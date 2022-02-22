Horizon Forbidden West: How To Get The Flying Mount

One of the most exciting changes in Horizon Forbidden West compared to Zero Dawn are the new mount options available to the player through Aloy’s override ability. Horizon‘s machines are an essential part of the game’s story and setting so the addition of new machines to ride in Forbidden West is a major highlight.

One machine type, however, has stood out among the rest in the game’s marketing: the Sunwing. The Sunwing is a pterodactyl-like machine that allows the player to fly high above the world, easily traversing treacherous climbs.

As it’s been a big part of Horizon Forbidden West‘s marketing, many players are eager to unlock the override ability and start soaring high. Unfortunately, it takes quite some time before the Sunwing is able to be tamed.

More Horizon Forbidden West guides:

Explorer and Guided Mode Explained | Horizon Forbidden West Difficulty Trophies | ‘Reached the Daunt’ Trophy Guide | How to Get God of War Face Paint | Best Skills to Get First | Relic Ruins Locations and Puzzle Solutions | How to Upgrade the Resource Pouch | All Tallneck Locations | All Signal Lens Locations

How to Override the Sunwing

In order to have the ability to override the Sunwing, players will need to start the main story mission “The Wings of the Ten,” the second to last main quest with the recommended level of 32. In it, players will be asked to get the Sunwing override from a Cauldron which then needs to be fixed at the Fabrication Table in Aloy’s base, the place where GAIA is located.

Luckily, the mission is quite clear on how to complete all of its objectives, and getting the Sunwing override isn’t a missable part of the quest. Once created, Aloy will go outside, call the mount, and then get to flying away to wrap up the rest of the story.

Although it is disappointing that the Sunwing is locked until the endgame, the mount is incredibly useful once obtained. With a game as large as Horizon Forbidden West, however, players should have no shortage of uses for it as they complete side quests and continue exploring the Forbidden West.

A good thing to do once the Sunwing is unlocked is to clean up and remaining objectives related to the Tallnecks scattered across the world. Many of them have small objectives attached that Aloy needs to complete before getting on top and scanning them, but the Sunwing completely negates most Tallneck puzzles, so finishing the rest should be a breeze from that point on.