Elden Ring: How To Get Infinite Upgrade Materials | Bell Locations

Sick of running out of materials to upgrade your weapons in Elden Ring? You need to find the right Bell Bearings. Bell Bearings are key items you can turn in to the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold. These rare items unlock new items to purchase from the Twin Maiden Hucks — and one of the best items you can unlock are infinite upgrade materials.

Gaining the ability to purchase upgrade materials makes life much easier in Elden Ring. You’ll be able to freely upgrade whatever weapons you want without having to worry about running out of finite resources. Just buy the stuff you need then visit the blacksmith to enhance your weapons. Infinite materials give you leeway to experiment with whatever weapons you want, and we’re going to list all the locations for every single resource bell in Elden Ring.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | 12 Useful Items To Get First | 16 Best Optional Areas | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | Morgott, Omen King Boss Guide | Fire Giant Bos Guide | How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | How To Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella | Malenia, Blade of Miquella Boss Guide | How To Find Mohg, Lord of Blood | How To Find Dragonlord Placidusax | Frenzied Flame Ending Guide | Age of the Stars Ending Guide

All Upgrade Material Bell Bearings Locations

Upgrade material Bell Bearings unlock resources such as Smithing Stones or Ghostwort for purchase at the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold. Turn in the bell bearings at the Finger Readers and you’ll be able to purchase the corresponding upgrade materials.

Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing: Smithing Stones (+1 / +2)

Raya Lucaria Crystal Cave: Liurnia of the Lakes – Dropped by the Crystalian boss at the end of the dungeon. The dungeon is located far east of Raya Lucaria Academy.

Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2): Smithing Stones (+3 / +4)

Sealed Tunnel: Altas Plateau – The dungeon is found to the south of the main entrance to Leyndell, southeast of the Outer Wall site of grace. At the entrance to the sealed tunnel, attack to reveal an illusory wall. Venture inside to open the chest containing the bell bearing.

Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (3): Smithing Stones (+5 / +6)

Zamor Ruins: Mountaintop of the Giants – At the ruins, find the passage underground and open the chest to collect.

Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (4): Smithing Stones (+7 / +8)

Crumbling Farum Azula: Dropped by the Godskin Duo boss fight. This is a required boss fight late in the game.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1): Somberstone (+1 / +2)

Sellia Crystal Tunnel: Caelid – Dropped by the Fallingstar Beast boss deep inside the tunnel. Found far into Caelid territory — in the poisonous swamp. Can teleport here by using the Dragonburnt Ruin chest in the waters of Limgrave early in the game.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2): Somberstone (+3 / +4)

Sealed Tunnel: Altus Plateau – In the same Sealed Tunnel as the previous Bell Bearing — the one south of Leyndell’s main entrance. Defeat the boss at the end of the tunnel to acquire this bell bearing.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (3): Somberstone (+5 / +6)

First Church of Marika: Mountaintop of the Giants – Found on a dead body in this old church. Very easy to locate later in the game.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (4): Somberstone (+7 / +8)

Crumbling Farum Azula: On a dead body at the Tempest-Facing Balcony site of grace. You can’t miss the checkpoint.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (5): Somberstone (+9 / +10)

Crumbling Farum Azula: One last bell bearing can be acquired behind the temple in the northern area of the region, at the Dragon Temple Rooftop.

Ghost-Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (1): Ghost Glovewort (+1 / +2)

Nokron, Eternal City: Siofra River – Near the entrance, on a corpse at the gazebo.

Ghost-Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (2): Ghost Glovewort (+3 / +4)

Nokstella, Eteranal City: Ainsel River – Found in an interior side-room while exploring the city.

Ghost-Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (3): Ghost Glovewort (+5 / +6)

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree: In the secret area, reach the Haligtree Roots site of grace then take the lift up to the graveyard. Found on a grave down the hillside.

More Elden Ring guides:

How To Find Ancestor Spirit | How To Enter Nokron, Eternal City | How To Enter Lake Of Rot | How To Find Lichdragon Fortissax | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early | How To Begin The Black Knife Secret Quest | How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant | How To Return To The Chapel of Anticipation | How To Get The Moonlight Greatsword | How To Farm Runes Fast | How To Get The Best Spirit Ash | Capitol “Regression” Puzzle Solution | Best Ash of War Powers