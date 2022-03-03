30 Best PS4 Open World Games of All Time

During the PS4 era, open world games took off. While a good open world game has always been popular, suddenly it seemed like every single franchise became open world on PS4. But not all open world games are created equal. A bad open world can ruin a game and a great one can elevate it to incredible heights. That’s why we’ve put this list together of some of the very best open world games on the PS4.

#30 Mad Max

Genre: Action-Adventure, Combat

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Developed by Avalanche Studios, Mad Max follows Max Rockatansky as he journeys through a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Rockatansky must build a vehicle titled “Magnum Opus” to use in battle against a gang of raiders. This action-adventure game emphasizes vehicular combat where players can place weapons and armor directly on their cars. The ability to upgrade and customize a car lets players become strong and more easily able to defeat their enemies. The open world of Mad Max features a wasteland of deserts, canyons, and dark caves.

#29 Days Gone

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4

Bend Studio developed this post-apocalyptic game where players travel a land that is two years into a devastating pandemic. The game is set in Oregon and follows a former outlaw-turned-drifter by the name of Deacon St. John. After finding out that his wife, who he previously believed was dead, might be alive, he goes on a quest to find her. Played in third person, Days Gone allows players to journey through an open world on top of a motorcycle and use a variety of melee weapons to defend themselves.

#28 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is great for fans of the medieval era. Developed by Warhorse Studios, this action RPG is set in the Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Empire. The game aims to provide historically accurate content, taking place during a war in Bohemia in 1403. Kingdom Come: Deliverance follows the son of a blacksmith who seeks revenge against the unjust massacre of his village. On his journey, the man leads a resistance movement against the king and attempts to restore the rightful leader to the throne.

#27 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

This action RPG is based on the mega-popular The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings series. Middle-earth: Shadow of War is set after the events of The Hobbit but before Lord of the Rings. Fans of Tolkien’s work will be very pleased with this open-world title. Players follow Ranger Talion and the spirit of the eld lord Celebrimbor as they forge a new Ring of Power. They hope to use the ring to fight against the evil Sauron. Explore the open-world of Middle Earth in Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

#26 Just Cause 3

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

This 2015 action-adventure game is the third in the Just Cause series and set six years after its predecessor. Just Cause 3 follows the series protagonist Rico Rodrigues as he fights to protect his homeland of Medici. The area has become controlled by a fictional dictator by the name of General Sebastiano Di Ravella. Played in third-person perspective, gamers can explore the tropical island of Medici which is roughly 400 square miles. In addition, players can use tools to travel around the island such as a grappling hook and a parachute.

#25 Metro Exodus

Genre: First-Person Shooter

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Metro Exodus is a first-person shooter developed by 4A Games and the third installment to the Metro franchise. The trilogy is based on the novels Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light by Dmitry Glukhovsky. The game is a mix of survival horror and stealth, set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland of the former Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan. Players must survive various hazards and fight zombie-like figures. An upgraded version of the game was released in 2021 for next-gen consoles.

#24 Far Cry 5

Genre: First-Person Shooter

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Developed by Ubisoft, Far Cry 5 is similar to its franchise predecessors as the story revolves around taking down a tyrannical leader, although this time it’s cult leader Joseph Seed. Set in Hope County, Montana, the fifth installment in the franchise follows a doomsday cult by the name of Eden’s Gate. Players control a junior deputy sheriff who is trapped in Hope County and must work with a resistance to liberate the region. The gameplay focuses on combat and exploration with the use of a wide range of weapons.

#23 Subnautica

Genre: Action-Adventure, Survival

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

This open-world survival game allows players to explore the ocean on alien planet 4546B. The protagonist’s spaceship has crash-landed on the planet and players must collect resources and fight various creatures to survive. The main objective of Subnautica is to survive the dangers of the planet while completing tasks that advance the plot. The game allows players to construct tools, bases, and submersibles, with the majority of the game set underwater.

#22 The Forest

Genre: Survival Horror Game

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4

The Forest, as can be expected by the name, takes place in a heavily forested peninsula. Players follow the character Eric Leblanc as he fights cannibalistic tribes in his search to find his son Timmy who was lost after a plane crash. The game features nonlinear gameplay, with no set missions or quests. Players are free to make their own decisions for survival. A sequel to The Forest is currently under development and set to release in May 2022.

#21 ARK: Survival Evolved

Genre: Action-Adventure, Survival

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Developed by Studio Wildcard, ARK: Survival Evolved has players stranded on an island filled with roaming dinosaurs. The objective is to survive while prehistoric animals, dangers, and even some hostile human players, roam the island. The open-world title allows gamers to navigate the island on foot or even while riding a dinosaur. Firearms and improvised weapons are used in ARK: Survival Evolved to defend against other humans and creatures.

#20 No Man’s Sky

Genre: Action-Adventure, Survival

Release: 2016

Platform: PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Hello Games developed No Man’s Sky around four pillars: exploration, survival, combat, and trading. The results make for a vast universe comprised of over 18 quintillion planets. Each planet has its own ecosystem, complete with specific forms of flora and fauna, as well as various alien species. Players advance in the game by mining resources, using them to upgrade various equipment, building planetary bases, and growing a space fleet.

#19 7 Days to Die

Genre: Survival Horror

Release: 2016

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

7 Days to Die is an interesting game as it was an early access title backed by a heavily supported Kickstarter campaign that never made it to full development. This survival horror game remains in its early access mode and depicts the aftermath of World War III. Nuclear war has destroyed large parts of the world and players must survive, trying their best to find shelter, food, and water. Supplies can be scavenged while fighting off numerous. zombies which are the product of a new strain of flu. Unfortunately, 7 Days to Die is no longer being developed despite its promise.

#18 Dying Light Series [1+2]

Genre: Survival Horror

Release: 2016 (1), 2022 (2)

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Techland released the original Dying Light in 2016 which follows the story of Kyle Crane who has been sent to infiltrate a quarantine zone in the city of Harran. The game features a zombie-infested open-world city where the enemies are slow and clumsy during the day and extremely aggressive at night. Dying Light 2 only launched last month and stars a totally new protagonist. Although, the new game also features a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies and puts an emphasis on parkour gameplay.

#17 Batman: Arkham Knight

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Rocksteady Studios developed Batman: Arkham Knight to be the successor of the 2013 game Batman: Arkham Origins. It is the fourth major installment to the franchise and is set nine months after the game Batman: Arkham City. The game follows Batman as he confronts Scarecrow. The haunting villain has launched a city-wide attack on Gotham City necessitating residents to evacuate. Scarecrow and the mysterious Arkham Knight then strike a plan to unite a number of villains and destroy Batman.

#16 Death Stranding

Genre: Action

Release: November 8, 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Death Stranding stars The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus and is set in the US following a cataclysmic event that caused menacing creatures to roam the earth. Reedus’ character Sam Porter Bridges is tasked with delivering supplies to isolated colonies. Set in an open world, Death Stranding is an action game and has been described by developers as a similar genre to the Metal Gear series, which makes sense given that they’re both created by Hideo Kojima. Check out this stealth, action game on PS4, PS5, and PC.

#15 Assassin’s Creed Origins/Odyssey/Valhalla

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2017 / 2018 / 2020

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Assassin’s Creed has been a AAA console staple since the original game wowed gamers back in 2007. Ubisoft capitalized on the massive popularity of the franchise by releasing new games frequently. So frequently in fact that the series became stale and the quality began to suffer. Enter, Assassin’s Creed Origins, a complete reboot of the franchise that changed up the gameplay formula. The three latest Assassins’ Creed games all follow that Origins formula and have massive, beautiful open worlds. Any of these games are well worth playing. Pick the historical period that interests you most and get assassinating!

#14 Mafia: Definitive Edition

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2020

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a ground-up remake of the original 2002 PS2 game. Everything about this classic game has been rebuilt for modern consoles and the results are excellent. Developer Hanger 13 has managed to keep the PS2 charm of the original game while building a completely modern experience. It’s one of the better remakes of recent years. The open world of Lost Heaven is sublime. Similar to LA Noire, it recreates the feeling of a major city in the first half of the 20th century perfectly. The game can be bought alone or as part of the Mafia Trilogy which includes a remastered Mafia II and Mafia III with all the DLC. The Trilogy is well worth purchasing.

#13 Lost Judgment

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2021

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Lost Judgment is the sequel to Judgment which itself is a spin-off of the Yakuza series. Lost Judgment takes place in the Kamurocho district of Tokyo. Like the first game, Lost Judgment features a stunningly realistic recreation of the Tokyo district, complete with real shops and arcades with real games like Puyo Puyo and Virtua Fighter. Lost Judgment is a must-play for any Yakuza fan, fans of realistic open-world games, and Japan-lovers. Also, check out the original game which recently received a remaster on PS5.

#12 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2015 / 2022 (Next-Gen)

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

The Witcher 3 is arguably one of the best and most influential open-world games of the PS4 generation. The game was released in 2015 and kept getting better with time as CD Projekt Red added DLC and updates to the game. Even this year, CD Projekt Red is delivering a free next-gen update for the game. It’s truly one of the most fantastical open worlds around. So deep that it spawned the hit Netflix series of the same name. If swordplay, magic, and monsters are your jam, The Witcher 3 is a must-play.

#11 Monster Hunter World

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Monster Hunter World was met with skepticism when it was first announced. It heavily diverts from the Monster Hunter formula that made the series one of the biggest in Japan. However, that turned out to be a massive success for Capcom. Not only has World made the series a huge success in the west, it even caught on in Japan too. So much so that the more traditional Monster Hunter Rise lifted many elements from World. Monster Hunter World is definitely the best way to get into this incredibly successful series.

#10 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Skyrim is so good it has been re-released on seemingly every device that has a screen. In fact, The Elder Scrolls V is so influential that a lot of games on this list can trace their roots back to it. That’s not to say it feels outdated either. Skyrim plays as well today as it did when it was released on the PS3. Better given all the versions that have been released and improved upon since then. This fantasy open-world game is so good it’s arguably the reason that Bethesda hasn’t released The Elder Scrolls VI. If that doesn’t make it worth playing, nothing will.

#9 Ghost Of Tsushima

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5

Ghost of Tsushima takes place in 13th century Japan with players taking control of Jin, a samurai. Jin is quested with protecting Tsushima Island during a Mongol invasion. The game features a beautiful open world with a unique system for directing players. Instead of traditional markers and a heads-up display, players are directed to where they need to go by the wind. It makes for an incredibly engrossing experience in a world where players can lose themselves for hours. It is one of the best PlayStation exclusive games of any genre.

#8 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Genre: Stealth

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is the culmination of Hideo Kojima’s decades of work on the franchise. The first Metal Gear game to be open world, it adds a whole new dimension to the stealth king. Phantom Pain is the Metal Gear series at its best. Since it doesn’t look like there will be another mainline game in the series, at least not by Kojima, it’s also an incredibly high note to go out on. Even as a first-time Metal Gear game, it is an excellent experience and one of the games of the generation.

#7 Minecraft

Genre: Sandbox, Survival

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, Xbox One, PS4

What can be said about Minecraft that hasn’t already been said? For many, it’s the game they grew up with. For many more, it’s the game they are currently growing up with. Worldwide, it is a phenomenon like nothing before it. The open world of Minecraft is a blank canvas for players to do anything they like and build anything they want. Hours, days, weeks can be lost into this game in the quest to build the perfect kingdom.

#6 Horizon Zero Dawn + Forbidden West

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2017 / 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Horizon Zero Dawn came out of nowhere in 2017 to become one of PlayStation’s most important franchises. The unique game is set a thousand years in the future but after the collapse of human civilization. Therefore, the game features a truly unique blend of tribal weapons and high-tech monsters known as machines in a gorgeous open world. As Aloy, players must take down the machines using different forms of combat and save her people. Forbidden West is the recently released sequel to the first game that follows the same formula but expands on it greatly. It’s one of the best new franchises of the PS4 generation.

#5 Grand Theft Auto V

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2013

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Grand Theft Auto is the king of open world games. The whole open world genre as we know it today can be traced back to Grand Theft Auto III. While many have tried to copy the Grand Theft Auto formula, none have truly been able to beat it. Despite being nearly 10 years old at this point, Grand Theft Auto V is still one of the most played games every day. It’s a testament to how great the game is and how lively the world of Los Santos is that the game is still one of the best. A next-gen version of GTAV is set to be released in March 2022.

#4 Fallout 4

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

The Fallout games are the retro Sci-Fi cousins of the Elder Scrolls series. Anyone who likes those games will certainly love Fallout. The game is set in the year 2287, hundreds of years after a nuclear war practically destroyed the planet. As a vault dweller, the protagonist survived the war by gaining access to a nuclear bunker at the last minute. Cryogenically frozen, the protagonist wakes up hundreds of years later to find that his son has been kidnapped and the vault abandoned. Set out into this radioactive wasteland for one of the best experiences in gaming.

#3 Red Dead Redemption 2

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Red Dead Redemption 2 is, simply put, a pure masterpiece of a game. Rockstar has received criticism for constantly re-releasing GTA V and for not making new games in recent years. But when the studio does release a new game it goes all in. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most detailed, well-thought-out open worlds in existence. The whole game is as close to a perfect game as it’s probably possible to realistically get. It’s not just one of the best open world games on PS4, it’s one of the best games of all time.

#2 Marvel’s Spider-Man

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5

Spider-Man is one of the biggest system sellers in Sony’s arsenal. The 2018 game, and its follow-up, Miles Morales, is one of the best superhero games ever made. Films included, it’s also one of the best representations of Peter Parker and everyone in his universe. The villains in Spider-Man are up there with any of the movie versions. The open world of New York is also incredible. It’s detailed, vibrant and a pleasure to swing through.

#1 Elden Ring

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

There’s a reason Elden Ring is the highest-rated game ever on Opencritic. The game received perfect or nearly perfect reviews across the board. It is quite simply one of the best games ever, open world or not. However, as the first open world Souls game, it also adds a lot to that already popular franchise. Hours upon hours can be lost exploring the world of Land’s Between. It’s the kind of game where you do “just one more thing” and then 3 hours fly by. Barring any major surprises, it’s likely to be most people’s game of the year for 2022, and with good reason.