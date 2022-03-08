Elden Ring: How To Get All 9 Legendary Weapons

Elden Ring is overflowing with weapons, but we’re hungry for the best-of-the-best. Legendary Weapons are the unique, weird, ultra-powerful tools of monster destruction we crave, and they’re incredibly rare. With only nine Legendary Weapons to find in this 100+ hour game, you can easily miss out on a new favorite. From the returning Moonlight Greatsword to an oversized sword more than a little reminiscent of Game of Thrones, these are some of the most unique and awesome weapons in the game. And you’ll earn an achievement / trophy for finding them all. Let the hunt begin.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | 12 Useful Items To Get First | 16 Best Optional Areas | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | Morgott, Omen King Boss Guide | Fire Giant Bos Guide | How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | How To Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella | Malenia, Blade of Miquella Boss Guide | How To Find Mohg, Lord of Blood | How To Find Dragonlord Placidusax | Frenzied Flame Ending Guide | Age of the Stars Ending Guide

All Legendary Weapon Locations

Grafted Blade Greatsword: Castle Morne, Weeping Peninsula – Defeat the Leonine Misbegotten at the end of Castle Morne to claim this legendary weapon. The first and easiest to acquire in the game. Castle Morne is found at the southernmost point of the main road to the Weeping Peninsula.

Sword of Night And Flame: Carian Manor, Liurnia of the Lakes – Found in a treasure chest in Carian Manor, to the north of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Start from the Manor Lower Level site of grace, then follow the rampart path toward the towers. Drop down onto the roof at the third tower, then climb down the ladder.

Marais Executioner’s Sword: The Shaded Castle, Altus Plateaus – On the northern edge of the plateau, you’ll find a poisonous swamp with a ruined castle. Defeat the Elemer of the Briar boss at the end of the castle to acquire this sword.

Bolt of Gransax: Leyndell, Royal Capitol – In the Royal Capitol, you’ll find a massive dragon corpse. Go to the corpse and find a giant spear stuck into the body. Climb to the top of the spear and collect the hidden loot.

NOTE: This sword becomes unavailable after reaching the Forge of the Giants in the main story path.

Dark Moon Greatsword: Moonlight Altar, Liurnia of the Lakes – Follow Ranni’s quest to completion to earn this sword. Follow our guide here for more details.

Ranni is located at Ranni’s Rise, Carian Manor. Talk to her and follow every step of her quest.

is located at Ranni’s Rise, Carian Manor. Talk to her and follow every step of her quest. You need a key item from Nokron, Eternal City. Unlock Nokron by defeating Radahn at Redmane Castle. Collect the key item under the massive corpse throne.

from Nokron, Eternal City. Unlock Nokron by defeating Radahn at Redmane Castle. Collect the key item under the massive corpse throne. After that, enter the portal in Renna’s Rise and travel through Nokstella, Eternal City. Collect the Ranni Doll after using the portal, then defeat the Black Knife invader near the exit to Nokstella leading to the Lake of Rot. You’ll get a key to be used in the Great Library of Raya Lucaria.

and travel through Nokstella, Eternal City. Collect the Ranni Doll after using the portal, then near the exit to Nokstella leading to the Lake of Rot. You’ll get a key to be used in the Great Library of Raya Lucaria. Next, travel through the Lake of Rot, defeat the boss at the end, then reach the Dark Moon Temple. In the church, enter the underground chamber and give the body the Dark Moon Ring .

. Talk to Ranni, then return after she’s left the underground chamber. The Dark Moon Greatsword will appear.

Ruins Greatsword: Redmane Castle, Caelid – After defeating Starscourge Radahn, return to Redmane Castle. All the doors are now open and enemies will infest the area. Find the room with the Misbegotten Warrior and Crucible Knight to find this sword.

Eclipse Shotel: Castle Sol, Mountaintop of the Giants – Travelling north from the Erdtree / Stargazer’s Ruins, you’ll find a large castle. The Eclipse Shotel is found in a treasure chest at the church altar.

Devourer’s Scepter: Crumbling Farum Azula – Defeat Invader Recusant Bernahl, found near the Beside the Great Bridge site of grace.

Bernahl will also appear at the Volcano Manor if you choose to join them. He will leave if you defeat Rykard.

if you choose to join them. He will leave if you defeat Rykard. You can also simply kill Bernahl at the Warmaster’s Shack in Stormhill, right at the start of the game.

in Stormhill, right at the start of the game. NOTE: If you defeat Maliketh in Crumbling Farum Azula before defeating Bernahl, Bernahl will disappear, and you won’t be able to acquire this wepaon.

Golden Order Greatsword: Cave of the Forlorn, Consecrated Snowfield – Defeat the Misbegotten Crusader at the end of the Cave of the Forlorn dungeon, located in the Consecrated Snowfield secret area. Find the entrance to the south of the Minor Erdtree, in a deep ravine.

More Elden Ring guides:

How To Find Ancestor Spirit | How To Enter Nokron, Eternal City | How To Enter Lake Of Rot | How To Find Lichdragon Fortissax | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early | How To Begin The Black Knife Secret Quest | How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant | How To Return To The Chapel of Anticipation | How To Get The Moonlight Greatsword | How To Farm Runes Fast | How To Get The Best Spirit Ash | Capitol “Regression” Puzzle Solution