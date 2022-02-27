Elden Ring: How To VERY EASILY Beat Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | Shardbearer Guide

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy is a nightmarish optional boss that can very easily overwhelm you with magic attacks. This serpent king plays dirty, summoning a barrage of skulls that can rip your Tarnished champion to shreds in seconds. Even if you’re vastly overpowered for this fight, Rykard can crush you — and the only way to fight him is using a distinct gimmick. Only one specific weapon can be used here, and if you’re not prepared with the correct build, he’ll stomp you flat.

And we just found a way to easily defeat Rykard with very little effort. This method practically permanently stunlocks Rykard, making him completely unable to fight back — and we won’t be using any truly cheesy methods or glitches. This is a 100% legit way to take him down. Rykard just never expected to fight two Tarnished at the same time. You can perform this simple trick totally solo. We’ll explain in the full guide below.

How To Beat Rykard Easily | Simple Trick Guide

This simple Rykard boss strategy can be used by solo players. You’ll need to prepare. We need two specific pieces of equipment.

Serpent Hunter Sword

Sword Mimic Tear Spirit Ash

The Serpent Hunter is found in Rykard’s boss arena. The sword is on a corpse right near the entrance, so you probably won’t miss it. The Mimic Tear is harder to find.

Mimic Tear Location : The Mimic Tear Spirit Ash is located in Nokron, Eternal City . You can access Nokron by defeating Starscourge Radahn at Redmane Castle, Caelid . Afterward, a comet will crash into the field south of Mistwood . Drop into the hole to access Nokron.

: The Mimic Tear Spirit Ash is located in . You can access Nokron by defeating at . Afterward, a comet will crash into the field south of . Drop into the hole to access Nokron. In Nokron, reach the two-story cathedral with the large altar on the upper level, and the giant ball enemy below. Stop on the upper level and enter the Stonesword Key door. The Mimic Tear Ash Spirit is located inside.

Before taking on the boss, you’ll want to upgrade the Mimic Tear ash spirit as much as possible. If possible, enhance him up to +10 — but any enhancement will work. The Mimic Tear spirit ash uses HP instead of FP, making it a good choice for warriors or knights. It also uses all the same gear as you do when summoned. The Mimic Tear basically becomes a second you, and it can even unleash the same Ash of War attacks.

That makes the Mimic Tear ideal for the Rykard boss fight.

How To Beat Rykard With Mimic Tear

Inside Rykard’s boss arena, equip the Serpent Hunter and summon your Mimic Tear. The God-Devouring Serpent boss won’t begin until you approach. When you’re ready with Mimic Tear, run into the fight.

The Mimic Tear isn’t great at fighting the God-Devouring Serpent — he’ll often whiff and miss his attacks. His sword is the same as your’s, using the Serpent Hunter that generates massive magical long-range slashes that can strike from much, much further away. You don’t need to enter the lava pit with this sword equipped.

Take out the serpent and the hard part will begin. Rykard is normally extremely difficult, but the Mimic Tear has no problem hitting him constantly due to the boss’s big head. Combine your attacks, and Rykard will be constantly staggered, knocked back, and barely able to launch an attack. You can stunlock him the entire battle if you’re aggressive, and there’s almost nothing he can do — two Serpent Hunter swords knocking him around will interrupt his attacks, too.

What is normally one of the more difficult fights in Elden Ring becomes extremely easy. I’ll take my easy victories where I can get them.