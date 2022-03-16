47 Best Third-Person Games You Can’t Afford To MISS

Third-person games have included some of the best titles ever developed as it is one of the most popular perspectives to play in. This list includes a total of 47 must-play games that cannot be ignored, spanning several different genres from action-adventure, RPG, survival horror, mysteries, and more. If you’re at a loss of what to play next, check out this list. You won’t be disappointed by any of them.

#47 Tales of Arise

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Although it’s the seventeenth main entry to the Tales series, Tales of Arise is the first to have a worldwide simultaneous release. The game follows a man and a woman from different worlds. They embark on a quest to end the oppression of the Renan people from the Dahnans. Similar to previous games in the franchise, Tales of Arise is a third-person action RPG, although with a Linear Motion Battle System. The game’s combat focuses on evading and countering. Fans can find this game on Xbox Series X/S, as well as Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC.

#46 Hitman Series

Genre: Stealth

Release: 2000-2021

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Developed by IO Interactive, the Hitman series has now entertained gamers for more than 20 years. The main games in the series are set in a semi-open world environment, having players eliminate certain targets while trying to remain as stealthy as possible. In order to do this, the game offers players various disguises, hiding spots, and suppressed weaponry. The franchise’s protagonist is Agent 47, a hitman working for the fictional Internation Contract Agency and features in several games in the series. These stealthy games are great for fans of third-person perspective as well!

#45 Final Fantasy 15

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2016

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

As the fifteenth main installment in the Final Fantasy Series, this game offers an open-world environment with an action-based battle system. Final Fantasy XV takes place in the fictional world of Eos. The world has become dominated by an empire that seeks to control a magical crystal. Players must take on the role of Noctis Lucis Caelum and save Eos from eternal darkness. Check out Final Fantasy XV on PC, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

#44 Nier: Automata

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

PlatinumGames developed NieR: Automata as a sequel to 2010’s Nier. The game is set during a proxy war between alien-created machines and human-crafted androids. The story requires multiple playthroughs in order for players to unlock key story elements and progress through the game. NieR: Automata combines role-playing with hack-and-slash action, as well as elements of the shoot ’em up genre. The game has been praised for its story, gameplay, and music. It’s a modern classic third-person RPG.

#43 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The developers behind the mega-popular Elden Ring released Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice back in 2019. The game follows a shinobi known as Wolf as he attempts to take revenge on a samurai clan. Gameplay is focused on stealth, exploration, and combat. As with most FromSoftware games, boss battles are huge part of this game as well. Taking place in a fictional part of Japan during the Sengoku period, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice strongly references Buddhist mythology. Check out this third-person game today!

#42 Shadow of the Colossus (Remake)

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5

Developed by Bluepoint Games, this PlayStation exclusive is a remake of a PS2 title from 2005. Developers remade Shadow of the Colossus from the ground up, retaining the same gameplay as the original aside from a new control mechanism. The objective of the game is as the title suggests, to defeat a colossus. The process is repeated over the course of the game with colossi located in different areas throughout the map, from remote locations to cliffs and within ancient structures. It’s an incredibly fun third-person title to check out!

#41 Devil May Cry Series

Genre: Action Adeventure

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

The Devil May Cry first debuted in 2001 and now includes a total of six games, with Devil May Cry 5 released in 2019. The series centers around a demon hunter by the name of Dante as he attempts to rid the world of a demon invasion. Dante is the child of an angel and demon, and therefore specially equipped to take on this harrowing task. The gameplay borrows inspiration from the hack and slash genre with players able to use various powers and weapons to defeat enemies. Don’t miss out on this third-person game!

#40 Just Cause 3

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

This 2015 third-person action-adventure game is the third in the Just Cause series and set six years after its predecessor. Just Cause 3 follows the series protagonist Rico Rodriguez as he fights to protect his homeland of Medici. The area has become controlled by a fictional dictator by the name of General Sebastiano Di Ravella. Played in the third-person perspective, gamers can explore the tropical island of Medici which is roughly 400 square miles. In addition, players can use tools to travel around the island such as a grappling hook and a parachute. Which makes traversing the island a ton of fun.

#39 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

This third-person action RPG is based on the mega-popular The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings series. Middle-earth: Shadow of War is set after the events of The Hobbit but before Lord of the Rings. Fans of Tolkien’s work will be very pleased with this open-world title. Players follow Ranger Talion and the spirit of the eld lord Celebrimbor as they forge a new Ring of Power. They hope to use the ring to fight against the evil Sauron. The third-person sword-based combat makes this game worth playing even for those who aren’t already huge fans of Tolkiens world.

#38 Batman: Arkham City

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Developed by Rocksteady Studios, Batman: Arkham City is a sequel to Batman: Arkham Asylum. The game takes place after Batman has been incarcerated in Arkham City, a super-prison located in the urban slums of Gotham City. The Dark Knight must uncover the secret behind a scheme led by the prison’s warden. Both Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill reprise their roles as Batman and the Joker in this third-person game. Check it out on several consoles and PC today!

#37 Ghost of Tsushima

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5

Ghost of Tsushima takes place in 13th century Japan with players taking control of Jin, a samurai. Jin is quested with protecting Tsushima Island during a Mongol invasion. The game features some of the best third-person combat mechanics of the last generation. It also features a beautiful open world with a unique system for directing players. Instead of traditional markers and a heads-up display, players are directed to where they need to go by the wind. It makes for an incredibly engrossing experience in a world where players can lose themselves for hours. It is one of the best PlayStation exclusive games of any genre.

#36 L.A. Noire

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2011

Platform: Action-Adventure

This detective action-adventure game is set in LA in the year 1946. Developed by Rockstar, the game follows Detective Cole Phelps as he rises through the ranks of the LA Police Department. He is tasked with investigating a morphine distribution ring that involves several of his old squadmates from WWII. Played in third-person perspective, L.A. Noire features an open world where players primarily travel in a vehicle or on foot. This game is great for fans of mystery and 1940s noir films.

#35 Dead Space 1 + 2

Genre: Survival Horror

Release: 2008 / 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The Dead Space series has been a longtime favorite among gamers with the first installment released in 2008. The games are said to have drawn inspiration from popular horror titles such as Resident Evil 4 and Silent Hill. The next Dead Space game is due to launch this year in Q4 2022, being developed by Motive Studios. The science-fiction horror survival game will be set in the 26th century and follow engineer Isaac Clarke. Players must work to survive and fend off an aggressive alien invasion. Dead Space 1 and 2 are great ways to get into the franchise, especially for fans of alien horror games.

#34 Max Payne 3

Genre: Third-Person Shooter

Release: 2012

Platform: PS3, PS4, PS5

Originally released for PS3, Max Payne 3 is the third entry in the Max Payne franchise and is great for fans of shooting games. This third-person shooter follows a former NYPD detective nine years after the events of the second game. Max is working as a private security contractor in São Paulo, Brazil when he becomes entangled in a mystery filled with death and betrayal. Players must defeat various enemies on Payne’s quest for answers.

#33 Gears of War Series

Genre: Third-Person Shooter

Release: 2006-2019

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Developed by Epic Games, the Gears of War series is incredibly popular among gamers. The original trilogy focuses on a conflict between humanity and a species of subterranean creatures called Locust Horde, with the second installment introducing a third group in the conflict consisting of mutated Locust Horde called Lambent. In addition to the five main games in the series, there are also several spin-off titles for fans to enjoy. Check out the series exclusively on Xbox consoles and PC.

#32 Kingdom Hearts 3

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Square Enix developed Kingdom Hearts III, the twelfth installment to the Kindom Hearts series. It serves as the conclusion to the “Dark Seeker Saga” that began with the original game. The action RPG is set after the events of Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance and sees the return of the protagonist Sora. Familiar characters throughout different Disney and Pixar films feature in the game as players work to stop a second Keyblade War. Check out this popular game on all consoles and PC.

#31 Detroit: Become Human

Genre: Adventure

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Detroit: Become Human follows three androids as they travel through the city of Detroit. The game is based on game developers Quantic Dream’s 2012 technology demonstration titles Kara. Detroit: Become Human allows fans to choose from several playable characters who can die as the story continues without them. As a result, the story is strongly influenced by players’ decisions. This third-person game is available exclusively on PlayStation consoles and PC.

#30 Bloodborne

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2015

Platform: PS4, PS5

Developed by the company that brought gamers Elden Ring, Bloodborne follows a Hunter making its way through the decrepit Gothic city of Yharnam. The locals are afflicted with a blood-borne disease and players must unravel the mystery of where the plague started, all while fighting various beasts and cosmic beings. Bloodborne focuses on strategic weapons-based combat and exploration. Players can find it exclusively on PlayStation consoles.

#29 Control

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

This action-adventure game follows Jesse Faden, a new director of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC). The government department is a secret agency tasked with studying and containing strange phenomena that violate the laws of reality. Faden must utilize various abilities to defeat a deadly enemy known as the Hiss who is corrupting reality. The game makes several references to the Alan Wake series, meaning fans of the franchise are sure to enjoy Control. Check out this third-person game on PC and all consoles.

#28 Silent Hill 2

Genre: Survival Horror

Release: 2001 / 2012

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Developed by Konami, Silent Hill 2 was originally released in 2001 for the PS2. A remastered version was later released in 2012 for the PS3 and Xbox 360. As the second installment to the series, Silent Hill 2 follows James Sunderland, a widower who journeys to the town of Silent Hill. Sunderland received a letter from his dead wife informing him that she is waiting for him in the city, the plot thickens from there. The Silent Hill franchise is incredibly popular and definitely worth a try for any fans of horror games.

#27 Resident Evil 4

Genre: Survival Horror

Release: 2005

Platform: PS4, PS5

First released in 2005 by Capcom, Resident Evil 4 is a third-person shooter with elements of survival horror. Players control a government special agent by the name of Leon S. Kennedy who is sent on a mission to rescue the US president’s daughter after she has been kidnapped by a cult. Leon must fight hordes of villagers infected with a mind-controlling parasite in a remote part of Europe in an effort to complete his mission. Gamers can’t go wrong when it comes to the Resident Evil franchise, making them must-play games!

#26 Bully

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2006

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Rockstar released Bully in 2006, much to the delight of gamers everywhere. The game proved incredibly popular, leading to fans asking the company for a sequel. Rumors have swirled for several years now that a sequel may be in the works, although there has been no official confirmation from developers. The original game features an open world that can be navigated on foot, skateboard scooter, bicycle, or go-kart. The story follows a juvenile delinquent as he experiences adolescence. This third-person game is a must-play!

#25 Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Genre: Strategy, Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC

Fans of strategy RPGs are sure to be intrigued with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. Developed by TalesWorlds Entertainment, this game is a prequel to Mount & Blade: Warband, an expansion to the first game, Mount & Blade. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord takes place 210 years before the original and is inspired by the historical Migration Period that saw the decline of the Western Roman Empire. It is currently available in early access, with a full version due to release this year. Check out Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on Steam!

#24 Monster Hunter: World

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Monster Hunter World was met with skepticism when it was first announced. It heavily diverts from the Monster Hunter formula that made the series one of the biggest in Japan. However, that turned out to be a massive success for Capcom. Not only has World made the series a huge success in the west, it even caught on in Japan too. So much so that the more traditional Monster Hunter Rise lifted many elements from World. Monster Hunter World is definitely the best way to get into this incredibly successful series.

#23 Resident Evil 2 Remake

Genre: Survival Horror

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Capcom released the remake of the 1998 game Resident Evil 2 in 2019. The game follows a rookie police officer by the name of Leon S. Kennedy and a college student named Claire Redfield as they attempt to escape Racoon City during a viral outbreak. The virus threatens to transform everyone who contacts it into zombies and other creatures. The remake received praise from both critics and gamers, delighted that it did not stray too far from the original. This game is a must-play for survival horror fans.

#22 Tomb Raider Series

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 1996-2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

The Tomb Raider series is iconic in the gaming community, spanning close to thirty years of entertaining players. The franchise focuses on a British archeologist by the name of Lara Croft who travels around the world searching for lost artifacts and exploring dangerous tombs. The gameplay focuses on exploration, puzzle-solving, avoiding traps, and fighting enemies. Find these games across all consoles and PC.

#21 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Genre: Stealth

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is the culmination of Hideo Kojima’s decades of work on the franchise. The franchise practically invented a lot of what is taken for granted today in the third-person genre. The first Metal Gear game to be open world, it adds a whole new dimension to the stealth king. Phantom Pain is the Metal Gear series at its best. Since it doesn’t look like there will be another mainline game in the series, at least not by Kojima, it’s also an incredibly high note to go out on. Even as a first-time Metal Gear game, it is an excellent experience and one of the games of the generation.

#20 God of War Series

Genre: Action-Adventure, Hack and Slash

Release: 2005-2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

2018’s God of War is arguably the best game of the PS4 generation. The game, which is a reimagining of the franchise, follows Kratos as a father. Instead of the Greek gods from the first game, this time the Norse gods are the ones feeling Kratos’ wrath. The PC port of the game was finally released this year and has been almost universally praised as an excellent port of the game. In fact, many would say it is now the version of the game to play because of all the PC enhancements that were made to the game. Even for those who played the game on PS4, God of War on PC is probably worth playing again. Although, any game in this franchise is a joy.

#19 The Last Of Us Series

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2013

Platform: PS4, PS5

Naughty Dog released the first The Last of Us in 2013 for PS3. The game was later enhanced for PS4 in 2013, with The Last of Us Part II launching in 2020. These games have quickly become classics among gamers, making them both must-play titles. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the US. The first game follows a smuggler named Joel who is tasked with escorting a teenage girl named Ellie across the country. Players use a combination of firearms and improvised weapons to defend themselves against hostile creatures. Check out this series exclusively on PlayStation consoles.

#18 Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, PC

Developed by Square Enix, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a total reimagining of the original 1997 game. Set in the dystopian cyberpunk city of Midgar, the action RPG title follows a mercenary named Cloud Strife. After joining an eco-terrorist group called Avalanche, Cloud embarks on a mission to stop the megacorporation Shinra from siphoning the planet’s life essence and using it as an energy source. Gameplay involves exploration and an active time battle system that involves waiting for special abilities to become available, allowing players to take massive HP off of enemies. Play Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS5 now!

#17 It Takes Two

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

It Takes Two won Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards after being showered with praise from both gamers and critics. The game is unique as it does not have a single-player option, only playable in either online or local split-screen mode with another player. It Takes Two is an action-adventure game with elements from platformer games. Players must cooperate with each other to effectively use various abilities and progress through the story.

#16 Dark Souls Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011 – 2016

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Dark Souls is the multiplatform spiritual successor to Demon’s Souls. When FromSoftware couldn’t make a Demon’s Souls 2 without Sony, the company decided to create the Dark Souls series instead. The first game is Demon’s Souls 2 in all but name. More than that, Dark Souls took the original game and refined it into an RPG masterpiece. The remastered Dark Souls is now available on Xbox One/PS4 and new-gen consoles on its own or as part of the Dark Souls Trilogy collection. The collection is a great way for players to get into this series for the first time. While the second game doesn’t quite live up to the standard of the first set, it’s worth it even if only to play the first and third games. Dark Souls 3 is arguably the best Souls game there is and must play for any Souls fan.

#15 Assassin’s Creed Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2007 – 2020

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Gamers can’t go wrong with the Assassin’s Creed series which consists of 12 games in total. Although Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the most RPG-like Assassin’s Creed games there is if that’s your thing. It builds upon Origins and Odyssey to provide gamers with an RPG experience that rivals the best of them. The Viking world of ancient Britain is one of the best open worlds that Ubisoft has created, one that begs to be explored. With the new Dawn of Ragnarok update for Valhalla releasing this month, there’s never been a better time to get into one of the latest Assassin’s Creed games. For Greek or Roman fans, be sure to check out Origins and Odyssey respectively.

#14 Mafia Definitive Edition

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2020

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a ground-up remake of the original 2002 PS2 game. Everything about this classic game has been rebuilt for modern consoles and the results are excellent. Developer Hanger 13 has managed to keep the PS2 charm of the original game while building a completely modern experience. It’s one of the better remakes of recent years. The open world of Lost Heaven is sublime. Similar to LA Noire, it recreates the feeling of a major city in the first half of the 20th century perfectly. The game can be bought alone or as part of the Mafia Trilogy which includes a remastered Mafia II and Mafia III with all the DLC. The Trilogy is well worth purchasing.

#13 Horizon Zero Dawn + Forbidden West

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2017 / 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Horizon Zero Dawn came out of nowhere in 2017 to become one of PlayStation’s most important franchises. The unique game is set a thousand years in the future but after the collapse of human civilization. Therefore, the game features a truly unique blend of tribal weapons and high-tech monsters known as machines in a gorgeous open world. As Aloy, players must take down the machines using different forms of combat and save her people. Forbidden West is the recently released sequel to the first game that follows the same formula but expands on it greatly. It’s one of the best new franchises of the PS4/PS5 generation.

#12 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Skyrim is so good it has been re-released on seemingly every device that has a screen. In fact, The Elder Scrolls V is so influential that a lot of games on this list can trace their roots back to it. That’s not to say it feels outdated either. Skyrim plays as well today as it did when it was released on the Xbox 360/PS3. Better on newer consoles given all the versions that have been released and improved upon since then. This fantasy RPG game is so good it’s arguably the reason that Bethesda hasn’t released The Elder Scrolls VI. If that doesn’t make it worth playing, nothing will.

#11 GTA Series [Mention all games]

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 1997 – 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Despite Rockstar’s long list of hit games, the Grand Theft Auto series is by far the most successful. As the title suggests, the games are inspired by motor vehicle thefts and various crimes that take place in a fictionalized version of California. Gameplay focuses on an open world where players can complete various missions and engage in side quests to progress in the story. The current and most recent game in the series is Grand Theft Auto V, although Rockstar has confirmed the sixth game is currently under development. This series is most certainly a must-play for any gamer.

#10 Witcher 3

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2015 / 2022 (Next-Gen)

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

The Witcher 3 is arguably one of the best and most influential third-person games of the Xbox One/PS4 generation. The game was released in 2015 and kept getting better with time as CD Projekt Red added DLC and updates to the game. This year is also the perfect time for Xbox Series/PS5 owners to get into the game. CD Projekt Red is delivering a free next-gen update for the game later this year that will make it worth getting into for the first time or even playing again. It’s truly one of the most fantastical RPGs of recent years. So deep and rich that it spawned the hit Netflix series of the same name. If swordplay, magic, and monsters are your jam, The Witcher 3 is a must-play RPG.

#9 Uncharted Series

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2007-2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

The Uncharted series is by far one of the best collections of action-adventure games around. The recently released Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings the two PS4 Uncharted games to the PS5 in this remastered collection. When it was released in January, the Legacy of Thieves Collection was heralded as a perfect example of what a remastered collection should be. The game offers a variety of modes that take advantage of the power of the PlayStation 5, including a sublime 120fps mode. The collection contains Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in one package. The best part is that anyone who already owns either of those games can get the upgraded collection for just $10. Definitely check out the Uncharted franchise if you get a chance.

#8 Marvel’s Spider-Man

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5

Spider-Man is one of the biggest system sellers in Sony’s arsenal. The 2018 game, and its follow-up, Miles Morales, is one of the best superhero games ever made. Films included, it’s also one of the best representations of Peter Parker and everyone in his universe. The villains in Spider-Man are up there with any of the movie versions. The open-world of New York is also incredible. It’s detailed, vibrant and a pleasure to swing through. Add in the silky smooth third-person action and this game is a real winner.

#7 Super Mario Odyssey

Genre: Platform, Action-Adventure

Release: 2017

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Arguably the best Super Mario game to be released, Super Mario Odyssey completely changed the franchise and offered gamers a totally new experience. The game follows Mario and his new ally Cappy as they journey across various kingdoms to save Princess Peach from the infamous Bowser. The game primarily offers open-ended 3D platform gameplay, similar to Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine. Super Mario Odyssey is an absolute must-play for any Nintendo Switch user.

#6 Fallout Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 1997-2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The Fallout series is one of the best RPG franchises of the Xbox 360/PS3 generation. Fallout 3 and New Vegas from the Xbox 360/PS3 are true classics of the genre. The games have also been upgraded with enhanced backwards compatibility for Xbox consoles, making that the best way to experience these classics. PC fans can also find plenty of mods and improvements for the classic games. Fallout 4, while not quite as revered as its Xbox 360/PS3 brethren, is also a great RPG experience in its own right. Any of these games guarantees a great time.

#5 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a souls-like action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment. It takes place five years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and follows a Jedi Padawan by the name of Cal Kestis. The Padawan in hiding has been targeted by the Galactic Empire, being hunted throughout the galaxy. The game has players explore different planets and go up against various high-leveled bosses with the help of a lightsaber and the force.

#4 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Genre: Action RPG, Third-Person Shooter

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

As video game franchises go, Mass Effect is up there with the best of them. The original game is one of the third-person shooters that defined the genre on Xbox 360/PS3. The recently released Legendary Edition is an excellent remaster of these classic RPGs. This classic series first launched in 2007 with the original Mass Effect game. The remastered collection includes the entire trilogy Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 with upgraded graphics that have been completely reworked for modern consoles. The games look astounding compared to the first game that debuted on the Xbox 360. The compilation also includes all of the DLC released for each of the three titles throughout the years. Making this one RPG collection that is a must-own.

#3 Legend of Zelda Series

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 1986 – 2021

Platform: Nintendo Consoles

The Legend of Zelda franchise has spanned over 35 years and currently consists of 27 different games including original titles, ports, and remakes. Several of these games can be played on the Nintendo Switch whether through a cartridge, the eShop, or a Nintendo Switch Online subscription which allows gamers access to older N64 and SNES titles. Some of the most notable Switch releases have been The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Nintendo is also currently working on a sequel to Breath of the Wild so keep your eyes out for that!

#2 Elden Ring

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

There’s a reason Elden Ring is the highest-rated game ever on Opencritic. The game received perfect or nearly perfect reviews across the board. It is quite simply one of the best games ever, third person or not. However, as the first open-world Souls game, it also adds a lot to that already popular franchise. Hours upon hours can be lost exploring the world of Land’s Between. It’s the kind of game where you do “just one more thing” and then 3 hours fly by. Barring any major surprises, it’s likely to be most people’s game of the year for 2022, and with good reason.

#1 Red Dead Redemption 2 + 1

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2010 / 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The first Red Dead Redemption was released in 2010, quickly gaining a strong following. Although its sequel took the franchise to another level. Red Dead Redemption 2 is, simply put, a pure masterpiece of a game. Rockstar has received criticism for constantly re-releasing GTA V and for not making new games in recent years. But when the studio does release a new game it goes all in. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most detailed, well-thought-out open worlds in existence. The whole game is as close to a perfect game as it’s probably possible to realistically get. It’s not just one of the best open-world games on PS4, it’s one of the best games of all time. Check out both games on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC.