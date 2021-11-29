Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Farm Money | Best Method

Cash is still an important resource in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Without the big bucks, you can’t stock up on plenty of healing items — and all that other stuff you need to keep your Pokemon going strong. If you’re sick of worrying about cash like some trainers, there’s an easy way to earn $20k cash every few minutes. Before long you’ll be swimming in bucks. If you don’t want to worry about money ever again, here’s a very simple strategy for farming money.

Money farming requires two items; the Vs. Seeker and the Amulet Coin. The Vs. Seeker allows you to rematch trainers and earn their rewards all over again. There are trainers that give you way more than $20k cash, but you won’t be able to fight them multiple times like this. The Amulet Coin doubles the amount of cash you earn from battles if its held by a participating Pokemon. That’s ideal too — and if you’re running around the end-game areas like Victory Road, you might want to equip the Amulet Coin on your first run. You won’t get a second chance!

This is how to farm for coins in the mid-game. Check out the full strategy below.

How To Farm The Most Money | Cash Grinding Location

Even far into the game, you’ll want to earn as much extra cash as possible. There’s always more items (and Pokeballs) to buy, so if you’re sick of running low and just want to collect tons of cash, this is the easiest way to do it. It can be done once you acquire the Vs. Seeker on Route 207 and later reach Route 210. Then you can rematch the same trainers over and over. This is just a simple farming method that’s also the best in the game.

Farming Location: Route 210 – Zac and Jen. They have a Raichu (Lvl. 27) and Gyarados (Lvl. 27)

Route 210 is between Solaceon Town and Celestic Town — around the fourth badge. Normally, you can only battle trainers once, but with the right items you can increase your cash rewards and re-fight the same trainers over and over again.

Items You Need: Vs. Seeker : Route 207 – Given by Dawn / Lucas after going through Cycling Road. Amulet Coin : Amity Square – Inside the northeast ruins.



The Vs. Seeker allows you to fight trainer battle rematches. The Amulet Coin, when equipped on a Pokemon, gives you double cash rewards from battle. If you combine all that, you can fight Zac and Jen in Route 210 infinitely. Just reset the map, return to them, fight again and earn 20,000~ cash per fight.