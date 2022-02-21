Horizon Forbidden West: All Signal Lens Locations

The Signals of the Sun side quest is a collect-a-thon quest made available to the player in the early hours of Horizon Forbidden West. As soon as Aloy makes her way to the Daunt, she’s able to start collecting mysterious Signal Lenses, but after talking around to some locals, she meets Raynah, someone looking to obtain all six lenses.

Raynah explains that her father built the towers that the Signal Lenses sit on top of, but that the Carja are looking to destroy the towers due to their old age. Raynah tasks Aloy with bringing her all six lenses in exchange for some metal shards, Greenshine, and various ingot blocks.

Although Signals of the Sun may take a little bit of time, it’s not a bad quest to take on in the early hours of Horizon Forbidden West as it nets the player a good number of resources that will prove valuable as the game goes on.

Signals of the Sun: Signal Lens Locations

Lens of Midday

The Lens of Midday is located to the immediate east of Chainscrape, directly across the river. Players should be able to see the tower from the center of town and easily identify it to grab the lens. The Lens of Midday is a good one to grab first as it’s so easy to see and can help the player understand what to look for when on the hunt for more Signal Lenses.

Lens of Dawn

The Lens of Dawn is located in the far northeast corner of the map. It will require the player to double back past where they entered the Daunt from at the end of Horizon Forbidden West‘s tutorial.

Lens of Morning

The Lens of Morning is located in a tower northeast of Chainscrape, just off the main path to the north when walking to the village for the first time.

Lens of Twilight

The Lens of Twilight is located to the south of the Daunt Relic Ruins. It’s tucked away almost to the edge of the map.

Lens of Afternoon

The Lens of Afternoon is located to the southwest of Chainscrape. It overlooks the group of Chargers that are always to the south of the settlement. It requires the player to complete the Twilight Path sidequest, available to the player by talking to Petra in the Chainscrape bar. Unlike the rest of the Signal Lenses, the Lens of Afternoon won’t be attached to a large wooden structure, instead, it sits on its own in some rubble.

Lens of Evening

The Lens of Evening is located to the north of the Barren Light outpost. It will require Aloy to use the Pullcaster to open some blocked-off pathways Before climbing.