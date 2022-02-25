Elden Ring: How To Beat Godfrey, First Elden Lord | Great Enemy Guide

After defeating two Shardbearers and gaining two Great Runes in Elden Ring, you’ll be called to see Queen Marika in Leyndell, the Capitol City. Fighting through the sprawling capitol, you’ll enter a building called the Erdtree Sanctuary — and that’s where you’ll fight Godfrey, First Elden Lord. This boss is required to progress further in Leyndell, and he’s a challenge even for experienced Souls players.

Like his name suggests, Godfrey is the First Elden Lord — he’s the first chosen demigod, and you can’t become an Elden Lord without beating the previous guy, right? As a Tarnished, your goal is to unite the Great Runes and become an Elden Lord. Only Queen Marika can judge you worthy, and she’s hidden deep within the massive Erdtree at the center of the Capitol. Once Godfrey is defeated, the path to her palace will be open.

Godfrey, First Elden Lord | Great Enemy Guide

The golden spirit of Godfrey will ambush you after entering the massive palace at the top of the Erdtree roots in Leyndell, Royal Capitol. Godfrey is a fast, aggressive brawler that wields a giant axe.

Godfrey, First Elden Lord | Boss Tips

Godfrey attacks with wide swings of his axe. He’ll follow-up with a stomp on the ground, generating a quake straight ahead of him.

Godfrey has two easy-to-exploit attacks. He jumps into the sky, then slams down, burying his axe in the ground. You’ll have a moment to attack while he recovers. He also will cleave the ground from a standing position and leave himself briefly vulnerable while he recovers.

He has long range when hitting his axe straight down. Most of his attacks are easier to dodge by rolling left / right instead of backwards.

Godfrey, First Elden Lord | Phase 2 Tips

At 50% health, Godfrey will attack faster and string longer combinations of attacks together. Otherwise, he doesn’t change much. Summon your Ash Spirits to help during this phase to take him down.

The easiest way to fight him is to bait his leap-attack. When he jumps into the air and brings his axe down, attack him then dodge sideways as he attempts to follow-up. After dodging you can get in another attack.

The trickiest part of this fight is surviving his powerful combos. If you get hit once, you need to carefully dodge his other attacks or you’re mincemeat. For defeating him, you’ll gain a +1 Talisman Pouch.