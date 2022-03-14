Elden Ring: How To Solve All The Tower Puzzles | Solutions Guide

As you explore the Lands Between in Elden Ring, you’ll quickly encounter special locked towers. These towers each has a special little puzzle to solve. If you want to get the items within, you’ll have to solve the puzzle and break the seal. There are multiples of these towers, one in each region, and each one is completely confounding. It might seem impossible to unlock these towers when you first find them, but they’re all available to unlock on your first visit. No additional outside items are required. Just your brain and some outside-the-box thinking.

Oridys’s Rise | Puzzle Solution

On a high plateau in the east of the Weeping Peninsula. This tower is locked by a magical seal. To open the seal, you must “Seek three wise animals.” These are spectral turtles hidden nearby. Attack them to lift the seal.

Tortoise #1 : On the road directly opposite the entrance to the tower.

: On the road directly opposite the entrance to the tower. Tortoise #2 : In the brush to the left of the tower entrance.

: In the brush to the left of the tower entrance. Tortoise #3: An invisible tortoise is in the nearby pond. Look for the splashing water.

Break all three barriers and you can enter the tower. You’ll find a Memory Stone inside, which gives you +1 sorcery / incantation slot.

Testu’s Rise | Puzzle Solution

To the north of Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes, there’s a small island in the flood basin with a spectral turtle puzzle. Find the three tortoises and attack them to remove the magic barrier.

Tortoise #1 : By the rocky cliffs directly north of the tower.

: By the rocky cliffs directly north of the tower. Tortoise #2 : On a tree to the east of the tower. A ranged weapon is required to hit it.

: On a tree to the east of the tower. A ranged weapon is required to hit it. Tortoise #3: Down a cliff to the southeast of the tower. Again, you’ll need a ranged weapon to easily hit it.

You’ll find another Memory Stone in the treasure chest at the top of the tower.

Lenne’s Rise | Puzzle Solution

South of the Beastial Sanctum in the Dragonbarrow area of the Caelid region. Found in a forest area on the east coast of Dragonbarrow. The tower is locked and can only be accessed through a balcony in the back.

To get inside the tower, summon Torrent and find a gust of wind behind the tower. Use the gust to ride up onto the roof. This this high spot, drop down into the balcony.

Follow the rest of the path to the treasure chest to claim a Memory Stone.

Chelona’s Rise | Puzzle Solution

Found on the Moonlight Altar plateau of Liurnia of the Lakes, this area of the map can only be reached by accessing the Lake of Rot and defeating the boss. Exiting the arena, you’ll finally gain access to this large section of the map. Chelona’s Rise is another spectral turtle puzzle.

Tortoise #1 : Down on the cliff ledge to the west of the tower. Stand on the edge and look down to spot it. A ranged attack is required.

: Down on the cliff ledge to the west of the tower. Stand on the edge and look down to spot it. A ranged attack is required. Tortoise #2 : The next turtle is to the east. Check the cliff ledges south of the Lunar Estate Ruins. There’s a cliff below the ledge.

: The next turtle is to the east. Check the cliff ledges south of the Lunar Estate Ruins. There’s a cliff below the ledge. Tortoise #3: The last turtle is flying southeast of the Ringleader’s Evergaol. Shoot it or ride the gust of wind with your mount to blast through it.

Inside the tower, you’ll find Ranni’s Dark Moon spell. This is a slow-moving moon-shaped projectile that generates cold damage. It also absorbs any sorcery it passes through.

Mirage Rise | Puzzle Solution

A tower located west of the Altus Plateau Minor Erdtree. Collect the note at the entrance by using the imp statue — this map is turned on its side and shows the locations of three crests. You need to touch and activate all three invisible crests.

The crests are shown on your note. Just travel to the location with an “X” mark.

The crests will glow when you’re nearby. Turn the note image 90 degrees to more easily match your in-game map.

The third crest is hardest to spot. Near the Bower of Bounty site of grace, look for a rock giving off a faint glow. Smash it to reveal the last crest location.

Activate all three crests and the tower will reveal itself. Inside the tower you’ll find Unseen Form and Unseen Blade sorceries.

Heretical Rise | Puzzle Solution

A lonely tower in the north of the Mountaintops of the Giants region. To enter this tower, you’ll need to follow an invisible path across the ravine. The invisible path is over the ravine and is very faint — if you look closely, you can follow the winding path to the entrance. The path starts on the opposite end of the ravine from the tower.

Use thrown objects or arrows to mark the invisible path if you’re struggling to follow. The magic bridge has physical collision, so any item you use will remain. Shooting arrows is the easiest way to confirm if the path ahead is traversable.

Inside the tower, you’ll find marionette enemies and the Founding Rain of Stars spell, which summons a rain of stars. This is a Legendary Spell.

Albinauric Rise | Puzzle Solution

A tower located in the Consecrated Snowfields, south of the Minor Erdtree. This strange tower has a puzzle — you need an Imp to fight and defeat another Imp at the entrance to the tower. There are two ways to do this.

Use a Bewitching Branch consumable on an Imp to make it attack another Imp. You can purchase Bewitching Branches from the Nomadic Merchant in Liurnia of the Lakes or gain the recipe by visiting Mohgwyn Palace and talking to Gideon Ofnir.

consumable on an Imp to make it attack another Imp. You can purchase Bewitching Branches from the Nomadic Merchant in Liurnia of the Lakes or gain the recipe by visiting Mohgwyn Palace and talking to Gideon Ofnir. Alternatively, you can summon an Imp Spirit Ash. You can purchase the Fanged Imp Ashes from the Isolated Merchant in Raya Lucaria Academy.

When one imp defeats another, the seal will be broken. Climb the tower to find a Graven-Mass Talisman, which increases all sorcery spell damage by +8%.

