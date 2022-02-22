Horizon Forbidden West: All Machine Locations

Horizon Forbidden West‘s machines are one of the most compelling parts of the series. So much time is spent researching and fighting them that they almost become a major secondary character of sorts for the story.

Completing Forbidden West‘s trophy list requires the player to be intimately familiar with every type of machine by scanning each one at least once to unlock the “All Machine Types Scanned” trophy. Anyone looking to pop the trophy certainly has their work cut out for them as the game features 43 unique machines wandering the vast open world.

It’s worth noting that many machines spawn in multiple places, so the specific spots listed below aren’t the only areas where each machine can be found.

Before getting started, it’s important to note that there are two missable machines that don’t spawn in the open world outside of specific missions. Anyone looking to unlock the trophy needs to keep this in mind and make sure to scan the Specter and Specter Prime during the main quest mission “Singularity” before the end of the main story. This is the last mission in the main quest, so just make sure to scan both machines during it and there should be no other major roadblocks.

Horizon Forbidden West Machine List

Grazer Site

Burrower Site

Scrounger Site

Leaplasher Site

Scrapper Site

Spikesnout Site

Skydrifter Site

Plowhorn Site

Charger Site

Lancehorn Site

Longleg Site

Bristleback Site

Fanghorn Site

Redeye Watcher Site

Widemaw Site

Clawstrider Site

Corruptor Site

Corruptors don’t have a place in the open world, they only appear in the “Legendary” Arena Challenges.

Bellowback Site

Glinthawk Site

Shell-walker Site

Stalker Site

Grimhorn Site

Grimhorns are only encounterable in the Cage Fight “Intermediate” Arena Challenges and the main quest missions “The Dying Lands” and “Gemini.”

Ravager Site

Snapmaw Site

Sunwing Site

Clamberjaw Site

Rollerback Site

Rockbreaker Site

Behemoth Site

Dreadwing Site

Tideripper Site

Shellsnapper Site

Stormbird Site

Thunderjaw Site

Frostclaw Site

Scorcher Site

Slitherfang Site

Tremortusk Site

Fireclaw Site

Slaughterspine Site

Tallneck Site

You can find all of Horizon Forbidden West‘s Tallnecks through our guide right here.

Specter Site

Scannable only in the main quest missions “Death’s Door,” “Cradle of Echoes,” and “Singularity.”

Specter Prime Site

Scannable only in the main quest mission “Singularity.”

