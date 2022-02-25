Elden Ring: How To Beat Starscourge Radahn | Shardbearer Boss Guide

Depending on how you explore the vast Lands Between in Elden Ring, it is possible to encounter the Shardbearers at different times — and if you’re especially thorough with exploration, you might encounter Starscourge Radahn very early in the game. Radahn is an optional Shardbearer and not required to enter the Capitol, and he is no ordinary opponent — this is a raid boss and unlike anything else in the series.

You won’t fight Radahn alone. There isn’t just one Cooperator in this battle — there are many, and you can get more to join as you progress through the game. Alexander the Ironfist, the giant pot-man found on the road to Stormveil Castle from the Saintsbridge will also appear in this fight. Help out the wolfman Blaidd and he’ll appear here too. The more AI companions you have, the easier this fight will become.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | How To Fight Ancestor Spirit | Secret Boss Guide | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early | How To Begin The Black Knife Secret Quest | How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant

How To Beat Starscourge Radahn | Shardbearer Guide

NOTE: Starscourge Radahn is an extremely powerful and difficult Shardbearer boss. To beat him, I recommend waiting until you’ve reached the Capitol. Once you are high enough level (and have cleared at least two Shardbearers) you’ll have a better chance of beating him. Also — boost your magical defense if you haven’t already.

To begin the fight against Radahn, travel to Castle Redmane in Caelid. You’ll enter an empty castle where a festival is taking place. All of your Cooperators are found in the courtyard. Talk to the NPC up the stairs to unlock the church — when you enter the portal, you’ll teleport to a massive beach arena.

Starscourge Radahn | Shardbearer Boss Tips:

At the start of the battle, Radahn uses a magical bow to shoot at you from long-range. Take cover and dodge as it comes flying. Radahn’s magic attacks are extremely powerful and can kill an unprepared Tarnished in one hit.

In the Wailing Dunes, you can summon multiple companions to help you. If you rescued Alexander, he will appear as a helper. If you’re completing the Ranni quest, Blaidd will also appear to help you. If you’ve defeated Patches, he’ll also appear to help!

Radahn is a powerful beastman that dwarfs the horse he rides on, madly swinging his enormous stone axes.

Before initiating the battle, summon as many helpers as possible. There are many more all over the sand dunes.

Even after the helpers die, you can re-summon them to continue helping you. The signs will reappear near you. Near-ish.

Offline you can continuously summon AI helpers to fight. It will take some time, but if you keep summoning allies, they can eventually kill the boss themselves. While he’s distracted with one group of AI, you can run and summon others.

Starscourge Radahn | Phase 2 Tips

At 50% HP, Radahn will jump into the sky and crash back down, creating a massive magic explosion. Unlike the rest of the fight, jump onto your mount and gallop as fast as possible away from the scene.

In his second phase, he uses more magic — and uses gravity powers to pull you close.

The best way to beat him is just to overwhelm Radahn early. Use the AI to distract him, then stay close and attack. Dodge through his massive attacks, get him down to 50%, run away with your horse, then resummon all your AI partners. Get back into the fight and take him down.



Defeating Radahn rewards you with the Great Rune and Radahn’s Remembrance. The Great Rune raises maximum FP, HP and Stamina when equipped.