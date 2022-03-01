15 NEW Psychological Horror Games of 2022

Gamers have a lot to look forward to in 2022, with one genre getting a fair few titles: the horror type. Fans of being scared out of their skin are in for many weird and wonderful treats this year, that’s for sure. Alternating realities, surrealist nightmares, all the way to fever dream monstrosities trying to tear us limb from limb.

No one is safe in either first or third person, with so many differing spooky offerings to come. There’s some terrifying remakes to remind us how good they were the first time around, as well as new slices of spook from recently founded studios. Homages to older works, throwbacks to the groundbreaking games that paved the well, as well as genre veterans promising to scare the crap out of us with new titles.

With loads of games on the horizon, here are just fifteen new and upcoming psychological horror titles to get excited about:

#15 Deadly Broadcast

Developer: Apphic Games

Publisher: Apphic Games

Platform: PC

Release: 9th May 2022

Kicking off this list is the “camcorder game” variant of game. Made popular by Outlast in 2014, the sub-genre of horror saw a massive popularity spike with Phasmophobia. Deadly Broadcast looks to capture that essence, offering a co-op focused first person horror with a twist.

Players are live-streaming from an old mental hospital, the most cliche of cliche’s, whilst streaming to an audience. With clues from the stream, up to four players will have to work together to escape the horror experiments lying within.

As mentioned later, multiplayer and horror don’t usually have the scary effect, but add an audience element to it and anything is possible.

#14 Mirror Forge

Developer: MystiveDev

Publisher: MystiveDev

Platform: PC

Release: 29th April 2022

Another first person fright-fest, Mirror Forge puts players through hell via a variety of alternate realities. Eschewing heavy action, this game looks to favour logic and deduction, as well as hiding from whatever lurks in the dark.

Time-travel/parallel dimension horror is still a relatively untapped market, so Mirror Forge has the chance to strike oil here. Logic puzzles across different periods of time, making use of past and future elements whilst trying not to be caught is surely to engage the cerebellum.

#13 Ikai

Developer: Endflame

Publisher: PM Studios

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Release: 29th March 2022

It’s been a while since we’ve had a decent Japanese psychological horror, outside of the likes of Project Zero. Ikai, then, looks to bring some prominence back to the J-horror game genre.

Focusing on more traditional aspects of yokai horror and folklore, Ikai puts players through a first person fright into the past. There seems to be a very literal hands-on theme throughout, putting players in tense, claustrophobic environments.

It lacks the polish of big budget games, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be terrifying. Graphics don’t need to be AAA budget when they’re small, tight spaces.

#12 Dark Fracture

Developer: Twisted II Studio

Publisher: Feardemic

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X

Release: TBC 2022

What list would be complete without some kind of weird, Lovecraftian affair in the mix? Dark Fracture is the name this time around, and whilst not one of the author’s works, it wouldn’t look out of place next to it on a shelf.

It also seems pretty straightforward, with the objective being to “descend into the depths of the human psyche”, whilst the worlds of reality and nightmare become indistinguishable. Yes, it sounds as generic as… well, as a Lovercraft novella.

But then, there’s a reason why the author was so popular (at least his work was, he was a racist introvert) so one more atop the “homage pile” of games is never a bad thing.

#11 MADiSON

Developer: BLOODIOUS GAMES

Publisher: BLOODIOUS GAMES

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X

Release: 2021

Another camera-based game now, MADiSON puts a slight twist on the formula. This time around, you are the one committing the atrocities. Protagonist Luca is the unlucky victim of a demon, possessing him to complete a ritual started long before his time.

Much like the framing of Indigo Prophecy, MADiSON sees players either try and escape the madness they’re being subjected to… or delve further into it. Every character you meet along the was has a motive, or sinister past, and it’s up to Luca to find out what that is. Then, of course, it’s up to the player to decide their fate.

#10 FOBIA – St. Dinfna Hotel

Developer: Maximum Games

Publisher: Pulsatrix Studios

Platform: PS4, PS5,

Release: TBC

As the name suggests, FOBIA sets players loose in a hotel brimming with monsters. Armed with weapons and logic, they’ll be tasked with finding out what’s going on in the not-so-abandoned attraction. Survival and puzzles are on the cards here.

Looking to crib off the reinvented angle that Resident Evil VII took, FOBIA goes one further with a technological bent too. The game promises “genetic modifications and parallel realities”, adding some techno-horror to up the ante.

It looks promising, let’s just hope it maintains the horror aspect instead of devolving into a mindless shooter towards the final act… like Resident Evil VII did.

#9 Stray Souls

Developer: Jukai Studio

Publisher: Jukai Studio

Platform: PC

Release: “Coming Soon”

Quite possibly one of the best looking games on this list, Stray Souls looks every bit as scary as it does pretty. Taking cues from the likes of Silent Hill, Stray Souls is a third person tale of a young man returning to his grandma’s Bates’ Motel-looking old house.

Of course, it’s not as simple as just rifling through granny’s bits and bobs, as protagonist Daniel gets caught up in some larger and much, much darker. The game promises randomised frights, jumps and “supernatural events”, making it harder for players to pinpoint when they think something is going to happen.

Blending action and horror, Stray Souls looks to capture the survival element more than gung ho. Armed with small firearms and limited ammo, Daniel will have a tense battle to survive the madness he’s inadvertently fallen into.

#8 Choo-Choo Charles

Developer: Two Star Games

Publisher: Two Star Games

Platform: PC

Release: Spring 2022

As many would agree, spiders and clowns are terrifying. Combine the two and it’s already a scary thought, but trains? They’re not scary, normally, unless it’s a spider clown train. A horrifying concept, Choo-Choo Charles tasks you with taking out the titular train terror.

Players can customise their own train, plan missions ahead and figure out the best way to keep the menace at bay. The spider-train can strike at any time, keeping players on their toes and tracks throughout.

Featuring both literal on-rails and exploratory elements, Choo-Choo Charles look to evoke that Slenderman/FNAF creepiness with its terrifying mascot. I don’t even like looking at.

#7 Martha Is Dead

Developer: LKA

Publisher: Wired Productions

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X

Release: February 2022

A game set towards the end of World War II, Martha Is Dead deals with a completely different element of horror. Whilst the war is mentioned, it plays backdrop to a broken family, told through the eyes of Giulia, who’s twin sister Martha is… well, dead. As the name suggests.

Yet unlike the simple naming convention, the story is anything but. Leading players through shocking revelations, these are echoed in some truly disturbing moments throughout. Edited for the PlayStation version, yet remaining in all others, Martha Is Dead touted the “no press is bad press” angle when streamers and critics got hold of it.

Stomach your way through, however, and there’s an engrossing story to be told. A few technical issues don’t hinder the overall look of the game, and the shocks will have you sat on the edge of your seat.

#6 SlitterHead

Developer: Bokeh Game Studio

Publisher: Bokeh Game Studio

Platform: TBC

Release: TBC 2022/23

When a game is announced “from the creator of Silent Hill”, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume good things. Yet despite the body horror akin to the Parasite manga series (the alien one, not the award winning film), creator Keiichiro Toyama has said the game “doesn’t fully enter the horror genre”.

To quantify that, he went on to state that he wants it to be accessible to fans of other genres too. Yet it still retains its transforming, twisted monstrosities, as well as a third person angle that suggests multiple paths/perspectives will be available. Think Forbidden Siren, but less bleeding-from-the-eyes and more teeth-sprouting-from-where-they-shouldn’t.

#5 Aftermath

Developer: ONE-O-ONE GAMES

Publisher: META Publishing

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X

Release: TBC 2022

A survival game in the literal sense now, Aftermath looks more at the human element of horror than the grotesque. As Charlie, players are tasked with keeping her alive in an unfamiliar city as she looks for her daughter.

Echoing sentiments from the likes of I Am Alive, Aftermath is a story-driven adventure that not only looks at Charlie’s mission, but her own introspection too. It will also seem familiar to fans of Sony’s The Last of Us, as players will battle zombie-like creatures with firepower as they struggle to keep Charlie alive.

#4 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios

Publisher: KRAFTON

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X

Release: TBC 2022

Much like Slitterhead, there’s a pedigree behind The Callisto Protocol. It’s from the mind of Glen Schofield, co-creator of Dead Space. So whilst it is over-the-shoulder, and those familiar with EA’s horror title (more on that later) will recognise elements, it promises to be an entirely new game.

It’s also got Call of Duty veterans on board, so fans should expect solid action, or at the very least, finely tuned gunplay. Schofield assures that the team are “passionate developers”, so hopefully that spark that Dead Space generated will be ignited later this year when The Callisto Protocol arrives.

#3 The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Platform: PC

Release: TBC 2022

The Outlast series struck at the right time, as walking simulators were gaining mainstream prominence. Coupled with some tense gameplay and shocking psychological horror, they’re fan favorites in the genre.

Red Barrels is going for a different angle this time. Set during the Cold War, preceding the first two, focus will be on co-op multiplayer (as well as single player). Multiplayer in horror never bodes well, but with two top titles under their belt, hopefully we can trust Red Barrels to deliver on that promise.

Just don’t force us watch our teammates get castrated, please. It was horrifying enough in the first game.

#2 Scorn

Developer: Ebb Software

Publisher: Ebb Software

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X

Release: October 2022

The works of surrealist H. R. Geiger have influenced many works over the years, most notably the Alien franchise. Whilst others have taken inspiration, Scorn looks to pay heavier tribute than most.

A first person affair, Scorn looks like a trip through Geiger’s mind, directed by David Cronenberg. Weird, fleshy weapons against a surreal, sci-fi backdrop make for an already disturbing looking game.

Presented as non-linear, emphasis will be based on player control to piece together what’s happened in this nightmare-ish world. Expect gruesome monstrosities and body horror aplenty as you discover the truth.

#1 Dead Space Remake

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: EA

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X

Release: Q4 2022

The first Dead Space took cues from Resident Evil 4 and reinvented over-the-shoulder survival in 2008. The series lost its way by the third one, devolving into generic co-op shooter action.

EA have said they won’t mess with this remake, looking to bring back that space horror that shook players up the first time around. Think back to limited ammunition, precision aiming for dismemberment and the ever-present fear of Necromorph jumpscare as we go back to the Ishimura once more.

More than just a remaster, this remake will benefit from current tech to bring its brand of survival horror back to fans. Just imagine how gruesome those Necromoprhs are going to look…