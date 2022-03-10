Elden Ring: How To Make The Final Boss Easier | Cheese Method

The final boss of Elden Ring is an excruciatingly difficult gauntlet. You’ll have to take down two extremely difficult bosses in a row — and if you’ve made it this far into the game, you’re obviously pretty good at handling Elden Ring boss fights. While this isn’t the hardest boss in the game, it is definitely up there. I’d easily put the final boss as the second hardest fight in the game. Maybe the second hardest fight in the entire Souls series.

Thankfully, because Elden Ring gives you so much choice, there are ways to absolutely cheese the final boss. If you’re sick of fighting fair and just want to crush the final boss as fast as possible, here are a few tips to make this battle much, much easier to handle.

We’re going into major spoiler territory after this paragraph, so strap yourself in for some totally unfair, completely absurd, and ridiculously cheap strategies fans have employed to decimate this boss before he can even fight back.

Radagon of the Golden Order | Boss Tips

The final boss is located inside the Great Erdtree in the Capitol. You can only access the interior after lighting the fire at the Forge of the Giants, travelling to Crumbling Farum Azula and defeating Maliketh. When you return to the destroyed capitol, you’ll have to fight several more bosses that have appeared here — all to reach the inside of the Great Erdtree.

There are two final bosses — after defeating Radagon, the Elden Beast will appear. If you die to the Elden Beast, you’ll have to fight Radagon again. Naturally, the Elden Beast is much more difficult than Radagon, so players have worked on methods to take him down as quickly and easily as possible.

Radagon Cheese Method :

: Sprint straight for Radagon at the start of the fight and use powerful skills to stunlock him . Use weapon skills or spells with high poise damage and the Flask of Wondrous Physick for infinite FP.

. Use weapon skills or spells with and the for infinite FP. Carian Slicer : Sold by Sorceress Sellen in Waypoint Ruins, Limgrave. Trade Sellen the Royal House Scroll to unlock — the Royal House Scroll is found in a ruin to the southeast of Agheel Lake South.

: Sold by Sorceress Sellen in Waypoint Ruins, Limgrave. Trade Sellen the to unlock — the Royal House Scroll is found in a ruin to the southeast of Agheel Lake South. Corpse Piler: Skill attached to the Rivers of Blood sword. Acquire the sword by defeating Bloody Finger Okina at the Church of Repose in the east of the Mountaintop of the Giants.

The Blasphemous Blade (fully upgraded) is another solid choice for defeating both parts of this boss fight. Radagon can be stunlocked fairly easily with strong enough attacks. If you can’t stunlock him permanently, you’ll have to fight him like normal — with a little practice, you can win. Make sure to level up and use weapons that can stun him, interrupting his attacks and making him flinch.

IMPORTANT: If you haven’t already, the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash is absolutely required for both phases of this fight. Fully upgrade the Mimic Tear and it can use the same spells / skills as you — and they’re extremely tough. Learn how to acquire the Mimic Tear here.

Elden Beast | Boss Tips

The Elden Beast is a much tougher opponent. Don’t use Faith-based damage against him, as he’s extremely resistant. To conquer the Elden Beast, you’ll want to give yourself as much of an advantage as possible. Here’s a few ways you can do that.

Elden Beast Survival Tips :

: Give yourself as much holy resistance as possible. Its magic attacks will be far, far weaker if your Faith resistance is high. Increase this with talismans and magic spells.

as possible. Its magic attacks will be far, far weaker if your Faith resistance is high. Increase this with talismans and magic spells. Lord’s Divine Fortification : Spell that greatly increases holy damage negation. Reward from Gideon Ofnir in the Roundtable Hold after reaching the Haligtree.

: Spell that greatly increases holy damage negation. Reward from Gideon Ofnir in the Roundtable Hold after reaching the Haligtree. Divine Fortification : A lesser spell that increases holy damage. Still useful if you can’t cast the spell above. Find this in the yellow moss ruins just west of Tombsward Ruins in the Weeping Peninsula. Kill the dung beetle at the ruin to gain the spell.

: A lesser spell that increases holy damage. Still useful if you can’t cast the spell above. Find this in the yellow moss ruins just west of Tombsward Ruins in the Weeping Peninsula. Kill the dung beetle at the ruin to gain the spell. Haligdrake Talisman: Talisman that greatly increases holy damage negation. Found right at the start of the game. Drop down to the secluded beach south of the Stranded Graveyard and enter the cave to collect. Learn more about where to find the Haligdrake Talisman here.

The boss has a series of powerful attacks that are extremely annoying to dodge. The ring is one of the worst — remember that you can jump out of it when it appears. Wait for it to finish its big attacks, sprint when it launches of barrage of holy missiles, and strike 2-3 times when it stops moving. Defeating Radagon quickly and having a full-health Mimic Tear helps a lot for this phase.

Your best bet is negating damage against holy and going into the fight with as many healing flask charges as possible. This is an endurance fight. You’ll have to wait for it to stop using massive magic attacks, then rush in for a few hits. If your Mimic Tear dies, it isn’t a big deal — this fight basically plays out the same way with or without the summon, even if the summon does help.

The only way to deal more damage is attacking the glowing slash on the Elden Beast’s chest. Normally, I don’t recommend going for the slash. You’re better off attacking the flanks or back. Much safer and easier to dodge any incoming attacks. If you’re feeling brave, you can go for the chest.

