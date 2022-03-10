Elden Ring: This Is Now The Best Rune Farming Method | 100k Runes Per Minute

You’ll need a whole lot of runes to level up late in Elden Ring. Before the final battle — and after — you’re free to level up infinitely, as long as you have enough runes. If you’re sick of the grind and just want to make yourself an Elden God with as little effort as possible, there is a way to farm rune at a sickeningly fast pace. Discovered and shared by players like Steam User Karnage Kun and Youtuber Distortion2, these methods blow all other rune farming strategies out of the water. There’s just one big, big catch. You’ll only be able to pull these off at the very end of the game.

Who is this rune farming method for? Players that have beaten the game and just want more levels. You’ll need 50k-75k just to level up once by the end of Elden Ring, and this method can score about 100k~ runes in just a minute of farming. Multiply that and we’re talking about millions of souls without that much farming. You’ll just need a weapon that can kill multiple enemies at the same time — and there are really only two good choices.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | 12 Useful Items To Get First | 16 Best Optional Areas | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | Morgott, Omen King Boss Guide | Fire Giant Bos Guide | How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | How To Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella | Malenia, Blade of Miquella Boss Guide | How To Find Mohg, Lord of Blood | How To Find Dragonlord Placidusax | Frenzied Flame Ending Guide | Age of the Stars Ending Guide

Mohgwyn Palace Farming Method | How To Get There

To begin this farming method, you need to reach Mohgwyn’s Palace — learn how to access the Lord of Blood’s Domain here. Here’s a quick rundown of how to reach this area.

How To Find Mohgwyn Palace : Access the Grand Lift of Rold and gain two Secret Medallions . Use the completed medallion at the Grand Lift of Rold to enter the Consecrated Snowfield secret area. Secret Medallion #1 : Village of the Albinaurics, Liurnia of the Lakes – Found south of Raya Lucaria Academy, enter the village and from the site of grace, go up and behind the structure to find a pot. Attack it to reveal a hidden Albinauric NPC. Secret Medallion #2 : Castle Sol, Mountaintop of the Giants – Clear out Castle Sol and defeat the boss to gain the second medallion.

: Access the and gain two . Use the completed medallion at the Grand Lift of Rold to enter the secret area. From the Consecrated Snowfield, explore the edge of the map on the west until you’re invaded by the Sanguine Noble. You’ll find him protecting a bloody portal in the snow. Use the portal to reach Mohgwyn Palace.

Once you’ve unlocked Mohgwyn’s Palace, you’ll be able to perform the farming method. You’ll also need specific weapons — we’ll explain more in the full farming method.

How To Farm For 100k+ Runes Per Minute

Travel to the Palace Approach Ledge-Road site of grace in Mohgwyn Palace. Ahead, you’ll find a horde of enemies sitting idle on the path. Use the Sacred Relic Sword Wave of Gold skill launch a massive fireball that can kill all of these enemies in a single hit, scoring 30k-50k souls every 15~ seconds. Rush back to the nearby site of grace to respawn the enemies, then run out and wipe them out all over again. Repeat infinitely for huge rune gain.

You can also use the Blasphemy Blade Taker’s Flame skill. These are both end-game weapons, but one requires finishing the story.

Sacred Relic Sword : Boss weapon crafted from the Elden Beast Remembrance.

: Boss weapon crafted from the Elden Beast Remembrance. Blasphemy Blade: Boss weapon crafted from the Rykard Remembrance.

Rykard can be defeated much earlier in the game, so if you need to farm for the final battles, this is the place to do it. Both the Sacred Relic Sword and Blasphemy Blade require very high stats that you might not have — use your respec at the Grand Library to get the stats you need instantly. Respec is unlocked after defeating Rennala in Raya Lucaria Academy.

More Elden Ring guides:

How To Find Ancestor Spirit | How To Enter Nokron, Eternal City | How To Enter Lake Of Rot | How To Find Lichdragon Fortissax | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early | How To Begin The Black Knife Secret Quest | How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant | How To Return To The Chapel of Anticipation | How To Get The Moonlight Greatsword | How To Farm Runes Fast | How To Get The Best Spirit Ash | Capitol “Regression” Puzzle Solution | Creepy P.T. Dungeon