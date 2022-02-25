Elden Ring: How To Enter Nokron, Eternal City | Secret Area Guide

The Lands Between is a world with many hidden dungeons — but few are as impressive as Nokron, the Eternal City. Elden Ring, like other games in the series, is packed with hidden areas, illusory walls, and other mini-secrets that are worth exploring. This isn’t just some unlockable room. This is an entire section of the map you can only reach by doing some very optional things.

Nokron is a special location related to Ranni’s Black Knife side-quest, which you can learn more about on the full guide in the links below. But, you don’t need to complete any steps in the Ranni side-quest to unlock Nokron. You can ignore her quest chain completely and still get into the underground world of Nokron, an incredible (and incredibly weird) city with a second bonus Ancestor Spirit boss battle. There are important items to find down below, so if you’re ready to progress and inch closer to the Prince of Death secret Shardbearer, this is how to enter Nokron, The Eternal City.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | How To Fight Ancestor Spirit | Secret Boss Guide | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early | How To Begin The Black Knife Secret Quest | How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant

How To Unlock Nokron, Eternal City | Secret Area Guide

Nokron is a hidden section of the Siofre River region. If you enter Siofre River through the well in the Mistwood, you can get a glimpse of Nokron in the far distance, but you won’t be able to reach it anywhere from the underground. The only way to get to Nokron is from above.

How To Unlock Nokron : Travel to Caelid and discover Redmane Castle along the southern coast. There is a portal outside that will transport you into the fortress.

: Travel to and discover along the southern coast. There is a portal outside that will transport you into the fortress. Inside, you can initiate a battle against an optional Shardbearer — Starscourge Radahn . This is a special Raid Boss where you can summon as many AI partners as available or work together with many other players to bring him down.

— . This is a special Raid Boss where you can summon as many AI partners as available or work together with many other players to bring him down. Defeating Radahn causes a comet to crash into the field south of Mistwood, opening up a giant hole. Drop down into this massive hole in Vimgrave to enter Nokron.

Defeating Radahn is the hardest part, and you can only progress into Nokron after defeating him. Luckily, there are ways to cheese Radahn by summoning many allies and letting them do the work for you.

Finding hidden areas is one of the great joys of Elden Ring and now we know how to reach some of the most secret areas in the game.