Horizon Forbidden West: Legendary Weapons Locations

Legendary weapons are nothing to sneeze at.

There is a lot of gear available to the player in Horizon Forbidden West. Some of the most important, however, are the weapons at Aloy’s disposal. While defining “good” and “bad” weapons is subjective based on each person’s individual playstyle, there are some indicators within the game itself to help players know which weapons to hold onto and which to toss.

The rarity level of each item is generally a good indicator to know how good a new weapon is. Green weapons are usually found in the early hours of the game and are generally the worst, next is blue offering better perks, and then purple is at the top.

A select number of weapons are orange, however, and classified as “Legendary.” These Legendary weapons have some of the best perks in the game, dealing the most damage and having useful bonuses.

Horizon Forbidden West Legendary Weapons Guide

The Sun Scourge Hunter Bow

How to Unlock: After completing all Rebel Camps on the map, do the First Forge side quest.

Death-Seeker’s Shadow Hunter Bow

How to Unlock: Purchasable with Medals at the Maw of the Arena. Medals are earned through Hunting Grounds and Combat Arenas.

Carja’s Bane Warrior Bow

How to Unlock: Complete all Gauntlet Races.

Forgefall Precision Bow

How to Unlock: Purchasable with Medals at the Maw of the Arena. Medals are earned through Hunting Grounds and Combat Arenas.

The Skykiller Spike Thrower

How to Unlock: After completing the Gemini Cauldron, complete the side quest “No Way Home” which is available in Legacy’s Landfall.

Wings of the Ten Blastsling

How to Unlock: Find all 12 black boxes and bring them back to Memorial Grove.

The Blast Forge Boltblaster

How to Unlock: After completing the Gemini Cauldron, complete the side quest “No Way Home” which is available in Legacy’s Landfall

Ancestor’s Return Shredder Gauntlet

How to Unlock: Find all nine ornaments in the Relic Ruins puzzles and turn them in to Stemmur in Hidden Ember.

Tinker’s Pride Tripcaster

How to Unlock: Complete all Hunting Grounds with Full Stripes.