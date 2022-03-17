20 Zombie FPS Games You Shouldn’t Miss!

Shooters are known for being games that you can just let loose on things with. That’s why so many of them are not just out there, but have online multiplayer features to ensure that you always have someone to play with. But then, came the zombie craze, where every game (and their spinoff) had to have zombies because EVERYONE loves to shoot zombies. So allow us to show you Top Zombie FPS Games You Shouldn’t MISS!

#20 Back 4 Blood

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Release: 2021

You know those games that try to be like other games because those other games were SUPER POPULAR and so they just want to copy their homework? Yeah, Back 4 Blood is that. It’s a Left 4 Dead clone that aims to pick up where the series left off with…mixed results.

Which is ironic, because the team behind the game in Turtle Rock…were the ones who MADE Left 4 Dead. Like we said, ironic.

You’re in a world that is infected and has turned the population into “Ridden”, and now, you must choose between one of 8 “Cleaners” in order to save what’s left of the world. You’ll have to work together with others in both the story mode and the online multiplayer modes in order to survive.

#19 BrainBread 2

Publisher: Reperio Studios

Developer: Reperio Studios

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS

Release: July 20, 2016

The world has gone through a major change. Why? Because a corporation has used its influence to implant microchips into people and now they’re all zombies whom you need to stop, and expose the corporation for what they’ve done.

Oh, and you’re a zombie yourself, fun!

In BrainBread 2 you’ll have a mix of RPG and FPS elements coming together as you comb through the world and try to figure out how to get what you need to save everyone, if that’s even possible. But you might just like that this game promises “grindhouse gore” and gives you plenty of ways to outfit yourself for the zombie threat.

#18 7 Days To Die

Publishers: The Fun Pimps, Telltale Games

Developer: The Fun Pimps

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux

Release: 2013

7 Days To Die might almost be a decade old, but what it did for the zombie genre can’t be ignored. Because it wasn’t just a zombie game where you shoot everything in sight. Rather, it was one that mixed open-world gameplay, tower defense, RPG elements, a rich story and FPS fun for all to enjoy.

Freedom to do what you want is very much the name of the game here. You’ll have a wide open world full of biomes to explore and survive in. You’ll have access to hundreds of items to help you build and thrive in combat.

You’ll find the world is ever-evolving, and you’ll need to grow with it in order to survive. In short, this game wants you to create your own zombie killing/surviving experience, so why not give it a shot?

#17 Hunt Showdown

Publishers: Crytek, Koch Media

Developer: Crytek

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release: 2018

When it comes to zombie games, it’s not enough to just have good gameplay, you need to have something that’ll bring gamers to the table. And Hunt Showdown does have that hook.

Because in this game from Crytek, you are on the hunt for monsters in a set of big areas. The catch though is that you’re not the only ones going after these creatures. In unique PVPVE gameplay, you’ll need to watch your step and aim true at not just the monsters you’re going after, but the people who want to get the glory at your expense. And if you die? You leave behind what you had, and thus start over from basically the beginning.

So hunt like your life, and wealth, depends on it, because it very much does.

#16 Arizona Sunshine

Publishers: Vertigo Games, Vertigo Arcades

Developers: Vertigo Games, Jaywalkers Interactive

Platforms: Oculus Quest, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, HTC Vive, Valve Index, Windows Mixed Reality

Release: 2016

If you’ve ever wanted to truly FEEL like you were in a zombie apocalypse, Arizona Sunshine might just be for you. Because this is a zombie game that was built for VR, and you’ll need to react in real-time in order to get through the apocalypse you find yourselves in.

In this game, you and up to three other people hear a voice on the radio and seek nothing more than to go and figure out where other survivors are in Arizona. Of course, the only the thing standing between you and the truth is the hordes of zombies.

While it does harbor to VR’s more basic natures, it does provide you with a deep narrative, the freedom to explore various parts of Arizona, as well as additional content updates to ensure you have a deep zombie-killing VR experience.

#15 World War Z: Aftermath

Publisher: Saber Interactive

Developer: Saber Interactive

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 5

Release: September 21, 2021

World War Z wasn’t just a hit movie (starring Brad Pitt, who is not in the game just so you know), but also a hit title that had over 15 million players trying it out. World War Z: Aftermath is the next part of that franchise, and encourages you to team up to take the zombie menace down.

Easily the best part about this game isn’t just teaming up with your friends or other players, it’s that the game embraces the fact that this is a world setting, and as a result, you’ll get to take part of campaigns in all sorts of places, including trying to take back Vatican City and fighting of hordes in Russia.

And then there’s Horde Mode XL, which puts you against swarms of hundreds of zombies and dares you to survive. So try it out and see if you can.

#14 Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Publisher: Skydance Interactive

Developers: Skydance Interactive, Skybound Entertainment

Platforms: Oculus Quest, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Release: January 23, 2020

The Walking Dead franchise has been big (in the mainstream) for over a decade, and as such has spawned all sorts of video game titles. Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is another one of them, but with a few twists of its own.

The first of which is that this is another VR title, and not just that, it’s a game that’ll have you at war in New Orleans. The living are fighting for scraps and it’s getting ugly, it’ll be up to you to figure out what to do, who to side with, and how far you’ll go in order to survive. Will you do things gun blazing? Try stealth? Team up with others or kill everyone living or dead?

Your choices affect everything, so be careful with what you choose.

#13 Killing Floor 2

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Developers: Tripwire Interactive, Hardsuit Labs, Inc., Saber Interactive

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Linux

Release: 2016

Killing Floor 2 is not a game that prides itself on story. It’s a game that puts you in various scenarios that allow you to blast your way through hordes of bad guys without a care in the world, because all you REALLY want to do is just have fun and kill things with a vengeance.

Well, Killing Floor 2 does indeed do that. It puts you in the game against swarms of their “Zeds” and has you killing them one after another with enough gore to make horror movie directors proud. Then, when you want to take things to the next level, you merely go and enjoy the multiplayer! In which you can take on your friends in not-so-friendly firefights, or, be a Zed yourself and try to kill those trying to kill you.

Either way, it sounds fun, doesn’t it?

#12 STALKER

Publishers: GSC Game World, Deep Silver, MORE

Developer: GSC Game World

Platforms: Microsoft Windows; Xbox Series X/S

Release: Shadow of Chernobyl; 20 March 2007

STALKER is a series that we honestly have to be a bit cautious about because of the real-world events that are happening in the areas in which this game is set. But on the whole, the STALKER series is a very fun and deep FPS and zombie shooter that has had multiple expansions and a true sequel coming out eventually.

You’ll need to be mindful of ALL of your surroundings, because there are things both natural and unnatural that are aiming to kill you in this set of titles. And there are plenty of mysteries to go alongside the dangers that you’ll be facing.

#11 Black Mesa

Publisher: Crowbar Collective

Developer: Crowbar Collective

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux

Release: 2015

Sometimes, fans surprise you with how much they love a thing. Fans of the Half-Life series were so invested in it that they decided to remake the game in a third-person format via Black Mesa.

This game is not just a reimagining of Half-Life, but features various improvements and a graphical quality via the Source Engine that can’t be denied. 19 levels of combat and craziness await you, and you’ll have plenty of weapons to go and do what needs to be done.

So, you ready to go, Mr. Freeman?

#10 Dead Island Definitive Edition

Publishers: Techland, MENG CHIA TSAI, Deep Silver

Developer: Techland

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360

Release: 2011

Dead Island is one of those titles that was supposed to get a sequel but it never really worked out for various reasons. But that doesn’t mean the original game was bad. In fact, it took a lot of people by surprise when it arrived over 10 years ago.

Dead Island Definitive Edition is the true version of the game in many ways, because not only does it feature all the additional content that came after the main release, but it has improved combat, multiplayer, and more.

You are the sole survivor of an island that has been turned into zombies. And now, you have to find a way out of there while not getting bitten yourself! You can play alone or with others and kill all the zombies in order to make it out alive…IF you can make it out alive…

#9 Dying Light

Publishers: Techland, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Techland

Platforms: PC, Console

Release: 2015

Dying Light tried to make a lot of promises in terms of what it was going to do and how it would “redefine the zombie genre” in various ways. Well, it didn’t do that, but, it did go and create a solid enough zombie game with loads of content and a fun gameplay mechanic addition via Parkour.

You’re a person on a mission in a city that is both at war with itself, and with the various zombies that are around it. As you go about your mission you’ll have to not only fight for your life, but figure out who to side with, how to go about getting things done around the city, and more.

And with the DLC content you’ll find even MORE for you to do. The sequel may be out right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy all that the original offers.

#8 Wolfenstein The Old Blood

Publisher: Bethesda

Developer Machine Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One

Release: 2015

Wolfenstein The Old Blood is a prequel title to The New Order, and one that aims to tell its own story while still delivering on the action and thrills that the reborn franchise has offered for a while.

The story takes place in two parts, as you play once again as BJ Blazkowicz and put him up against not just deadly zombies, but the Germans who are threatening to release terrors both natural and supernatural onto the world.

Be prepared for a physical fight as your enemies could be all around you at any moment, but do what you need to in order to secure the freedom of the rest of the world.

#7 Half-life Alyx

Publisher: Valve Corporation

Developer: Valve Corporation

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release: 2020

Half-Life as a whole is honestly in a really weird place. Because fans have been BEGGING for Half-Life 3 for ages now, and the closest we’ve got to anything like that is Black Mesa (which again, was fan-made) and then, the VR adventure Half-life Alyx.

You play as Alyx Vance, the only man who is able to stop the incoming alien invasion via The Combine. You’ll need to do various missions, grow your research, build new weapons, and most importantly, you need to survive.

While this may not be what fans have been wanting from Half-Life, we can’t deny that it’s actually a pretty great game.

#6 Call of Duty Zombies

Publishers: Activision, Aspyr, Activision Blizzard, Tencent, Nokia,

Developers: Activision, Treyarch, Aspyr, Raven Software, Infinity Ward

Platforms: PC Console

Release: 2003

The Call of Duty games are very much to blame for a LOT of things. And while they aren’t to blame for putting zombies into video games, their Zombies Mode is very much something that is expected across the various titles, and other franchises have tried to mimic that as well.

The irony is that the quality of the zombie mode depends on who’s making it and how much time they’ve put into it. Because at first, it was just you versus WWII zombies, then it became more a story-mode set in places like New Orleans, then it was just random zombies, and so on.

Either way, fans enjoy it, they keep playing it, and even though we’re not getting a Call of Duty release this year, when one arrives next year, you can expect something zombified to show up.

#5 Resident Evil 7

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2017

The Resident Evil franchise is one that can rightfully claim that it’s been a zombie game since its beginnings. But over time, it’s very much lost its way. That is, until Resident Evil 7 came out. This game (also known as Biohazard) took things back to its core in terms of being a very scary shooter that you have to endure as well as survive in.

You are a man who has gotten a message from his supposedly dead wife. She tells you she’s trapped in a place in New Orleans and that you need to go save her. But what awaits you is not just a crazed family, but monsters that can be behind every corner. Survive if you can, find the truth, and make sure nothing stands in your way.

#4 Left 4 Dead

Publishers: Valve Corporation, My.com

Developers: Valve Corporation, Turtle Rock Studios, Certain Affinity, © 2021 MGL MY.COM (CYPRUS) LIMITED

Platforms: PC, Console

Release: 2008

Ok, NOW we’re going to talk about Left 4 Dead, because when this game came out, it absolutely helped change the zombie game for the better just because it dared to be both different and unique in terms of how it handled its co-op multiplayer.

Set right after the zombie apocalypse, you are part of a group of four survivors, whose sole mission isn’t to save the world, it’s to save themselves and get to the next location in one piece. As a result you’ll need to work with your partners in order to get past massive zombie hordes, mutant monsters and more.

You’ll have to traverse massive maps, and deal with enemies whose AI is very strong. If you try and go it alone? You will die. So stay smart, stay together, and you might just make it.

#3 Dying Light 2

Publisher: Techland

Developer: Techland

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release: 2021

The most recent game on our list, Dying Light 2 tried to improve upon everything the original game did, and more.

And for the most part, it did. The game changes the narrative from the first title, you’re a person who has entered a massive new city, and is in search of someone, and in search of the truth about yourself. But what happens next is up to you. You’ll complete missions for various missions and factions, and your choices will affect the very city you’re housed in, both in big and small ways.

Not just that, you are infected, and if you’re not careful and get to safe zones, you’ll turn into one of the zombies you usually kill.

The massive scale and scope of the game has led to claims of needing 500 hours to get everything done. Add to that the parkour and weapons crafting elements and you have a deep zombie experience on your hands.

#2 Resident Evil Village

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia

Release: 2021

Easily one of the biggest, and best, releases of last year, Resident Evil 8 (aka Resident Evil Village) puts you back in control of Ethan Winters. You have saved your wife from the Biohazard and are having a baby with her…but nothing ever goes the way it should in Resident Evil. Mia is killed and your son is taken to a mysterious village home of many monsters.

Not the least of which is the seductive yet deadly Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters. Now, you must fight through their hold, get to the village and learn about where is your child at all costs. But what really is going on here? The answers, and the horror, might just surprise you.

#1 Half-Life 2

Publisher: Valve

Developer: Valve

Platforms: Android, Xbox, Microsoft Windows, IBM PC compatible

Release: 2004

Hailed as one of the best games ever made, Half-Life 2 continues the story of the original game, putting you in control of Martin Freeman as you try and save the world from an unending alien invasion.

The game is praised not just because of its gameplay, but because of how the story and gameplay are woven into one another in such a way that it feels flawless. Add to that, the way the world interacts with how you do things in combat puts Half-Life 2 on another level.

It’s true we may never get Half Life 3, but at the very least, Half-Life 2 is here to showcase just how grand something can be when you put a bunch of effort and time into making everything as close to flawless as possible.