Elden Ring: 10 Best Weapons You Don’t Want To Miss

in Elden Ring there’s no such thing as a “best” weapon — but we’ve got our favorites anyway. Any weapon can carry you through the game with the right upgrades and enhancements. Give that starting sword bonus freezing damage and a bleed Ash of War, and you’re on your way to a god-slaying sword. But, if you want a little less effort involved and just want the coolest, weirdest, and killing-est weapons right out of the box, these are some of our picks. Depending on your build, these weapons are so OP they’ll carry you straight to the endgame. For some players, these weapons can absolutely crush even the toughest bosses with ease.

Below, you’ll find our favorite weapons, where to find them, and what makes them so special. Each of these weapons is unique in some way — and we’re mostly focusing on melee builds here, but there is at least one good staff for clubbing enemies to death. Magic is a whole other ball game we’ll have to talk about separately elsewhere. For now, if you’re Dex / Str and looking for a good weapon to cut your enemies into ribbons, these are some high-tier choices.

Moonveil Katana

Location: Gael Tunnel, Caelid – Drop from the Magma Wyrm boss of Gael Tunnel. Gael Tunnel is located on the mountain border between Caelid and Limgrave, directly south of Shack of the Rotting on the map.

A starting katana players can acquire with surprisingly good Int scaling (C), making this a perfect weapon for faith builds. Also works well with Dex — causes Bleed buildup and comes with an awesome skill. It is automatically infused with the Transient Moonlight skill, where you’ll sheathe the blade. Depending on the type of attack, you’ll followup with a quick magical wave slash. Use a heavy attack to launch a longer-range wave of magic energy.

Bloodhound’s Fang

Location: Limgrave – Dropped by the Bloodhound Knight Darriwill from the Evergaol located near the road leading from Limgrave to the Weeping Peninsula.

One of the best weapons you can get in the early game, the Bloodhound’s Fang is a bleed-inducing curved greatsword that deals high damage and comes with good Dex scaling (C). A simple tool that can carry players through to the end-game with upgrades. If you’re struggling against Morgott, this is the weapon to get.

Nightrider Flail

Location: Weeping Peninsula – Dropped by the Night’s Cavalry mini-boss that spawns near Castle Morne, on the road at night.

An unusual choice that’s also available early in the game. The Nightrider’s Flail is a massive, powerful flail with a built-in Spinning Chain skill. Like all these early-game useful weapons, it also has Bleed buildup. Requires high Dex to wield early, so you’ll need to wait until later to actually start using it.

Grafted Blade Greatsword

Location: Castle Morne – Defeat the Leonine Misbegotten boss in Castle Morne, found at the southern tip of the Weeping Peninsula.

Another absurdly heavy weapon, the Grafted Blade Greatsword is all about Str scaled (C) and requires a hefty 40 Str to wield properly. Comes with the Oath of Vengeance skill which temporarily raises your attributes and increases poise until the effect dissipates. A very good heavy greatsword for Str builds.

Sword of St. Trina

Location: Forsaken Ruins – Found underground the Forsaken Ruins in Caelid. Find the Forsaken Ruins down the hill from Rotview Balcony site of grace, right at the start of Caelid when entering through Limgrave. Requires a Stonesword Key to access.

A unique silver straight sword — this meager weapon causes sleep buildup in enemies. Hit them a few times, and you’ll put regular fodder monsters to sleep. Then you’re free to slash while they’re unconscious. Very useful for early-game slaughtering enemies. Not that great for bosses.

Sword of Night And Flame

Location: Caria Manor – Starting from the Manor Lower Level site of grace, cross the ramparts and reach the tower connected to a rooftop below. Drop down to the rooftop, then reach another roof that leads to a ladder down into an inner room. Open the chest to claim this weapon.

One of the best legendary swords in the game for magic users, the Sword of Night And Flame comes with the built-in Night-And-Flame Stance skill. With this skill, you can either cast Comet sorcery or thrust forward and unleash a torrent of blue flame. A light sword that’s sworn-by for faith or sorcerery builds.

Starscourge Greatsword

Location: Redmane Castle, Caelid – Defeat Starscourge Radahn at Redmane Castle, Caelid and acquire his remembrance. Turn in the remembrance in the Roundtable Hold to acquire this boss weapon.

An absurdly big greatsword with a fun surprise — if you use this weapon two-handed, it splits into two giant swords instead. Just like how the big boss himself wields the sword. The Starcaller Cry skill pulls enemies closer with a burst of gravity, then you can follow up with a powerful ground slam attack.

Wing of Astel

Location: Ainsel River – Access the northern section of Ainsel River through the Ainsel River Sluice Gate site of grace. Travel north to the ruins guarded by the starlit centipede creature that launches a barrage of deadly projectiles. Defeat the bug, and check the ruin temple behind it.

One of the best weapons for magic-user builds, and one of the few weapons to rival Moonveil Katana or the Sword of Night And Flame. The Wing of Astel can launch FP-free magic projectile attacks, and has a very powerful skill. Nebula generates a blast of magic energy that deals extreme damage for relatively low FP.

Meteorite Staff

Location: Sellia, Caelid – North of the Aeonia Swamp Shore site of grace, you’ll find Street of Sages Ruins in the town of Sellia. Inside one of the buildings filled with poison plants, grab the item off a body.

The best INT scaling (S) in Elden Ring. If you’re a sorcerer, the Meteorite Staff is easily one of the top-tier casting implements you can get, giving an instant boost to magic damage while wielding the staff. Very good for the early game.

Blasphemous Blade

Location: Volcano Manor, Mt. Gelmir – Defeat Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy and use the Remembrance of Rykard at the Roundtable Hold.

Another all-timer greatsword that’s ridiculously powerful and deals bonus fire damage with each swing. The sword returns health to the user when defeating enemies and has a powerful healing skill. The Taker’s Flames skill launches a blast of blasphemous flame forward at the cost of 30 FP per use. The flames heal even if they don’t kill — making this a very handy skill when fighting bosses. You can tank while assaulting, re-healing any damage you take while the skill is launching.

There are many, many more weapons to find in Elden Ring. There are so many, we could do a second list showing off even more powerful weapons. Let us know what weapons we missed — weapons like the Sacred Relic Sword almost made it, but you won’t be able to get your hands on in until you’ve finished the story once.

