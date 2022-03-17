Eldin Ring: How To Cancel The Frenzied Flame | Alternate Ending Guide

The secrets just never stop in Elden Ring. We thought fighting the hardest boss in the series was big, or unlocking the utterly twisted “bad” ending, but there’s one path that’s so secret, you’ll have access all the biggest, baddest boss fights to accomplish it. The lore implications are huge, and some players believe this might lead to yet another, even more hidden ending. Honestly, it’s starting to sound pretty plausible to us. This is how to get what might be the rarest item in the game — Miquella’s Needle.

This super rare item allows players to “cure” themselves of the Frenzied Flame, a permanent mark you can burn into your character by taking a very creepy path beneath the capitol city. Permanent means permanent — if you get the Frenzied Flame mark from Three Fingers, you’re stuck with it. You won’t be able to unlock any other ending. Unless you follow this path and fix yourself before the final boss. You’ll just have to fight the two hardest bosses in the game. No big deal. One of them is ridiculously well-hidden. The other one is just so impossible less than 1% of players have beaten it.

How To Remove The Frenzied Flame

To remove the Frenzied Flame from the player Tarnished, you’ll need to follow multiple steps and acquire a special item called Miquella’s Needle — then use the needle item in the secret Dragonlord Placidusax arena in Crumbling Farum Azula. To complete this, you’ll need to defeat Malenia, Blade of Miquella and the Dragonlord Placidusax — the two hardest bosses in Elden Ring.

Completing this extremely obscure side-quest requires knowledge of some of the biggest secrets, so we’ll link to more in-depth guides to help you navigate the late-game. This can only be done if you’ve accepted the Frenzied Flame from the Three Fingers — learn how to do that here.

Step #1: How To Get Miquella’s Needle

Travel to Caelid and reach the large swamp to the west of Sellia. In the center of Aeonia Swamp you’ll find a boss called Commander O’Neal . Defeat him to gain the Unalloyed Gold Needle .

and reach the large swamp to the west of Sellia. In the center of Aeonia Swamp you’ll find a boss called . Defeat him to gain the . Unlock the magical seal gate in Sellia and ride up the plateau to the Church of the Plague. Talk to Millicent and give her the Unalloyed Gold Needle.

Travel to Gowry’s Shack on the path outside of Sellia. You may need to travel to Gowry’s Shack first — either way, talk to the NPC here.

Continue to follow Millicent’s Quest — she’ll next appear north of the Erdtree-Gazing Hill site of grace in Altus Plateau. Collect the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis from the Shaded Castle in the north near Mt. Gelmir and return it to her.

Defeat the Godskin Apostle at Dominula, Windmill Village .

at . Talk to her again at the Mountaintop of the Giants, Ancient Snow Valley site of grace.

Finally, she will appear in the Prayer Room, in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. Learn how to reach this secret location here. Defeat the Ulcerated Tree near the Drainage Channel site of grace, then reload and return to the Ulcerated Tree area. Use the summon sign and help Millicent defeat invaders.

Talk to her again after the invasion, rest and reset, then talk to her again. Finally, you’ll find her corpse and the Unalloyed Gold Needle.

Defeat Malenia, Blade of Miquella then rest and return to her arena. A giant Scarlet Aeonia flower is blossoming in the arena. Use the Unalloyed Gold Needle on the flower to obtain Miquella’s Needle.

Now that we have Miquella’s Needle, we can remove the Frenzied Flame and get one of the regular endings.

Step #2: Using Miquella’s Needle To Remove The Frenzied Flame

Reach Crumbling Farum Azula and unlock the path to the secret Dragonlord Placidusax boss. Learn where to find him the boss arena here.

and unlock the path to the secret boss. Learn where to find him the boss arena here. In this arena, use Miquella’s Needle to cure yourself of the Frenzied Flame.

Now you can unlock any of the other five endings. This method is special because it allows you to sacrifice yourself instead of sacrificing Melina at the Forge of the Giants. Technically, you can save her and avoid her death by becoming a Frenzied Flame, then curing yourself before the final boss.

