Triangle Strategy: How To Easily Farm Gold & Upgrade Materials

Gold and upgrade materials are shockingly important in Triangle Strategy. You’ll never have enough materials or cash to purchase everything you need, and the game continues to be stingy with rewards even into the end-game. If you want to fully upgrade everyone in your roster, you’ll have to save up plenty of cash and plenty of upgrade materials. And there’s one easy way to do it — abusing Mock Battles. That should be obvious, but there are also ways to speed up Mock Battles and get them done in a few minutes flat, all while hoovering up items.

If you’ve made it into the mid-game and you’re looking to do some grinding for easy cash, easy materials, and even some bonus kudos, this is how it works. To perform this method, you’ll need to complete Chapter 7 — you’ll also want to unlock upgrades for Narve and Frederica. These characters can defeat multiple enemies in a single hit with their magic attacks. To increase their damage, make sure to upgrade their weapon damage first. Yes, upgrading the weapons on magic-users actually makes their magic more powerful. It took me way too long playing the game to realize that.

NOTE: Before beginning your Mock Battle grinding, change the difficulty to Very Easy. Item drops, gold earned, and kudos will not change. You’ll be able to start 1-Hit KO’ing enemies. There’s no penalty for turning the difficulty back up to Normal after you finish grinding.

To make farming easy, you’ll need to unlock Mock Battle: Close Quarters Combat. Completing this battle will earn you 2,000 gold automatically. You’ll earn much more by equipping Frederica / Narve with the Golden Pinkie Ring (costs 5,000 gold from the vendor) — when equipped, more items will drop from defeated enemies. You’ll also want to equip the Vanguard Scarf which you’ll earn from a previous chapter. Anyone that uses the Vanguard Scarf will get the first turn in battle.

Start the Close Quarters Combat mock battle and select just 3/4 characters. I recommend Serenoa, Benedict, Roland, and Frederica or Narve. On the first turn, use Frederica (or Narve) to kill a group of three or four enemies using their magic.

After that, use Benedict's Now…! ability (unlocked at around Level 20) to instantly get another turn for Frederica or Narve.

You can also use the In Tandem Quietus to move up Frederica or Narve's turn again — giving them three turns very quickly.

This farm will get you regular materials, quality materials, gold, kudos and even conviction for farming battles. Make sure to set the difficulty to Very Easy, and you can complete this Mock Battle in a few minutes or less.