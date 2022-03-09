ELEX 2: How to Get Nyra as a Companion

Companions are an almost essential part of surviving ELEX 2‘s world as Jax can be attacked by outlaws or monsters at just about any point so getting some recruits to follow you around is always a good idea. Caja can be recruited from the very start of the game, but Nyra is a valuable companion as well that players should seek out as soon as possible.

Nyra is one of the Albs, a faction of survivors who strongly value logic over emotions due to their constant consumption of Elex. They’re a faction that players should consider joining up with, but it’s important to note that they do not need to be a part of the faction in order to recruit Nyra as a companion.

Nyra Companion Guide

To recruit Nyra, the player will first have to discover the Albs’ complex-settlement in the northern mountains. It’s possible to get there from the very start of the game, but it’s generally a good idea to level a little bit first as the roads can be treacherous and lined with monsters. In fact, it’s a good idea to recruit Caja first as a little bit of backup who can help keep the heat off of Jax when heading north.

Take note that when starting the questline to recruit Nyra, any companions in your party will leave and head back to the Bastion.

When you finally make it to the Alb headquarters, a guard named Radyk will approach and, after some conversation, give Jax a tour around the facility. Once the tour is done, explore the buildings on the east side of the facility. When entering, a brief cutscene will play where Jax gets jumped by Nyra which then leads into a conversation.

Speak with Nyra about all the topics available until you’re given the option to say “OK…how can I speed up your decision?” This will start the “Lowly People” quest which will have Jax teleport away to fight some Outlaws. Nyra will join you in the fight, which can be won by focusing on the Alert Enforcer first and then taking care of the Runner.

After taking them both out, grab the plans they were guarding and give them back to Nyra. After that, she’ll join you as a companion and follow you anywhere.