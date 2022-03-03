Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void DLC – How To Reach The Deep Void Zone

The Survivors of the Void DLC for Risk of Rain 2 adds quite a bit of content to the indie roguelike, but given the game’s obtuse nature a lot of it is hidden beneath the surface and not immediatly accessible for those looking to dive in.

Finding most of the Survivors of the Void content requires a veteran player to examine every aspect of the base game looking for changes and isn’t something easily found by newcomers. That said, it gets significantly easier to reach the Deep Void Zone if the player knows what to look out for.

It’s worth pointing out that because of how challenging Risk of Rain 2 is, actually getting to the new DLC content is often much easier said than done. It requires the player survive several levels so depending on what kind of loot you find, the difficulty of reaching the Deep Void Zone will likely vary.

More Risk of Rain 2 guides:

How To Unlock Acrid | How To Unlock All Playable Characters (So Far)

How to Reach the Deep Void Zone

Getting to the Deep Void Zone is relatively straight forward, but takes a little bit of searching and luck. To get there, you will need to go through a purple portal of which there are a few ways to find.

The first and easiest way to find a purple portal is for it to randomly spawn. This is obviously the least consistent way of finding it, but when making your way through a level, keep your eyes peeled and watch for a notification that one has spawned in the text log that’s constantly updating the state of the game on the bottom left side of the screen. If one shows up, jump through and enjoy exploring the Deep Void Zone.

Purple portals can also spawn inside blue portals in the stage select area, the Lunar Seer. When looking to continue a run, the player gets to choose between a few different levels, usually other blue portals that lead to the next area, however, purple portals also have a chance of spawning here. If one is presented as an option, make sure to select it.

One more way to make to the Deep Void Zone requires the player to beat Mithrix at the end of the base game. Obviously, this route is the most difficult as it requires the player to defeat a punishingly hard boss, but if you’re looking to get into the DLC areas, it’s best to be a skilled Risk of Rain player.

After downing him, don’t fix the Landing Craft as intended, instead, head back to where you spawned by runing back through the temple and find the mysterious frog that appears in the spawn area. When you run up to it, you’ll be prompted to pet it for the price of one Lunar Coin. Make sure you enter the fight with 10-15 coins as petting the frog 10-15 times will open a purple portal.