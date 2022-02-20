Horizon Forbidden West: How to Upgrade the Resource Pouch

There is a lot of gear to keep track of in Horizon Forbidden West. From natural pickups like healing plants and stones to the more complicated inner workings of the machines spread across the giant open world, it’s no wonder why Aloy’s Resource Pouch gets filled up so quickly.

Luckily, Horizon Forbidden West‘s Stash fixes a problem that many fans had with Horizon Zero Dawn‘s loot system by allowing Aloy to instantly put loot that she can’t carry into a separate pool that the player can access at any time. That said, upgrading the Resource Pouch so that Aloy can carry more at once still has its value as running out of supplies when deep in the wilderness can put the player in a tricky situation.

Upgrading the Resource Pouch

When the player first gets access to the Workbench, one of the first things that most players look into upgrading is the Resource Pouch. The first upgrade is pretty cheap only requiring a handful of Metal Shards, of which the player should have an overabundance, and two Boar Hides. Luckily, Boar Hides are simple to get and the first open area, the Daunt, is full of roaming boars. Not every killed boar will have a hide, but the resource isn’t too uncommon so the player should have enough to upgrade the pouch after a few minutes of hunting.

The next upgrade is a little trickier. The Resource Pouch’s Level 2 Upgrade asks for 50 Metal Shards (still easy to get,) one Horned Lizard Bone, and one Goose Feather. Unfortunately, the player won’t be able to start farming Horned Lizards or Geese until they’re able to make it into the western territories. Once the world opens up, however, players should be able to get the resources in no time.

Horned Lizards can be found in the desert, in the area seen above. Since they’re one of the smaller animals that players can hunt, they can be tough to spot from afar. To see them easier use Aloy’s Focus as they light up gold and orange when viewed with it activated.

Geese can be found in the giant lake north of Scalding Spear (image coming soon.) The birds are much easier to see as they’re bigger than the lizards, but if the player isn’t careful, they can fly off very quickly. If Aloy startles a Goose and it begins flying away, draw up the bow and use the Concentration skill to slow down time and line up a shot.

More Resource Pouch upgrade item locations coming soon, check back later for more!