Horizon Forbidden West: First to Fly Quest Guide

Horizon Forbidden West is packed full of side quests and errands, but some are far more worth it than others as important side activities will usually give the player new gear that majorly outclasses the things found in stores. The Tenakth Sky Climber outfit is one such item and is acquired through completing the First to Fly errand.

Although Forbidden West‘s errands are generally pretty straightforward, the First to Fly quest takes a little bit of work, but given how good the Tenakth Sky Climber outfit is, it’s certainly worth doing as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the quest isn’t available until the player completes the Wings of the Ten main quest which is one of the final main quest missions.

First to Fly Quest Guide

To start the First to Fly errand, the player will need to travel to the Bulwark after completing the Wings of the Ten. Two Sky Clan members will be discussing another Sky Clan member named Ferrika who was grabbed and flown away by a Stormbird. They ask Aloy for help who should accept and decides to fly to the top of the mountains to see if Ferrika is okay for herself.

The quest marker should update and lead Aloy to the top of the mountain to the north of Bulwark which the player can easily fly to by calling the Sunwing. Once on top of the mountain, the objective should update and tells Aloy to find four pieces of armor.

The first three pieces (the greaves, the breastplate, and the mask) are relatively simple to grab as they’re strewn about the side of the mountain and highlighted with a purple item classification. The bracers, on the other hand, are still being held by the Stormbird that took Ferrika away. Take out the Stormbird and grab the final armor piece.

With all four pieces of Ferrika’s armor, head back down to the Bulwark and return them to the Sky Clan. Aloy will try to return it to them, but they’ll insist that she keep it as a reward. The armor isn’t useable just yet as the player will need to craft it at a workbench, but luckily there’s one close by in the Bulwark. In addition to getting the Tenakth Sky Climber outfit, Aloy will gain a skill point and 6,500 XP.