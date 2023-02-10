22 BEST Roguelike Games of 2022

Here are some of the best roguelike games of 2022.

Roguelike games have been enjoying something of a resurgence in recent years. Even big AAA games like Far Cry 6 have been getting their own takes on the popular genre. However, what about full-fledged roguelike games? Thankfully, roguelike fans have plenty to sink their teeth into in 2022. Here’s a list of some of the best and most promising roguelikes this year.

Disclaimer: Killer Bean and Endless Dungeon was removed as it’s no longer expected in 2022.

#22 Tiny Rogues

Developer: RubyDev

Publisher: RubyDev

Platforms: PC

Release: September 23, 2023

If you want a challenging game that will test you in a small space, get Tiny Rogues. The title puts you not in vast battlefields but in a small rectangular space. One that will be filled with enemies that you must overcome. Each level is a “floor.” When you get through the basic enemies, a boss will appear to test your skills further.

As you wipe out enemies, you’ll be able to build up your character, so they have more powerful skills and abilities.

Add that to the 220+ weapons within the title, and you’ll be making multiple runs in the game to test everything out!

#21 Alina of the Arena

Developer: PINIX

Publisher: PINIX

Platforms: PC

Release: January 19, 2023

When you’re a gladiator, the two things you need to worry about are the crowds and your opponents. You need to defeat one and win over the other. In Alina of the Arena, you’ll find how hard it is to get through gladiator fights and how tactical they can be!

The highlight of the game is building an incredible deck of moves that you can use to fight enemies and protect yourself. You’ll also have a hex-based battlefield, so you must use that to your advantage.

The weapons you wield will also affect your cards and strategy. So build yourself to be the ultimate gladiator!

#20 Dome Keeper

Developer: Bippinbits

Publisher: Raw Fury Games

Platforms: PC

Release: September 27, 2023

You might think that living in a dome would be a perfect place to hide from things trying to destroy you. But as you’ll experience in Dome Keeper, trying to keep your dome alive is a constant struggle!

In the game, there will be waves of enemies coming to bring down your dome to get at the people inside. Your job is to defend it with all you have. You’ll dig underground to find more materials and items when a wave of foes is beaten. Use them to bolster your defenses!

But you’ll be under a time limit every time you dive underground. So dig quickly, find what you need, and return to your people!

#19 Soulstone Survivors

Developer: Game Smithing

Publisher: Game Smithing

Platforms: PC

Release: November 07, 2023

Many roguelikes can easily be defined as “easy to learn, hard to master.” Soulstone Survivors takes that moniker and gives you a deep yet action-packed RPG experience.

In the game, you’ll play a Void Hunter, and it’s your job to fight various monsters and grow your character as you win. There are many kinds of skills you can learn to overcome enemies. Just as important, you don’t have to play the same character the whole time. Instead, you can play fourteen unique characters, each with special abilities.

Add that to a deep skill tree, tough bosses, and plenty of variety, and you’ll have a good time playing.

#18 Just King

Release date: May 2, 2022

Publisher: VISH

Developers: VISH, Vish Game Studio

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Just King is a roguelike unlike many others due to the simple fact that it’s kind of adorable, and there’s nothing wrong with that. In fact, it’s part of what will draw you in.

You’ll play as a sect of cute characters who are charged with defeating wave after wave of monsters. But fear not, you’ll have a variety of 17 special heroes that you can pick from to battle with, grow with, and synergize with in order to create the best version of your team.

Challenge the evils of the world across three different biomes, learning along the way, and seeing when to fight, and when to run. Just know that you can’t run forever.

#17 20 Minutes till Dawn

Release date: June 7, 2022

Developer: Flanne

Platforms: Android, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Flanne, Erabit, Erabit Studios

Roguelike titles are meant to be not just fun, but chaotic and at times overwhelming, and 20 Minutes Till Dawn is exactly that, and then some.

You’ll get to choose from a wide variety of characters and classes. Then, upgrade them as you slaughter enemies in order to become even MORE powerful and make the ultimate build to make it to dawn!

Then, if you succeed and last the 20 minutes, choose another character and build and do it all over again!

This is truly a game for those who want to have a fun time while also destroying monsters left and right and knowing that the pressure will continued to build.

#16 COMPOUND

Release date: July 20, 2022

Publisher: notdead

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Developers: Bevan McKechnie

COMPOUND is an FPS title that is trying to be different from the VR titles of the past. Yes, this is a virtual reality game, and the creator spent years trying to deliver a special and unique experience to those who wanted a deeper and fresher action experience in their headset games.

You’ll have to go through enemies as you try and breach the heart of a compound and then retrieve what is the world’s to have.

Oh, and you will die, and the game will change every time you die. But as you learn, and as you grow, and as you adjust to the VR, you’ll realize just how in-depth this title is.

#15 Little Noah: Scion of Paradise

Release date: June 28, 2022

Publisher: Cygames

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Developers: Cygames, Grounding Inc.

What happens when an accidental find leads to a chance encounter and a crashed ship? You get the beginning of Little Noah: Scion of Paradise, that’s what.

You play as the young alchemist Noah, who finds themselves crash landed on a mysterious island with mysterious ruins that haven’t been discovered before. Now needing some help to get off the island she’s on, Noah and her new cat companion Zipper must enter the ruins and seek out what’s there.

Along the way, you’ll be able to call upon 40+ characters and a whole swarm of items to defeat enemies and bosses. Plus, the rooms of the ruins change with each playthrough! Thus, you’ll have a challenge no matter how you play it.

#14 Synced: Off Planet

Developer: NEXT Studios

Publisher: Level Infinite

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Synced: Off Planet is an upcoming free-to-play roguelike. An online co-op shooter, Synced: Off Planet looks like it has everything for roguelike/shooter fans. The game is set in a “techno-apocalyptic future” as gamers play to find out how the downfall of society occurred. The game also promises to include PvP and Battle Royale multiplayer modes for a well-rounded experience.

#13 Ship of Fools

Developer: Fika Productions

Publisher: Team17

Platforms: PC PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release: November 22, 2023

Are you looking for a seafaring roguelike adventure that will test your skills in both single-player and co-op? If so, Ship of Fools is for you.

The game focuses on an archipelago of islands that a terrible storm has overtaken due to the Great Lighthouse being damaged.

You must sail out to fix it, and the dangers will get stronger as you go further out to sea! Team up with a co-op partner and man the cannons so you can fight off threats. You can also search the archipelago for other islands to land on to find treasure!

But be warned. The storm will move and try to stop you, so be ready for anything!

#12 Out There: Oceans of Time

Developer: Mi-Clos Studio, Goblinz Studio

Publisher: Modern Wolf, Fractale

Platform: PC

Release: April 7, 2022

Out There: Oceans of Time is shaping up to be a truly awesome Sci-Fi roguelike game. Out There takes place, well, out there. The game is a space exploration roguelike set in deep, interstellar space. Out There: Oceans of Time is a sequel to 2015’s Out There. The original game has a “Mostly positive” score on Steam and was generally well received. The sequel looks to be taking things to the next level. Any Sci-Fi/roguelike fans are sure to be in for a treat.

Out There: Oceans of Time will be released on Steam on April 7, 2022.

#11 Wizard with a Gun

Developer: Galvanic Games

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Wizard with a Gun wins the award for the coolest title in this list. The upcoming title is an online co-op sandbox survival game. Players will take on dangerous creatures in a magical wilderness and uncover mysteries while they’re at it. Players will be able to customize their wizards with a variety of different weapons and outfits which is perfect for making your character unique when taking part in online co-op.

There’s no exact release date for Wizard with a Gun besides 2022. When it does release it will be available on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

#10 Achilles: Legends Untold

Developer: Dark Point Games

Publisher: Dark Point Games

Platform: PC

Release: Q2 2022

Achilles: Legends Untold is your run-of-the-mill roguelike. The game, which is based on Greek mythology, is also described by developer Dark Point Games as being a “souls-like action RPG.” So rejoice roguelike/RPG/souls lovers! This game is just for you. In the game, players will be tasked with defeating mythological creatures and gods in single-player or co-op.

Achilles is currently available in early access on Steam so anyone interested can check the game out right now. The full release is scheduled for later this year.

#9 Home Behind 2

Developer: TPP Studio

Publisher: TPP Studio

Platform: PC

Release: February 16, 2022

Home Behind 2 is a roguelike RPG set in a war-torn country. The fictional country of Scaria has been engulfed in a civil war for the past 10 years. Players will take on the role of a revolutionary leader, working to overthrow the “brutal authoritarian regime.” The game was released on February 16 and already holds a “Very Positive” rating on Steam after nearly 5000 reviews.

If the player reviews are anything to go by, Home Behind 2 should be a treat for any roguelike fans.

#8 GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

Developer: Konami Digital Entertainment, GuruGuru

Publisher: Konami Digital Entertainment

Platform: PC

Release: February 17, 2022

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is a hack-and-slash roguelike that, graphically, is a love letter to Japanese art. Besides the compelling roguelike gameplay, GetsuFumaDen is a graphical masterpiece. The art style alone is something to behold and reason enough to give this game a shot. Recent reviews for the game on Steam are “Very Positive.” The game plays similarly to Dead Cells so any fans of that popular game are sure to enjoy this one too.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is available now on Steam.

#7 Warm Snow

Developer: BadMudStudio

Publisher: bilibili

Platform: PC

Release: January 19, 2022

Warm Snow takes place in a dark fantasy world. In the game, players are tasked with taking down the powerful Five Great Clans and saving the world. As the title suggests, the game is centered around a phenomenon where snow falls but is warm to the touch. Players will need to uncover the mystery of the warm snow through puzzles and combat against various beasts.

Warm Snow is available now on Steam.

#6 Conan Chop Chop

Developer: Mighty Kingdom

Publisher: Funcom

Platform: PC

Release: March 1, 2022

Conan Chop Chop isn’t just a co-op roguelike. It’s a party co-op roguelike. The game is described as a “hilarious take on Conan the Barbarian” and, judging by the trailers, it certainly seems like it. The game features couch and online co-op for a chaotic roguelike game. The game is going to be released on March 1 but anyone interested in the game can also check out the demo that is available right now.

#5 Loot River

Developer: straka.studio

Publisher: straka.studio, SUPERSHOT PRESENTS

Platform: PC

Release: TBA

Loot River is all about exploring labyrinths within a dark dungeon. Players will need to conquer the roguelike game by mastering the real-time combat amid the shifting blocks of the ancient ruins. That’s not all, players will also need to defeat abominable beasts with a mixture of combat skills. Players will also need to master the ground shifting ability in order to solve the puzzles within the game. Loot River is a very interesting concept that should challenge players in various ways.

Loot River doesn’t have a confirmed release date besides it will release in 2022.

#4 Ember Knights

Developer: Tiny Titan Studios

Publisher: Asmodee Digital

Platform: PC

Release: Spring 2022

Ember Knight is described as “a fast-paced multiplayer rogue-lite.” If nothing else, it certainly is fast-paced. The game, which features multiplayer co-op for 1-4 players, is all about building powerful attack synergies that are unique to each player depending on how you choose to customize them. Players can customize their loadouts with upgradeable perks, magic skills, and relics.

Ember Knights has a release date of Spring 2022 but there is a free demo available now on Steam.

#3 Cult of the Lamb

Developer: Massive Monster

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Cult of the Lamb, as the name suggests, involves cults. This roguelike game tasks players with building their own cults and building a community of cute little woodland critters. The aim of the game? Become the one true cult! If that’s not enough to convince anyone to give this game a go, the protagonist is a lamb who was “saved from annihilation.” What more could anyone ask for out of a game?

Cult of the Lamb will release later this year on Steam.

#2 Rogue Tower

Developer: Die of Death Games

Publisher: Die of Death Games

Platform: PC

Release: January 28, 2022

Rogue Tower isn’t just any roguelike game. It’s a tower defense roguelike game. The game, which was released in January, has players building bigger and better defenses as the game progresses. As players make their way through the game the path to defend will get longer. In order to succeed, players will need to unlock new defenses, upgrade existing ones and expand their coverage. The game boasts “over 400 unique cards and upgrades” for “nearly endless replayability.”

Rogue Tower was released on Steam in January and currently has “Very Positive” reviews from players.

#1 The Iron Oath

Developer: Curious Panda Games

Publisher: Humble Games

Platform: PC

Release: Spring 2022

The Iron Oath is a “turn-based tactical RPG” roguelike. The game, which takes place in the medieval fantasy realm of Caelum, has players control a mercenary company of warriors. Players will need to lead the company through contracts, increase the company’s reputation and guide the band of warriors over decades. That’s right, decades. As time passes in the game, new storylines will be unlocked and each playthrough is promised to be “unpredictable and unique.”

The Iron Oath has a release window of Spring 2022. There is currently a free demo of the game on Steam.