Triangle Strategy: How To Unlock The Secret Chapter 10 Path | Evidence Guide

About halfway through Triangle Strategy, your house is put to work for the corrupt Minister Sorsley and forced to aid him in the illegal salt trade. If you choose to follow the morale path, your lord will instead aim to gather evidence against the man. Following this path can be tricky — and a hidden fork in the road can be reached by finding all the evidence and selecting exactly the correct responses. Doing so completely skips the trial sequence and sends you directly into Sorsley’s lair. If you felt like something was missing in Chapter 10, this is how to pull off a perfect win and gather the evidence you need to overcome.

Triangle Strategy is a game of many choices, and most of the major plot forks occur during the Scales of Conviction sequences. These votes can radically change the path of the story you’re on — but there are other small ways you can change events. If you choose to use the traps when defending your home in Chapter 7, you can lock yourself out of certain paths in the story. And this specific path, labeled “The Carelessness of Men” can only be accessed by collecting all the evidence and selecting the exact correct responses. If you want to see everything in Triangle Strategy, you’ll need to do this at least once.

During the exploration sequence on Chapter 10, you’re sent out into the Hyzante city in search of clues. Talk to everyone in the city and collect the following clues — you may have to talk to character multiple times, or re-talk to characters you’ve previously met. Listen to what they have to say and make note of their locations to return after gathering information you need.

Sorsley’s Bribery

House Ende’s Encampment

The Vanishing Vessel

Suspicious Merchant

The Secret Ledge

The Message For Exharme

Once you’ve collected all the information for each subject, a text box will appear stating that you’ve found out everything you can on that clue. Once you’ve completed these clues, you can leave the area and begin the discussion phase.

During the discussion phase, you must make the following dialogue selections.

Illicit Salt

Secret Ledger

Sorsley’s Encampment

If you make these exact choices, the path will fork and your retinue will sneak into Sorsley’s Encampment at night. After the fight, you’ll gain the Secret Ledger — which is the evidence you need to convict Sorsley. This completely bypasses the trial, which will have the same result no matter you win or lose. Whether you convince the ministers to convict you or not, you’ll have to face off against Sorsley in a trial-by-combat. This additional fork, called “The Carelessness of Men” is only available if you make these correct choices.