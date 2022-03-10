ELEX 2: How to Join the Clerics Faction

The Clerics are one of the major factions that players can join up with in ELEX 2. They’re accessible early on in the game and give great combat rewards for completing their quests so it makes sense that many players would want to join up with them as soon as possible.

Luckily, joining the Cleric faction doesn’t take much work as they’re willing to take Jax under their wings with little resistance but they do require the player completes some quests for them first. Before heading out to meet them, play speak to Adam in the Bastion as he’ll give you the “Tough Negotiations” questline which will mark their northwest sanctuary on the map. This will make it much easier to find them.

How to Join the Clerics

Once you’ve got the “Tough Negotiations” quest marking the map, head northwest to the Clerics’ home base marked by the NPC “Reinhold” on the map. It’s not a bad idea to recruit Caja as a companion for some backup on the road as there are plenty of monsters and other enemies between the Bastion and the Cleric castle.

After trekking across the map, you’ll find a castle to the northwest. Approach it and begin a conversation with Alex. She’ll take you on a tour of the Cleric compound and ask if Jax is a believer in their religion. Tell her that you are and she’ll take you to Commander Hagen to get you initiated.

Ask Hagen if you can join the Clerics. He’ll let you know that he’s interested in Jax, but that in order to join up, he’ll need to infiltrate the Albs first and reach the rank of Trooper with them. The player can talk to Reinhold here and beg to be let in despite Hagen’s wishes, but he’ll insist that you complete Hagen’s tasks.

To join the Albs, check out our faction guide right here. Luckily, joining them is relatively straightforward, and getting to the rank of Trooper shouldn’t take too long. Make sure to activate the teleportation portal in the Cleric compound before heading out to meet with the Albs so you can fast travel back once you’ve infiltrated the faction.