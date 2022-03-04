The most impressive, gargantuan boss of Elden Ring is also its most secret. There’s no long questlines or NPCs to guide you to find this completely optional boss. You’ll just have to find him yourself — by platforming to a seemingly impossible location in the very late-game.

This isn’t your average dragon fight either. He uses totally new moves, and his model animates unlike anything else in the game. This twin-headed monstrosity unleashes powerful magic like you’ll experience nowhere else. If you want to feel the immense power of the sealed, forbidden Dragonlord this is where you’ll find him in Elden Ring.

How To Find Dragonlord Placidusax | Secret Boss Guide

Start from the Beside The Great Bridge site of grace in Crumbling Farum Azula and take the elevator down. This is the site of grace right before the Maliketh boss arena. Go down the stairs to the right and get past the beastmen, into the water room and out to the rocky ledge with trees.

Look down from the rocks. Below, there are floating rock platforms you can drop down to. Follow the rock path downward until you reach a large chunk of a floating building with fossilized skeletons in the alcoves. Go to the empty alcove and a prompt to “Lie down” will appear.

Choose to “Lie down” and time will reverse, rebuilding Crumbling Farum Azula and restoring the boss arena for a very secret boss fight.

Inside the raging maelstrom, you’ll encounter Dragonlord Placidusax, a two-headed dragon that slowly drags its rotting form into a fight. This just might be the most epic encounter in the game — and the dying Dragonlord appears to have once had three heads, but one died long ago. You can see the remnants of the head on the left side.

Placidusax uses immense magic attacks to overwhelm the Tarnished. Deal enough damage and it teleports around the arena, swiping at you with extra-long magic claws, spraying yellow fire from its twin mouths, and generating massive blasts of red electricity from the storm above. Placidusax is an unmissable boss you absolutely have to face before you can call your journey through the Lands Between complete.

