Triangle Strategy: How To Unlock The True Ending Path | Best Choices Guide

In the new tactical-strategy game Triangle Strategy, you’re forced to make multiple difficult decisions at critical junctions of the story. Depending on your choice, you can stray far from the main path of the story — and change your party roster considerably. Certain choices can permanently remove characters from your team and take you down alternative versions of events — but there is a true ending that deals with all the lingering questions of the story. If you weren’t happy with your ending in Triangle Strategy, these are the choices you need to make.

During certain chapters, your choices are put to a vote. There are seven votes, and each of the main characters in your roster will have an opinion about the path you should choose. To select your path, you’ll need to convince at least 4 characters to side with your choice. By examining everything and talking to everyone in exploration segments, you can gather bonus knowledge that can help swap people to your side. Make sure to do that whenever you’re given free rein to explore — talk to everyone, investigate everything, and gather up information to make convincing your party members easier. These are the choices you need to make through the story to reveal the best possible — and most difficult — ending.

To unlock the true ending path, you must make specific choices for each chapter. We’ll try to keep the spoilers to a minimum. Once you reach Chapter 11 / 12, you’ll basically be locked into the true ending. These are the choices you need to make.

NOTE: These choices were tested and shared by Triangle Strategy player u/Prominus and others here. There may be more paths to the true ending, but these steps will put you on the right path.

If a vote isn’t listed, then the vote doesn’t matter one way or another toward the true ending.

Chapter 7 : Can vote either way. If you protect Roland, don’t use the fire traps . If you hand over Roland, there are no special caveats.

: Can vote either way. If you protect Roland, . If you hand over Roland, there are no special caveats. Chapter 9 : Choose to work for Sorsely Ende instead of revealing his activity.

: Choose to work for Sorsely Ende instead of revealing his activity. Chapter 10 : Tell Svarog of Roland’s true identity.

: Tell Svarog of Roland’s true identity. Chapter 11 : Defend the Roselle Village.

: Defend the Roselle Village. Chapter 12 : Continue to defend the Roselle.

: Continue to defend the Roselle. Chapter 15 : Choose to visit Lord Symon.

: Choose to visit Lord Symon. Chapter 17: If all conditions are met, the true ending path will begin here.

The true ending path is the longest and most difficult path in Triangle Strategy. Luckily, you can replay the campaign with all your characters after beating the story once, making a revisit much faster and quicker — it shouldn’t take 20 hours to make the right choices and get back on track.

This path also unlocks a bonus secret character. Enjoy working with Avlora on the way to finally resolving the conflict.