Elden Right: How To Find Lichdragon Fortissax | Legendary Boss Guide

We’re hunting yet another hidden boss in Elden Ring — and this one requires multiple seemingly unrelated steps. This path most likely leads to new endings and gives you a massive unique region to explore that’s full of goodies. But we’re just hunting Legendary boss battles. Legendary bosses are unique, in that they drop Remembrances to create boss weapons, but they don’t drop Great Runes. Think of Legendary bosses like one step below the Shardbearers. That doesn’t make them any less terrifying or deadly.

This is one of the earliest Legendary creatures you can hunt. Located deep within Nokron, you’ll need to complete steps on a separate Roundtable Hold quest to unlock the path. This is all about Fia the Deathbed Companion — follow all the steps of her quest, and you’ll unlock a creepy path to the core of the Prince of Death.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | Secret Boss Guide | How To Fight Ancestor Spirit | Secret Boss Guide | How To Enter Nokron, Eternal City | Secret Area Guide | How To Enter Lake Of Rot | Secret Area Guide | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early | How To Begin The Black Knife Secret Quest | How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant | How To Return To The Chapel of Anticipation | How To Get The Moonlight Greatsword

How To Find Lichdragon Fortissax | Legendary Boss Guide

Before you can fight Lichdragon Fortissax, you must progress Fia the Deathbed Companion’s quest.

Fia, Deathbed Companion Quest : Find the bizarre face in the underground of Stormveil Castle and check the blood spot. Check the “Black Knife” secret quest guide for more details.

: Find the bizarre face in the underground of Stormveil Castle and check the blood spot. Check the “Black Knife” secret quest guide for more details. Bring Rogier to Roundtable Hold by talking to him in the church. Talk to him about the body. Then talk to Fia, Deathbed Companion. Discuss secrets and gain the Blackknife Clue .

. Travel to the Black Knife Catacomb (directly north of Carian Study Hall) in Liurnia of the Lakes. Use the guillotine traps to reach the upper hallway and locate the illusory wall. There’s a Black Knife Assassin boss fight inside.

(directly north of Carian Study Hall) in Liurnia of the Lakes. Use the guillotine traps to reach the upper hallway and locate the illusory wall. There’s a Black Knife Assassin boss fight inside. Defeat the boss and give the key item to Rogier. With this complete, talk to Fia and take the knife she gives you. Give the knife to D. Leave and return and Fia will leave the Roundtable Hold.

Once you complete the steps and Fia leaves the Roundtable Hold, you can continue the quest.

How To Reach Deeproot Depths: Enter the easy-to-miss cave in Nokron, Eternal City. The cave is located in the Ancestral Woods area. The path leads to the Valiant Gargoyles boss. Defeat both and use the coffin on the ledge.

NOTE: To access Nokron, you must defeat Starscourge Radahn at Redmane Castle in Caelid. This creates a giant crater south of Mistwood that leads to Nokron.

After using the coffin, you’ll appear in the Deeproot Depths — a new region directly underneath Leyndell, The Royal Capitol. Travel through the Deeproot Depths, to the Nameless Eternal City, and finally to the Prince of Death’s Throne area.

After Fia disappears from the Roundtable Hold, she will reappear at the Prince of Death’s Throne. Defeat Fia’s Champions to talk to her — you can select to “Talk In Secret“. Next, we need the Cursemark of Death key item.

How To Get The Cursemark of Death : Continue to talk to Rogier after he studies the Blackknife Print until you’re sent to meet NPC Ranni at the end of Caria Manor , north of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Begin Ranni’s quest , unlock Nokron, and collect the key item underneath the giant corpse throne in Nokron.

: Continue to talk to Rogier after he studies the until you’re sent to meet NPC at the end of , north of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Begin , unlock Nokron, and collect the key item underneath the giant corpse throne in Nokron. Return the key item to Ranni and use the Inverted Statue to reach the top of Carian Study Hall. You’ll find the Cursemark of Death at the top.

At the Prince of Death’s Throne, give Fia the Cursemark of Death. She will agree to consort with Godwyn and conceive a child. What does this mean? I have no idea.

NOTE: There’s a portal at the Prince of Death’s Throne that takes you to Leyndell, Royal Capitol. It takes you straight to the entrance. If you complete this area early, you can bypass the road to Leyndell completely.

After giving Fia the Cursemark, talk to Fia three times. Leave and return after giving her the Cursemark of Death. On the third revisit, you can choose to “Enter the Deathbed Dream“. Fia will be sleeping.

The Lichdragon Fortissax boss is located inside. Gain the Remembrance of the Lichdragon. Check Fia to find the Mending Rune of the Death Prince. The Mending Rune is used to restore the shattered Elden Ring when brandished by the Elden Lord — and don’t forget to check the Finger Reader to create new weapons with the Remembrance.