Horizon Forbidden West: All Machine Locations

Horizon Forbidden West‘s machines are one of the most compelling parts of the series. So much time is spent researching and fighting them that they almost become a major secondary character of sorts for the story.
Completing Forbidden West‘s trophy list requires the player to be intimately familiar with every type of machine by scanning each one at least once to unlock the “All Machine Types Scanned” trophy. Anyone looking to pop the trophy certainly has their work cut out for them as the game features 43 unique machines wandering the vast open world.
It’s worth noting that many machines spawn in multiple places, so the specific spots listed below aren’t the only areas where each machine can be found.
Before getting started, it’s important to note that there are two missable machines that don’t spawn in the open world outside of specific missions. Anyone looking to unlock the trophy needs to keep this in mind and make sure to scan the Specter and Specter Prime during the main quest mission “Singularity” before the end of the main story. This is the last mission in the main quest, so just make sure to scan both machines during it and there should be no other major roadblocks.
This guide is still a work in progress, so check back later for more photos!
Horizon Forbidden West Machine List
Grazer Site
Burrower Site
Scrounger Site
Leaplasher Site
Scrapper Site
Spikesnout Site
Skydrifter Site
Plowhorn Site
Image coming soon!
Charger Site
Lancehorn Site
Image coming soon!
Longleg Site
Image coming soon!
Bristleback Site
Fanghorn Site
Redeye Watcher Site
Image coming soon!
Widemaw Site
Clawstrider Site
Corruptor Site
Corruptors don’t have a place in the open world, they only appear in the “Legendary” Arena Challenges.
Bellowback Site
Glinthawk Site
Shell-walker Site
Image coming soon!
Stalker Site
Grimhorn Site
Grimhorns are only encounterable in the Cage Fight “Intermediate” Arena Challenges and the main quest missions “The Dying Lands” and “Gemini.”
Ravager Site
Snapmaw Site
Image coming soon!
Sunwing Site
Clamberjaw Site
Image coming soon!
Rollerback Site
Image coming soon!
Rockbreaker Site
Behemoth Site
Dreadwing Site
Image coming soon!
Tideripper Site
Image coming soon!
Shellsnapper Site
Stormbird Site
Image coming soon!
Thunderjaw Site
Frostclaw Site
Scorcher Site
Slitherfang Site
Image coming soon!
Tremortusk Site
Image coming soon!
Fireclaw Site
Image coming soon!
Slaughterspine Site
Image coming soon!
Tallneck Site
You can find all of Horizon Forbidden West‘s Tallnecks through our guide right here.
Specter Site
Scannable only in the main quest missions “Death’s Door,” “Cradle of Echoes,” and “Singularity.”
Specter Prime Site
Scannable only in the main quest mission “Singularity.”
