor Virgins Boss | Or Run Away

The Abductor Virgins are a special boss in an underground chamber of the Volcano Manor area. The only way to access them is if you drop down to the bottom of Raya Lucaria Academy — from the massive lift wheel, ride down and drop off at the bottom of the cavern. A single iron maiden “Virgin” enemy is down below. If it manages to grab you with its abduction attack, you’ll teleport to the Abductor Virgin’s boss arena.

When you appear in the arena, you’ll encounter two of the iron maiden enemies. The boss consists of both of these enemies attacking you at the same time. One has spinning wheel arms, and the other has scythe arms — they’ll be much higher level than you if you encounter them accidentally while in Raya Lucaria, and there’s no apparent easy way to escape.

Method #1: Escape

There is an escape from their lair. There’s a site of grace in the underground. Activate it, then you can teleport to any other site of grace on the outside.

Method #2: Cheese

If you want to kill them, sprint to the opposite side of the arena and up the large rocks. You can jump to the top where the bosses basically can’t hit you at all, and you can freely use ranged attacks. Throw bombs, shoot arrows / bolts, or use magic from up above. It also helps to summon an Ash Spirit to deal damage. If you can destroy one of these enemies, then the last remaining one will be much easier to deal with.

You can also attack when they attempt that grab move. Roll toward them when their metal doors open and their flesh arms grab at you. If you dodge through the grab, you can immediately attack the inside and deal double damage. That’s their weak point. Even these incredibly annoying bosses can be (eventually) brought down. The hardest part is just getting stuck when you’re not ready.

