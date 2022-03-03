Elden Ring: How To Find The Best Spirit Ash Summon | Mimic Tear Upgrade Guide

Spirit Ashes are the NPC companions you can summon almost anywhere in Elden Ring. This single feature gives you a huge advantage against certain boss fights — if anything, you gang of summonable spirit warriors can distract a boss long enough for you to score big damage. All the Spirit Ashe summons are useful in their own ways, but there’s one Spirit Ash that just might be the best in the entire game. We’re talking about the Mimic Tear, a Spirit Ash that copies your character completely, down to their armor, weapons, and Ashes of War.

When fully upgraded, the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash is basically required for the game’s hardest bosses. I don’t think bosses like Malenia are even possible to beat solo without help from your Mimic Tear pal. This shape-shifting blob is seriously an unmissable addition to your arsenal, and you’ll want to get him ASAP. We’ll also talk a little bit about how to upgrade him to +10. You’re going to want this guy to do as much tanking as possible. Here’s how to get started.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | 12 Useful Items To Get First | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | Morgott, Omen King Boss Guide | How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | How To Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella | Malenia, Blade of Miquella Boss Guide | How To Find Mohg, Lord of Blood | Frenzied Flame Ending Guide | Age of the Stars Ending Guide

How To Unlock & Upgrade The Mimic Tear Spirit Ash

The Mimic Tear Spirit Ash is a special summon that uses HP instead of FP, making this a good choice for melee builds. When summoned, they’ll copy your character — they have the same weapons, armor, and Ashes of War as you. They can and will use the same special attacks in combat. If you’re holding dual colossal greatswords and summon a Mimic Tear, they’ll be holding dual colossal greatswords.

Where To Find The Mimic Tear: Nokron, Eternal City – Reach the upper level of the church with the giant round ball mimic below. Near the altar, find a Stonesword Key door. Unlock it and you’ll find the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash inside.

The Mimic Tear Spirit Ash is a powerful companion, but you’ll need to upgrade. Help Roderika at Stonehill Shack to unlock Spirit Ash Attunement — then you just need to find valuable upgrade materials. Grovewort is found at many of the mines and other dungeon locations as you progress through the story. The most difficult upgrade material is the final one required for the +10 upgrade is Great Ghost Glovewort.

Where To Find Great Ghost Glovewort : One is located under the great corpse thrones at Nokron, Eternal City and at Ainsel River. Can also be found in the bell chamber of Nokstella.

: One is located under the great corpse thrones at Nokron, Eternal City and at Ainsel River. Can also be found in the bell chamber of Nokstella. Nokron, Eternal City : Reach the area called Night’s Sacred Ground. Underneath the giant throne, you’ll find a key item and a Great Ghost Glovewort. The only requirement is defeating Radahn at Redmane Castle, Caelid to unlock Nokron.

: Reach the area called Night’s Sacred Ground. Underneath the giant throne, you’ll find a key item and a Great Ghost Glovewort. The only requirement is defeating Radahn at Redmane Castle, Caelid to unlock Nokron. Ainsel River : Use the Liurnia of the Lakes Ainsel River Well (on the east coast, north of the Study Hall) and explore the underground until you find the Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella arena. Underneath the great statue you’ll find another.

: Use the Liurnia of the Lakes Ainsel River Well (on the east coast, north of the Study Hall) and explore the underground until you find the Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella arena. Underneath the great statue you’ll find another. Nokstella, Eternal City: In Nokstella itself, which is accessed from Renna’s Rise after completing her quest, you’ll find the Glovewort in the room with the disguised Mimic Tear bell.

Grab one of these extremely rare items from the underground. Only one of the three locations isn’t “secret” — Ainsel River can be reached at any time, even before you defeat Godrick, the Grafted. You’ll just have to defeat a pretty intimidating Dragonkin Soldier. If you’re up for it, you can be prepared to fully enhance your new favorite Spirish Ash summon.

More Elden Ring guides:

How To Find Ancestor Spirit | How To Enter Nokron, Eternal City | How To Enter Lake Of Rot | How To Find Lichdragon Fortissax | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early | How To Begin The Black Knife Secret Quest | How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant | How To Return To The Chapel of Anticipation | How To Get The Moonlight Greatsword | How To Farm Runes Fast