ELEX 2: How to Get Caja as a Companion

ELEX 2 features plenty of companions that the player can recruit to join their adventure. Some fan favorites from the original ELEX have made returns in the sequel, so it’s only natural that players would want to join up with their crew from the first game once more.

Caja is back in ELEX 2 and is once again one of the romance options available to the player and is able to be recruited early in the game as a companion. She’s a powerful mage that can deal some decent damage so it’s not a bad idea to bring her along on your journey, even if you aren’t planning on doing any of her questline or romance.

When starting ELEX 2, there are plenty of dangerous enemies that the player can stumble into in the wastelands, so it’s always good to have a companion who can deal some damage and keep some of the monsters off your back. Caja is a great pick and if you decide that you don’t want her around anymore, she can be sent home at any time after recruiting her.

Caja Companion Guide

After ELEX 2‘s intro, Jax will be tasked with meeting back up with “Adam” to the north. Head that way and approach the Berserker complex that towers over the rest of the structures in the area. You’ll get locked into a quick cutscene where you’ll reunite with an irritated Caja, disappointed with Jax’s lack of emotional vulnerability in the first game.

Despite her irritation, Caja will tell Jax where he can find their son Dex. From here, the player has the option to head out and continue other quests, but if they stick around and ask Caja if she needs any help, she’ll let Jax know that there are some Morkons in the area causing trouble. This activates the quest “Only a Dead Morkon” which sends Jax to the east to take care of Dragan and his crew.

Stock up on some supplies (healing items especially) and prepare for a fight. Head east towards the quest marker until arriving at Dragan’s camp. They won’t attack the player onsight, but talking to them to ask that they return their supplies won’t do any good and a fight will break out.

Focus on taking out Dragan first as he has a decent amount of health and will pull a gun immediately, giving the player very little room for error. The fight can be won at a low level with a melee weapon, but it’s not a bad idea to level up until you can wield a bow and take out the gas canisters in the camp dealing heavy explosion damage.

Once the Morkons are taken care of, head back to Caja and let her know that they won’t be an issue anymore. When prompted, make nice with her and say “wow, so that’s how bad things have gotten between us” and then “I’d like you by my side,” and she’ll join your party as a companion.