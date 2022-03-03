Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void DLC – How To Unlock the Void Fiend Survivor

Risk of Rain 2‘s Survivors of the Void DLC brings a lot of new content to the table. In addition to plenty more, the DLC has added two new playable characters: the Railgunner and the Void Fiend. Anyone who purchases the Survivors of the Void DLC automatically gets the Railgunner, but the Void Fiend stays mysteriously unlocked.

When looking at the silhouetted character in the character select screen, the Void Fiend’s description says “Requires ‘Dragged Below’ Escape the Planetarium or complete wave 50 in Simulacrum.” Those two requirements are relatively straightforward but are much bigger asks than they might seem on the surface.

How to Unlock the Void Fiend

Escape the Planetarium

Escaping the Planetarium is going to take quite a bit of work as the objective is essentially just “beat the Survivors of the Void DLC.” To complete it, players are going to need to enter the DLC by going through a purple portal (easier said than done) and then continue through the DLC until beating the new final boss.

The new boss added with the Survivors of the Void DLC is nothing to sneeze at and is one of the toughest enemies in the entire game. It has three discrete phases and a plethora of attacks within each phase making it hard to read. Before beginning the fight, make sure you’re kitted out with your best weapons and gear that play to your strengths.

One piece of gear that will likely make or break the fight is the Headstompers (H3AD-5T v2.) It’s likely that you’ll fall off the map once or twice without them given how the ground is constantly turning and is overall treacherous to navigate. In between boss phases, you’ll also need to do some dangerous platforming that could result in a quick death, so the Headstompers allow you to have much more air mobility when facing the platforming challenges.

While defeating the Diviner of the Deep is certainly possible for experienced Risk of Rain 2 fans, it’s likely the tougher option when it comes to unlocking the Void Fiend.

Complete Wave 50 in Simulacrum

The Simulacrum is a new game mode added to Risk of Rain 2 with the Survivors of the Void DLC. It’s essentially an endless wave mode that exists as a good way for players to hone their skills and take a break from the other classic game modes. Start a run in the Simulacrum by finding it in the “Alternate Game Modes” tab.

Surviving 50 waves in Simulacrum is something of a tall order, but most seasoned Risk of Rain 2 players shouldn’t have much difficulty in getting it done. One important thing to consider when choosing which character to play is speed. There are plenty of great items ripe for the taking outside of the safe zone, so the player will need to take damage in order to run out and grab them. Faster characters with dashes will be able to take far less damage as they’ll be outside the safe zone for a smaller amount of time.

That said, choose whichever character you feel most comfortable with that suits your individual playstyle.

Each run in the Simulacrum will have different difficulty levels depending on what loot the player picks up. Sometimes getting to Wave 50 is a breeze, but other times it’s nearly impossible, but it’s generally all up to the randomly dropped loot. If you’re having a tough few runs, keep at it as eventually you’re bound to get something you like sooner or later.

Between surviving the Simulacrum and defeating the Diviner of the Deep, unlocking the Void Fiend is far easier by trying the Simulacrum. Not only does it take far less time to do, but restarting a run in the Simulacrum doesn’t mean having to play through most of the base game in order to try again. Anyone looking to unlock the Void Fiend should prioritize the Simulacrum first.