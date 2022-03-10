20 Best Xbox Series X|S RPGs of All Time

The RPG genre has given the gaming community some of the best titles ever made. Many of these games have continued to entertain players for years, being ported and updated for current-gen consoles. The release of the next-gen Xbox Series X|S has inspired developers to create many totally new RPGs, as well as bring over some old favorites. This list is comprised of some of the 20 best RPGs playable on the Xbox Series X|S. If you’re a fan of RPGs, be sure to bookmark this list so you can come back to it the next time you’re looking for something to play!

#20 Undertale

Genre: 2D RPG

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Undertale has players control a child who has fallen into the Underground, a vast region located under the surface of the Earth. The area is separated by a magical barrier and greets the protagonist with menacing monsters. Players must engage in combat with various creatures and journey back to the surface. The combat system involves navigating through mini-bullet hell attacks where players can choose whether to kill or subdue their opponent. Undertale is strongly influenced by players’ choices which directly affect the outcome of the story.

#19 The Ascent

Genre: Action RPG, Twin-Stick Shooter

Release: 2021

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC

Developed by Neon Giant, this cyberpunk-themed action game is great for fans of indie RPGs. The gameplay allows players to aim at both high and low enemies, creating edge-of-your-seat combat. The Ascent takes place in a futuristic dystopian world known as Veles. Players take control of an enslaved company worker who must stop opposing corporations from taking control and find out the mystery of why The Ascent Group is no more. This twin-stick shooter is especially great on the Xbox Series X/S.

#18 Crusader Kings 3

Genre: Grand Strategy, RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Set in the Middle Ages, Crusader Kings 3 is a grand strategy dynasty simulator. Players have the option to start the game from the years 867 or 1066 and play until 1453. The RPG has gamers become the head of a dynasty, thus taking control of it and using resources to assert control over the house. Responsibilities such as legitimizing bastard children are up to players. Making choices against a character’s traits will cause stress and could have terrible consequences. Crusader Kings 3 is a great Xbox Series X/S RPG.

#17 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is great for fans of the medieval era. Developed by Warhorse Studios, this action RPG is set in the Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Empire. The game aims to provide historically accurate content, taking place during a war in Bohemia in 1403. Kingdom Come: Deliverance follows the son of a blacksmith who seeks revenge against the unjust massacre of his village. On his journey, the man leads a resistance movement against the king and attempts to restore the rightful leader to the throne.

#16 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Genre: Action RPG

Release: February 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developed by Techland, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an action survival RPG with elements of horror. The game features an open-world set 22 years after the first Dying Light and stars a totally new protagonist by the name of Aiden Caldwell. Equipped with his various parkour skills, Caldwell must navigate the zombie-infested city by climbing ledges, sliding, leaping off edges, and running. Tools such as a grappling hook and a paraglider also come in handy when traveling across the open world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

#15 Borderlands 3

Genre: Action RPG, First-Person Shooter

Release: 2020

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Borderlands 3 is a first-person shooter developed by Gearbox Software. It is the fourth entry in the main Borderlands series and follows four totally new Vault Hunters. Players must complete various quests and side missions in an effort to stop twins Troy and Tyreen Calypso from harnessing the power of alien Vaults. Along with the quests, the game involves defeating many enemies and picking up their fallen loot in order to progress in the story. Borderlands is an incredibly popular franchise, with Borderlands 3 being one of the best RPGs to play on the Xbox Series X/S.

#14 Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Genre: Detective RPG

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developed by ZA/UM, Disco Elysium is great for fans of mystery. The game takes place in a large city recovering from war and players control an amnesiac detective who must solve a murder mystery. Throughout the game, the detective slowly recalls events from his own past, moving the plot forward. Inspired by the game Planescape Torment, Disco Elysium does not have any type of combat and instead offers skill checks and a dialogue tree. The Final Cut was released in 2021, offering fans a more expanded version with full voice acting and new content.

#13 Stardew Valley

Genre: RPG, Simulation

Release: 2016

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Stardew Valley has players take on the role of a character who has inherited a dilapidated farm from a recently deceased grandfather. The open-ended game features engaging activities such as growing crops, raising livestock, mining, foraging, selling produce, and socializing with the townspeople. Stardew Valley also offers up to three people to play together in an online co-op. ConcernedApe, the game’s developer, is currently creating a spiritual sequel to the game called Haunted Chocolatier.

#12 Tales of Arise

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Although it’s the seventeenth main entry to the Tales series, Tales of Arise is the first to have a worldwide simultaneous release. The game follows a man and a woman from different worlds. They embark on a quest to end the oppression of the Renan people from the Dahnans. Similar to previous games in the franchise, Tales of Arise is an action RPG, although with a Linear Motion Battle System. The game’s combat focuses on evading and countering. Fans can find this game on Xbox Series X/S, as well as Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC.

#11 Hades

Genre: Roguelike, Action RPG

Release: 2021

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

This RPG dungeon crawler has players control Zagreus, the con of Hades as he embarks on a mission to escape the Underworld and reach Mount Olympus. The game involves playing through multiple runs, with each one comprised of surviving a series of randomly generated rooms populated with menacing enemies. The hack and slash combat system allows players to use a weapon of their choice alongside a variety of special abilities. Check out this addictive RPG on all consoles and PC. It is especially great on the Xbox Series X/S.

#10 NieR: Automata

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PlatinumGames developed NieR: Automata as a sequel to 2010’s Nier. The game is set during a proxy war between alien-created machines and human-crafted androids. The story requires multiple playthroughs in order for players to unlock key story elements and progress through the game. NieR: Automata combines role-playing with hack-and-slash action, as well as elements of the shoot ’em up genre. The game has been praised for its story, gameplay, and music. It is especially great to play on Xbox Series X/S!

#9 Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Genre: RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC

Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Yakuza: Like a Dragon goes in a different direction from previous games in the Yakuza franchise. Whereas prior games followed Kazuma Kiryu, a man attempting to lead a normal life after retiring from the Tojo Clan, Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduces a new protagonist named Ichiban Kasuga. This new lead has been released from 18 years in prison and is on a mission to find out the reason for the betrayal that led to his lengthy imprisonment. Fans of Yakuza are sure to love this must-play RPG. It is a particularly great experience on the Xbox Series X/S.

#8 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the most RPG-like Assassin’s Creed games there is. It builds upon Origins and Odyssey to provide gamers with an RPG experience that rivals the best of them. The Viking world of ancient Britain is one of the best open worlds that Ubisoft has created, one that begs to be explored. With the new Dawn of Ragnarok update for Valhalla releasing this month, there’s never been a better time to get into the latest Assassin’s Creed game.

#7 Cyberpunk 2077

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Cyberpunk 2077 was released at the end of 2020 to a scathing reception. The game was broken almost beyond belief. It received the rare distinction of being one of the only games to be removed from the PlayStation store due to just how bad it was. However, that was then and the game has come a long way over the last year. Developer CD Projekt Red has been improving the game and with the next-gen update, it’s actually an RPG worthy of people’s time. The next-gen update included a massive amount of improvements to the game besides the obvious FPS and graphical bumps. Now is the time to finally give Cyberpunk 2077 a shot on Xbox Series consoles.

#6 Fallout Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 1997-2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The Fallout series is one of the best RPG franchises of the Xbox 360/Xbox One generation. Fallout 3 and New Vegas from the Xbox 360 are true classics of the genre. The games have also been upgraded with enhanced backwards compatibility for Xbox Series consoles, making that the best way to experience these classics. Fallout 4, while not quite as revered as its Xbox 360 brethren, is also a great RPG experience in its own right. Better yet, all of the games are available right now on Xbox Game Pass.

#5 Dark Souls Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Dark Souls is the multiplatform spiritual successor to Demon’s Souls. When FromSoftware couldn’t make a Demon’s Souls 2 without Sony, the company decided to create the Dark Souls series instead. The first game is Demon’s Souls 2 in all but name. More than that, Dark Souls took the original game and refined it into an RPG masterpiece. The remastered Dark Souls is now available on Xbox Series X/S on its own or as part of the Dark Souls Trilogy collection. The collection is a great way for players to get into this series for the first time. While the second game doesn’t quite live up to the standard of the first set, it’s worth it even if only to play the first and third games. Dark Souls 3 is arguably the best Souls game there is and must play for any Souls fan.

#4 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2015 / 2022 (Next-Gen)

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

The Witcher 3 is arguably one of the best and most influential open-world games of the Xbox One generation. The game was released in 2015 and kept getting better with time as CD Projekt Red added DLC and updates to the game. This year is the perfect time for Xbox Series owners to get into the game. CD Projekt Red is delivering a free next-gen update for the game later this year that will make it worth getting into for the first time or even playing again. It’s truly one of the most fantastical RPGs of recent years. So deep and rich that it spawned the hit Netflix series of the same name. If swordplay, magic, and monsters are your jam, The Witcher 3 is a must-play RPG.

#3 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Genre: Action RPG, Third-Person Shooter

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

As video game franchises go, Mass Effect is up there with the best of them. The recently released Legendary Edition is an excellent remaster of these classic RPGs. This classic series first launched in 2007 with the original Mass Effect game. The remastered collection includes the entire trilogy Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 with upgraded graphics that have been completely reworked for modern consoles. The games look astounding compared to the first game that debuted on the Xbox 360. The compilation also includes all of the DLC released for each of the three titles throughout the years. Making this one RPG collection that is a must-own.

#2 Elden Ring

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

There’s a reason Elden Ring is the highest-rated game ever on Opencritic and has been setting sales records. The game received perfect or nearly perfect reviews across the board and has taken over the gaming conversation. It is quite simply one of the best games ever and has set a new standard for RPGs. As the first open-world Souls game, it also adds a lot to that already popular franchise. Hours upon hours can be lost exploring the world of Land’s Between. It’s the kind of game where you do “just one more thing” and then 3 hours fly by. Barring any major surprises, it’s likely to be most people’s game of the year for 2022, and with good reason.

#1 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Skyrim is so good it has been re-released on seemingly every device that has a screen. In fact, The Elder Scrolls V is so influential that a lot of games on this list can trace their roots back to it. That’s not to say it feels outdated either. Skyrim plays as well today as it did when it was released on the Xbox 360. Better on the Series X/S given all the versions that have been released and improved upon since then. This fantasy RPG game is so good it’s arguably the reason that Bethesda hasn’t released The Elder Scrolls VI. If that doesn’t make it worth playing, nothing will.