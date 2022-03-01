Elden Ring: How To Unlock The Lord of Frenzied Flame Ending

There isn’t just one ending to unlock in Elden Ring. By completing an incredibly obscure quest, you can burn it all down and infuse the world with chaos. “The Lord of the Frenzied Flame” is a bizarre ending path that takes you deep underground to nightmarish dungeons — and if you choose to follow this path, you’re completely locked in. No going back after embracing insanity. Everyone is your enemy if you decide to go this way.

If you’ve exploring the vast reaches of the Lands Between, you’ve probably heard at least one character mention the Frenzied Flame. The Frenzied Flame is a blasphemous ritual, as summoned by a persecuted people who have summoned a great terror to spread their revenge. Honestly, this is probably the biggest secret in the game — I feel lucky that we managed to solve it at all. Out of all the bizarre, incomprehensible secrets in Elden Ring, this is the first that will make most of your just scratch your heads, throw up your hands, and give up.

Don’t give up! Because we’ve got a complete guide explaining how to claim the Frenzied Flame and earn this achievement / trophy.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | Morgott, Omen King Boss Guide | How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | How To Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella | How To Find Mohg, Lord of Blood | Age of the Stars Ending Guide

1

How To Get The Flame of Frenzy | Ending Guide

In Leyndell, The Royal Capitol, reach the deep underground of the Subteranean Shunning Grounds. This is a dungeon located in the deep underground sewers / catacombs of Leyndell. There are multiple dungeons deep below.

Defeat the boss and attack the wall behind the altar. Inside, you’ll find a bizarre tomb that is packed with hundreds of merchants, screaming in agony. The only living creatures here cause Frenzy — a unique madness status effect. If Frenzy fills up, you’ll take extreme damage.

Inside the dungeon, fall down the coffins to reach the Frenzied Flame Proscription site of grace. Use the site of grace and talk to the Maiden. She’ll warn you to stop here.

To open the door at the end of the hall, remove all your armor. With all armor removed, an option will appear when you approach the door. Now you can open. If you go inside the door, there is no turning back. From this point on, you are locked into the ending path.

Go inside to gain the Three Finger’s scorchmarks on your body. Without armor, the marks will appear on you. This is the Frenzied Flame. You can now choose to burn yourself at the Forge of the Giants instead of the maiden. Select “Listen to the sounds of flame” at the site of grace on the forge itself.

Now simply follow the normal route to the ending. Become Elden Lord by defeating the boss of Crumbling Farum Azula then return to Leyndell and enter the Erdtree. Defeat the final bosses, and the frenzy ending will plunge the world into chaos.

More Elden Ring guides:

How To Find Ancestor Spirit | How To Enter Nokron, Eternal City | How To Enter Lake Of Rot | How To Find Lichdragon Fortissax | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early | How To Begin The Black Knife Secret Quest | How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant | How To Return To The Chapel of Anticipation | How To Get The Moonlight Greatsword | How To Farm Runes Fast