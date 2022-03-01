Elden Ring: How To Find Patches & Get His Useful Rewards

That scamp Patches is at it again. The trickster that appears specifically to annoy players in every Souls game makes multiple reappearances in Elden Ring — even if you beat him, he’ll just keep coming back. Patches actually serves a useful purpose in this game. You can buy handy items from him, take on quests, and get him to help you against one of the game’s biggest boss fights. Patches can provide his services to make one of the biggest roadblocks (slightly) easier, too!

You never really need to find Patches, but if you really want to, this is where to find him. Patches appears in multiple locations throughout the story. You just can’t get rid of this guy.

How To Find Patches | The Most Evil Returning Character

You’ll first find Patches at Murkwater Cave, Limgrave. He’s hiding out in a cavern near the water, east of the Gatefront Ruins. You’ll need a torch to get inside — the small dungeon leads to a camp with a treasure chest. Collecting the chest will initiate a battle with Patches.

Patches uses dust, but he isn’t a very impressive foe. Defeat him and talk to him, he’ll agree to sell you his wares. Leave and return to the cave, and you’ll find one useful unique item: Margit’s Shackles.

Margit’s Shackles: 5,000 Runes – A one-time use item that briefly shackles Margit in place after being used. Allows you to get in free attacks for a few seconds.

Margit is one of the hardest bosses, so even a small opening can help. Fighting and defeating him here will also send Patches to Redmane Castle. Deep in Caelid, you can join a festival to battle Starscourge Radahn with as many NPCs as you’ve helped throughout the game — and some other random NPCs that show up. Patches is one of the NPCs you can summon, but he’s completely useless. All he can do is briefly distract Radahn before being killed.

That isn’t the end of Patches! Patches also appears in Volcano Manor, Altus Plateaus. In the Volcano Manor, you’ll be able to join a covenant-like quest. By pledging yourself to Lady Tanith, you can start taking quests to invade and kill NPCs. One of the quest-givers in Patches — Patches will also sell you his wares in the manor.

Patches is still a nasty schemer. If you take on his quest in Volcano Manor, he’ll send you up against a very dangerous opponent. He expects you to lose!

And finally, Patches will appear to pull his old dirty tricks. In the open world environment, you can find messages pointing out treasures. Get near the ledge, and Patches will kick you down into a deadly situation. If you see messages inviting you to great treasure nearby, you might want to ignore them.

