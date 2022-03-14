20 Best Puzzle Games of All Time

Puzzle games. They’ve honestly been around for a very long time, and they’ve always appealed to those who want a challenge in their games beyond “shooting everything in sight” or “figuring out your RPG team lineup”. But what ones are the best around? Allow us to show you the top 20 puzzle games!

#20 Portal Reloaded

Publisher: Portanis

Developer: Portanis

Platform: PC

Release Date: April 19, 2021

Portal is something we’ll talk about in full later, but we thought we’d start the main list off by talking about a community mod that took things to a whole new dimension.

In Portal Reloaded, you’ll have the ability to open THREE portals with your gun, allowing you to dive into a set of timelines and try to solve “intense 4D puzzles”. Leave it to the community to try and take things to the next level. And with 25 different and all-new puzzles to partake in? This might just get your itch scratched for more Portal content.

#19 Little Nightmares 2

Publishers: Bandai Namco, Namco Bandai Games America Inc.

Developers: Tarsier Studios, Supermassive Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia

Release Date: February 10, 2021

The sequel to the hit title, Little Nightmares 2 puts you in the role of a boy named Mono, who has found that his world is being changed and corrupted due to an evil transmission. And along with your friend Six, you might go and do what is necessary in order to solve puzzles, traverse the world, and figure out the truth about what is going on.

This game is built not just to test your puzzle mind, but your nerve. After all, this is also a horror game, with unique settings and creatures that you’ll have to go up against at times in order to get through. But whether you make it or not…well…that’s up to you, now isn’t it?

#18 Poly Bridge 2

Publisher: Dry Cactus

Developer: Dry Cactus

Platforms: Android, macOS, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems

Release Date: May 28, 2020

Sometimes a puzzle game is more than just putting pieces into place, it’s about making sure your work holds up to snuff. Poly Bridge 2 is the sequel to the hit bridge simulator that endures to make you a bridge builder…and you have to see if your bridge will actually do its job…or allow cars to fall into the abyss below.

There are all sorts of ways to get the job done, and that includes using brand new materials, being able to put springs, on cars, and so much more. Is this is a…bridge too far? Jump in and find out.

#17 The Swapper

Publishers: Facepalm Games, Nintendo, Curve Games

Developers: Facepalm Games, Curve Games, Olli Harjola, Otto Hantula, Tom Jubert, Carlo Castellano

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, MORE

Release Date: May 30, 2013

You are alone on a damaged space station, and you have to find your way out no matter what. The twist? Your only true tool is that of a clone gun. Yes, really, a clone gun, and one that you’ll have to use to perfection to swap between up to four clones in order to open doors and do various other things to make it through the station alive.

But there is much more going on here than meets the eye, and you’ll have to make some tough choices as you try and figure out the truth about what’s going on.

#16 Zero Escape Trilogy

Publishers: Spike Chunsoft, Aksys Games, Spike, Rising Star Games

Developer: Spike Chunsoft

Platform(s): Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, iOS, Microsoft Windows

First Release Date: December 10, 2009

Sometimes it’s just better to get games in bulk so that you know that there is always something more to play right until the end, you know? And the Zero Escape Trilogy is one such set of titles you should consider.

The game puts you and 9 strangers together in a room, but why are you there? To get out…hopefully.

You’ll have to work together to not just find out the truth from the mysterious “Zero” but also to solve puzzles…else you’ll start to lose people.

The trilogy puts some fun twists on puzzle and story gameplay, so keep your wits about you, find out whether someone is telling the truth or not, and get out alive!

…or not.

#15 Antichamber

Publisher: Demruth

Developer: Demruth

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Classic Mac OS

Release Date: January 31, 2013

Antichamber is another in a long line of puzzle games where the setting is just as important as the puzzle gameplay itself.

Because here, you can’t take anything for granted in terms of your surroundings. As you’ll find yourself in a world that is very much like an art painting. Things weave and out, and fall into one another, and you’ll have to traverse this world while also solving puzzles in order to advance.

Will you be able to sift through what is and isn’t right in front of you? Oh, and did we mention that you’ll also have a gun that can create and destroy things? Sound like fun yet?

#14 Helltaker

Publisher: Vanripper

Developer: Vanripper

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Macintosh operating systems

Release Date: May 11, 2020

…well that’s not an ominous name, now is it? Actually, it’s not ominous at all because this game isn’t what you think it is.

Rather, it’s a short, sweet, weird, and arguably demonic (in the “fun way”) title of you as a person who has a simple yet very specific dream: you want to have a harem of demonic girls…yes, really.

After you open a portal to get the chance to do just that, you must go and solve puzzles and try to woo the demon girl/girls of your dreams. Succeed and find love! Don’t and you’ll die.

That’s all the game is, but it’s simple, fun, and free, so why would shouldn’t you try it out?

#13 The Room Series

Publishers: Fireproof Studios, Team17

Developers: Fireproof Studios, Fireproof Games

Platforms: iOS, Android, PC, Switch

First Release Date: September 1, 2012

The Room series is a set of games that are to test you even as your character basically falls into madness. In the games, you’ll play as someone who is trapped in a house (then a dimension and other places) where you must solve clues in order to figure out what’s going on.

Along the way, you’ll learn through the “box” in which the puzzles are connected to is something that contains letters from an “A.S” and is warning you that things aren’t what they appear, and that there is darkness and madness if you (the player) aren’t able to get out of the situation quickly enough.

So yeah, it’s a much darker game, but the more you solve the puzzles, and work your way through the story, the more you’ll learn about what is out there…so isn’t that worth the risk?

#12 Unravel Series

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developers: Coldwood Interactive AB, Coldwood Interactive

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One

First Release: February 9, 2016

The two games in the Unravel series (Unravel and Unravel Two) are definitely titles that are worth your time, especially given their very unique aesthetic and feel.

You play as Yarny, and his friend, in a world that makes you always feel incredibly small…because you are in comparison.

However, your twine frame is your advantage in this world as you’ll get to use it to solve puzzles and traverse form one spot to the other. However, that also comes at a cost, because as you, and your friend, go through this world, your bodies are constantly unraveling, and if you go too far, your frame will be turned into almost nothing.

So get creative, and don’t get…spun out…as you explore what this world offers.

#11 Escape Simulator

Publishers: Pine Studio, Pine Studio D.O.O.

Developers: Pine Studio, Pine Studio D.O.O.

Platforms: macOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems

Release Date: February 3, 2021

Do you like Escape Rooms? Good, then you’ll like Escape Simulator. Because in this puzzle game that you can solve alone or with friends, you’ll be involved in the biggest escape room test around. There are 20 different rooms that you need to escape, each one is different and you’ll need to look for clues in order to get out of them. But where they are…? You’ll need to be observant to find out.

And if that’s not enough for you, they have community rooms you can challenge yourself in as well! So why not test your brain cells and see if you can escape these rooms?

#10 Trine Series

Publishers: Frozenbyte, Nintendo, Modus Games, Russobit-M

Developers: Frozenbyte, Blitworks

Platforms: PC, Console

First Release Date: July 3, 2009

Believe it or not, there are actually 4 different games in the Trine series, and you can get the whole collection for yourself on places like Steam for a good price. So if you’re in the mood for a lot of games, the Trine Series is one to check out.

The game mixes action and puzzle gameplay as you’ll have to use your wits and your strength in order to solve physics-based puzzles. What’s more, it’s not just “you” who is doing the task, you have a team that you can choose to help out based on their own abilities.

All the while stopped an army of the dead. Did we forget to mention that part?

Expand that across four games and suddenly you got something truly special.

#9 The Witness

Publishers: Thekla Inc., NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios

Developer: Thekla Inc.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Nvidia Shield TV, Classic Mac OS

Release Date: January 26, 2016

The Witness may seem like an odd sounding puzzle game (and more like a courtroom title) but don’t be fooled. Once you jump into this game you’ll see just how entrancing and inviting it is.

Especially since the reason it’s called The Witness is because that’s what you are, a witness to all that is happening around you. You play as a person who has no idea who they are, where they are, and so on. What you realize though is that you’re on a vast island that is loaded with puzzles, and only by solving them will you learn the answers you seek.

There are 500 puzzles to solve. That’s…a lot. What’s more, it’s an open-world puzzle game, and thus meaning that you have the leisure to solve them at your own pace and whenever you want.

#8 Inside

Publisher: Playdead

Developer: Playdead

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, iOS, Macintosh operating systems

Release Date: June 29, 2016

The team at Playdead are masters of subverting what we expect from games and putting us in situations where the story at times is very much up for interpretation, and Inside is another great example of that.

You are a young boy, and for one reason or another, you’re being drawn inside a place that is home to a rather dark project. You’re also being hunted, and must solve puzzles to not just get away from those after you, but also to learn the truth.

…but will you want to know the truth once it’s unlocked? You’ll have to play the game and find out.

#7 Braid

Publisher: Number None, Inc., Number None, Hothead Games

Developers: Number None, Inc., Number None, Hothead Games

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux, Classic Mac OS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

Release Date: August 6, 2008

Braid is a classic title that puts a twist on just about everything we know about such games. You play as Tim, a man who is “trying to save a princess”, and as a result of that, you must go through all sorts of levels in order to figure out how to get to her. The gameplay twist is that you have ability to rewind time in order to “learn from mistakes” and use the environment to your advantage at times.

It’s a very fun title, and the story twist at the end…well…spoilers…you’ll just have to learn it on your own, but the level design and gameplay loop make it so you won’t get bored of traversing the levels.

#6 Fez

Publisher: Trapdoor

Developer: Polytron Corporation

Platforms: PC, Console

Release Date: May 1, 2013

Easily one of the most beloved games of the last decade, Fez puts you in the role of Gomez, a 2D being in a 2D world…that suddenly becomes very 3D and he’s off to figure out why.

The game mixes classic and modern puzzling gaming along with a narrative that’ll help you expand what you THINK you know about this world. You’re encouraged to look at this game with different perspectives to not just solve the puzzles, but learn secrets that flesh out the narrative.

The game is fun, has a story that will make you think, and you’ll likely want to do it all over again once you’re done. Why not jump in right now?

#5 Celeste

Publisher: Matt Makes Games

Developers: Matt Makes Games, Extremely OK Games, Ltd.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: January 25, 2018

As we’ve already shown you, not every game has to adhere to the basic principles of being “one kind of puzzle title” and Celeste is a great example of that. Because this isn’t just a platformer game, it’s one where you’ll have to be smart, solve the puzzles of the level in the right way, and more.

Plus, Celeste is beloved because of its very deep story that revolves around mental health wrapped in a quest to scale a mountain.

Will you be able to overcome what awaits you and Celeste?

#4 The Talos Principle

Publishers: Croteam, Devolver Digital, Nighthawk Interactive

Developer: Croteam

Platform: PC

Release Date: December 11, 2014

The Talos Principle is a beloved puzzle game that still holds up to this day. You are a creation in a world that seems in conflict with itself. Your “creator” tasks you with a challenge of solving puzzles in the world, over 120 of them to be precise.

But as you go and solve the puzzles you will find yourself asking key questions. Not the least of which is that of who you are, where you are, and whether or not you should listen to the creator.

The world is yours to solve and explore, and the path you take will define what the world is in your eyes. And with special DLC, you’ll have even more to do in the game.

#3 World of Goo

Publishers: 2D Boy, Tomorrow Corporation, Nintendo, Xbox Game Studios, Brighter Minds Media

Developer: 2D Boy

Platforms: Android, iOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, Classic Mac OS, Wii

Release Date: October 13, 2008

There are all sorts of “builder games’ out there, but with World of Goo, that gets taken to a whole new, and unique, level. Because in this title, you’ll be on a strange world that requires you to use living entities of goo and other materials in order to solve puzzles.

As a result, you’ll need to get creative, work with the materials/beings you have, and try to figure out what the next level is wanting from you. The game is easy to learn but hard to master, and when you’re “done” with the main game, you can head online and put your skills to the test against other players.

#2 Myst Series

Publishers: Cyan Ventures, Brøderbund Software, Ubisoft,

Developers: Cyan Ventures, Ubisoft, Presto Studios, Sunsoft

Platforms: PC

Release Date: September 24, 1993

The first of its kind in terms of puzzle games, the Myst series has gone above and beyond over the years to creative compelling gameplay situations and stories to be had.

You’re put into a world that you’re viewing with your own eyes, and through your interactions, you’ll learn more about the world, solve puzzles, and so on.

The game has had many iterations, parodies, and games who have taken the torch and ran with it. Oh, and then in 2021, they remade the original game to be played in VR! Further giving you a unique way of playing the title.

So whether you go to the OG classic, or the newer ones that embrace the new elements of gaming technology, this is a series you shouldn’t miss out on.

#1 Portal 1 + 2

Publishers: Valve Corporation, Electronic Arts, Headup Games

Developers: Valve Corporation, Electronic Arts, ClockStone

Platform(s): Microsoft Windows; Xbox 360; PlayStation 3; OS X; Linux; Android; Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 10, 2007

So…up for some cake to finish off this list? Too bad, cake is a lie!!!!!

But Portal 1 + 2 are most definitely not lies. In fact, they are some of the most creative games ever made, period. These unique puzzle shooters blend physics and shooting a portal gun in a way that made this infinitely popular with gamers (as proven by the mod shown earlier).

In both games you’ll be put to the test to see if you can outsmart the mechanical Glados. But how you go about solving the puzzles will test your problem-solving and creativity to the max.

So dive in, grab your portal gun and get the job done.

Bonus Games

Bonus: Baba Is You

Publishers: Hempuli Oy, Hempuli, Arvi Teikari

Developers: Hempuli Oy, Arvi Teikari, MP2 Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Android, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Classic Mac OS

Release Date: March 13, 2019

It’s honestly hard to keep things locked at 20 games when there are so many good ones out there! So why not do some bonus picks? This time we have…Baba Is You.

This title was first shown as a demo via a Game Jam (a place where indie devs make and show off games) and then got expanded to a full puzzle title. In it, you play in a world where the rules are literal physical objects you interact with. And as a result, you’ll need to solve puzzles by literally changing the world and the very way you play.

It’s a unique twist on things, and we only just scratched the surface of it. So check it out for yourself and see what you think!