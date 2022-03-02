Horizon Forbidden West: Nights of Lights Code

Horizon Forbidden West is packed full of secrets which, given the massive size of its open world, makes a lot of sense. Some are easily found via the question mark icons on the map, but others take a little bit more work to uncover.

The “Night of Lights” side quest is a mission in Forbidden West that gives Aloy something to do with the holiday ornaments she picks up from the Relic Ruins scattered across the map. The quest becomes available after acquiring POSEIDON from the Las Vegas ruins around the midpoint of the game by talking to Stemmur in Dunehollow.

Essentially, the quest tasks Aloy with returning to the Vegas ruins and obtaining an Ornament for him, but it’s locked behind a door with an unguessable six-digit code. Unlike other secret codes in the Relic Ruins, this code takes some real work to get as it’s split into two pieces across two data points.

The Nights of Lights Quest Code

Anyone looking to get into the door without having to do the work should know that the code is 739135. Finding the code requires the player to do plenty of platforming and a little bit of puzzle-solving, but there’s not much to find in this spot of the ruins so it’s worth the players’ time to just skip all that and enter the code.

Behind the door, players will find the Christmas-themed ornament that Stemmur was looking for. Grab it and then head back to Dunehollow and report back to Stemmur to claim the reward of XP and skill points for turning the quest in.