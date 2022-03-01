Elden Ring: How To Unlock The Age of the Stars Ending

The most optional ending of Elden Ring is also the most complex. To unlock “The Age of the Stars“, you must complete two major quests and acquire the rarified Mending Rune of the Death Prince. With this key item, you’ll get the option at the very end. This quest is extremely long, creepy, and can be very easily missed — if you’ve found the bizarre giant face in Stormveil Castle, then this is where it’s all going toward.

To complete this quest, we need to dedicate ourselves to Ranni — a witch located in Carnia Manor, north of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. By joining her quest, you’ll be able to claim the Deathmark, which is required for an entirely different, seemingly unrelated quest in a totally different location. If you can link these key items together and explore every inch of this bizarre world, then you’ll be able to earn “The Age of the Stars“.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | Morgott, Omen King Boss Guide | How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | How To Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella | How To Find Mohg, Lord of Blood | Frenzied Flame Ending Guide

How To Get “The Age Of Stars” Ending | Mending Rune of the Death Prince

To earn “The Age of Stars” ending, you need to acquire two items.

Required Items :

: Cursemark of Death

Mending Rune of the Death Prince

The Cursemark quest can be completed in the Liurnia of the Lakes region.

The Cursemark of Death is a key item you’ll receive by reaching the top of Carian Study Hall, and the Mending Rune of the Death Prince is acquired by finding Fie the Deathbed Companion in Deeproot Depths and giving her the Cursemark of Death.

Getting the Cursemark of Death is a long, convoluted process — you’ll need to begin Ranni’s Quest. Initiate this quest by finding the giant face in the underground of Stormveil Castle. For a full explanation of the Black Knife / Cursemark quest, check out the guide here.

NOTE: If you’re following the guide linked above, you can stop after acquiring the Cursemark. Once you have the Cursemark, progress by travelling to the Prince of Death’s Throne.

To reach Deeproot Depths, you need to unlock Nokron, Eternal City.

How To Reach Deeproot Depths: Enter the easy-to-miss cave in Nokron, Eternal City. The cave is located in the Ancestral Woods area. The path leads to the Valiant Gargoyles boss. Defeat both and use the coffin on the ledge. The coffin will take you to the Deeproot Depths — a new region directly underneath Leyndell, The Royal Capitol.

NOTE: To unlock Nokron — which is required to gain the Cursemark of Death — you must defeat Starscourge Radahn. After beating him (Redmane Castle, Caelid) a comet will create a giant hole south of Mistwood.

After Fia disappears from the Roundtable Hold, she will reappear at the Prince of Death’s Throne. Defeat Fia’s Champions to talk to her — you can select to “Talk In Secret“.

You can then give Fia the Cursemark of Death. She will agree to consort with Godwyn and conceive a child. Basically, this is a new ending path you can unlock.

NOTE: There’s a portal at the Prince of Death’s Throne that takes you to Leyndell, Royal Capitol. It takes you straight to the entrance. If you complete this area early, you can bypass the path to Leyndell completely.

Talk to Fia three times. Leave and return after giving her the Cursemark of Death. On the third revisit, you can choose to “Enter the Deathbed Dream“.

The Lichdragon Fortissax boss is located inside. Gain the Remembrance of the Lichdragon for slaying it.

Check Fie to find the Mending Rune of the Death Prince once you defeat the boss. The Mending Rune is used to restore the shattered Elden Ring when brandished by the Elden Lord. You’ll get the option to use it after defeating the final boss.

More Elden Ring guides:

How To Find Ancestor Spirit | How To Enter Nokron, Eternal City | How To Enter Lake Of Rot | How To Find Lichdragon Fortissax | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early | How To Begin The Black Knife Secret Quest | How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant | How To Return To The Chapel of Anticipation | How To Get The Moonlight Greatsword | How To Farm Runes Fast