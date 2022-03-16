Elden Ring: How To Increase Runes Earned By 50% | Faster Leveling Guide

We can’t stop talking about runes in Elden Ring. Runes are both money and XP, and if you want to level up or buy an infinite supply of consumables, you’re going to need lots of runes. By the end of the game, level ups can cost upwards of 40k~ runes, so increasing the amount you get per enemy defeat can be incredibly helpful.

There are two items you can use to increase your base rune rewards. One is a talisman that permanently increases runes gained when equipped. The other is a consumable that increases rune drops even more, but you’ll only get a temporary increase that lasts for three minutes. Still, you can combine the effects for rune farming and get a huge +50% total increase. When you’re farming for 100k runes, that means you’re getting 150k in the same amount of time. Not a bad use of your time.

How To Earn More Runes Faster | +50% Runes From Enemy Kills

To increase your rune gains by +50%, you’ll need two items: Gold Scarab talisman and Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot consumable. The talisman increases your rune gains by +20%, while the Fowl Foot gives you a boost of +30% for a limited time. Using them both gives you the biggest bonus — and makes farming for runes even better. There are two methods we’ve covered so far: farming outside the Beastial Sanctum, and end-game farming in Mohgwyn Palace.

To get the Gold Scarab talisman, and for an unlimited supply of Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot, go to these locations.

Gold Scarab Talisman: Located in the Abandoned Cave in Caelid. Travel east from the Smoldering Wall site of grace, then cross the ravine with a fallen tree to access. Located south of the Siofra River Deep Well. Defeat the Cleanrot Knight duo to gain the talisman.

The Gold Scarab Talisman gives +20% runes from defeated enemies when equipped.

Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot : Sold by Patches in Murkwater Cave in Limgrave. Located north of the lake in the center of Limgrave, upstream. Defeat Patches and he’ll sell these items. He’ll continue to sell when he moves to Volcano Manor. If you kill Patches, you can turn in his Bell Bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold and purchase Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot from them.

Alternatively, you can craft Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot with a recipe.

Missionary’s Cookbook [2] : Sold by Patches in Murkwater Cave, or Volcano Manor, or from the Twin Maiden Husks after killing Patches and turning in his Bell Bearing.

: Sold by Patches in Murkwater Cave, or Volcano Manor, or from the Twin Maiden Husks after killing Patches and turning in his Bell Bearing. Craft Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot with the following ingredients: Rowa Fruit x3, Four-Toed Fowl Foot x1, Gold Firefly x1.

You can purchase as many as you want or craft them. Either way, the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot gives you +30% rune rewards for 3 minutes. Perfect for giving you a huge boost when farming. Combine that with the equipped Gold Scarab talisman for a huge +50% boost to runes.

