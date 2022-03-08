Triangle Strategy: How To Unlock All The Bonus Characters | Conviction Guide

Triangle Strategy is a game about the choices we make. When presented with two imperfect solutions, you’re forced to make your choice for the safety of your people in a time of great war. Almost everything you do in Triangle Strategy will increase your conviction in one of three categories: morality, utility, and freedom. The more conviction you build up, the more you can convince your followers during the story’s major forks — and there’s another benefit. By building up your conviction, you can unlock bonus characters that slowly trickle into your faces as you progress through the story.

The bonus characters have weird abilities you won’t find anywhere else in the game. You can unlock archmages that can unleash a variety of different elemental magic attacks, or artisans that can litter the battlefield with traps or even turrets. Silver-tongued characters can talk the enemy into joining your side, and eagle-eyed archers can deal more damage by shooting arrows at extreme range. The bonus characters can make or break your strategy in later levels, and you’ll want to unlock as many of them as you can. Here, we’ll reveal all the characters you can unlock — without spoilers — and how much conviction you’ll need to make them appear.

Certain characters will also only appear by making specific choices. If you don’t want to be spoiled on character recruitment, don’t scroll down to the story characters section. We’ll start with the bonus characters first.

How To Unlock The True Ending

How To Unlock Bonus Characters | Conviction Requirements

There are 15 bonus, optional characters you can permanently unlock in the story. After Chapter 5, new characters will appear as Character Stories at your encampment once you reach the conviction requirement. They can appear at any future point in the story.

Julio : 275 Morality, 110 Utility

: 275 Morality, 110 Utility Hossabara : 275 Morality, 110 Liberty

: 275 Morality, 110 Liberty Narve : 110 Morality, 275 Liberty

: 110 Morality, 275 Liberty Jens : 450 Morality

: 450 Morality Lionel: 400 Utility

Piccoletta : 450 Liberty

: 450 Liberty Medina : 500 Morality, 400 Liberty

: 500 Morality, 400 Liberty Archibald : 400 Morality, 500 Utility

: 400 Morality, 500 Utility Ezana : 400 Utility, 500 Liberty

: 400 Utility, 500 Liberty Flanagan: 1050 Morality, 750 Utility

Groma : 1050 Utility, 750 Liberty

: 1050 Utility, 750 Liberty Decimal : 1600 Morality

: 1600 Morality Quahaug : 1600 Utility

: 1600 Utility Giovanna : 1600 Liberty

: 1600 Liberty Maxwell: Complete Ch. 14 + 750 Morality, 1050 Liberty

How To Unlock Story Characters | Chapter Choices

Story characters are locked to specific choices. Depending on your actions, you can unlock permanent additions to your roster. Your unlocked characters are permanent in NG+. You’ll need to replace Chapter 3 twice, and Chapter 15 four times to unlock every character.

Rudolph : Choose to travel to Aesfrost in Chapter 3.

: Choose to travel to Aesfrost in Chapter 3. Corentin : Choose to travel to Hyzante in Chapter 3.

: Choose to travel to Hyzante in Chapter 3. Cordelia : Choose to travel with Roland in Chapter 15.

: Choose to travel with Roland in Chapter 15. Milo: Choose to visit Lord Symon in Chapter 15.

Trish : Protect the Roselle in Chapter 11, and then choose to travel with Fredericka in Chapter 15.

: Protect the Roselle in Chapter 11, and then choose to travel with Fredericka in Chapter 15. Travis : Don’t help the Roselle in Chapter 11, and then choose to travel with Fredericka in Chapter 15.

: Don’t help the Roselle in Chapter 11, and then choose to travel with Fredericka in Chapter 15. Avlora: Unlock the true ending path to recruit.

Follow these story paths, and you’re guaranteed to unlock these characters. Getting them all requires multiple NG+ playthroughs.