Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster: How To Fix The Font

The Final Fantasy pixel remasters have been hotly anticipated ports of the classic JRPGs ever since they were announced, but now that they’re here, fans have cited a plethora of issues with them. The Final Fantasy 6 remaster in particular has made some jarring changes to the original that fans have been spotting since it was released earlier this week.

In addition to the issues with the opening credits, fans are unhappy with how the remaster uses its fonts. For one reason or another, Square Enix decided to change the font to a much slimmer, modern one that resembles something like Arial instead of using the classic pixelated one from the originals.

While there isn’t a way to properly change it in-game, some fans have been sharing methods of changing the game files and importing new fonts to fix the issue. Luckily, doing so is pretty straightforward and only takes a few clicks.

How to Change Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster’s Font

There are a few ways to make the font better in Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster. One way, pointed out by YouTuber No Word Count, involves going into the game’s files and altering the fonts. Essentially, this method spaces out the letters a little bit more so that it isn’t as squished as it is in the vanilla remaster.

To change it, go to your Steam library and right-click on the game, click “manage,” then “browse local files.” This will pull up all of the information for the game stored on your computer. Click “Final Fantasy_Data,” then “StreamingAssets.” From there, you should see a list of different font files. Move both English files (font_en.bundle and font_en.manifest) into the the “aa” folder. Then, make copies of the Japanese font files (font_ja.bundle and font_ja.manifest.) Rename the copied files to “font_en.bundle” and “font_en.manifest.” This should alter the font in-game so that it’s not so bunched together.

Steam user Erazer provided a solution for those looking to use the original font in the game as well. In their post (linked above) they provide three Google Drive folders with the desired fonts in them. Players will only need to download one batch, then go to the local files, as detailed above, and bring the files into the StreamingAssets folder, getting rid of the default English ones.