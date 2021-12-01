Marvel’s Avengers: How To Find & Play As Spider-Man

Everyone’s favorite web-slinger is finally available in Marvel’s Avengers. After numerous delays, Spider-Man is here and he is completely playable. Oddly, Spider-Man’s unlocking process is completely different compared to the other new characters that have dropped post-release. Black Panther, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop all got their own little storylines and unlock immediately from the Avengers Initiative mode. Spider-Man? He has to be unlocked, even if you don’t have to deal with any in-game guff to get in your way. Follow the quick guide below and you’ll be wall-crawling immediately.

How To Unlock Spider-Man | Bonus Playable Character

Spider-Man isn’t a separate DLC download — he comes included with the latest update. If you’ve updated the game, then Spider-Man can be unlocked.

How To Unlock : Access the Avengers Initiative from the main menu. Travel to the Helicarrier Social Space . On the bridge with the War Table , go to the front of the room. At the window, check the left window (up the stairs) with spider-webs on the glass. Investigate the spider-webs to reveal the Spider-Man storyline.

After the cutscene, Spider-Man will be revealed as a playable character. No mission required! You can start playing as him — he has his own Heroic Mission Chain. Playing through the Mission Chain will help you earn a ton of power. Seriously, he’ll go from PL 1 to PL 50 in no time.

This isn’t exactly a storyline. Unlike the other new characters Hawkeye, Kate Bishop and Black Panther, Spider-Man doesn’t have an Operation. An Operation is a more story-based event, with unique encounters and levels that lead to an exciting finale. Spider-Man’s Heroic Mission Chain is more like a series of random challenges for you to complete. Stuff like “Web up Exo, Adapted, or Teleporter Enemies: 0/6” or “Defeat enemies while airborne: 0/20” — the kind of busy work Live-Service games are infamous for.

Completing Spider-Man’s Heroic Mission Chain unlocks his Iconic Suit, a cool updated version of his outfit that fits a little bit better with everyone else’s high-tech redesigns. At least when you start with Spidey, he has his classic spandex. That old outfit is never going out of style.