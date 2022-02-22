20 NEW Open-World RPGs of 2022

2022 is a stacked year for games of all genres, but open-world RPGs, in particular, seem to be popping up around every corner. Whether you’re looking to explore post-apocalyptic cities, build a farm with friends, or become a hero of the wild west, plenty of new titles are scheduled to hit PC and consoles this year.

#20 The Ranchers

Developer: RedPilzStudio

Publisher: RedPilzStudio

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

RedPilzStudio, an independent game developer based in Paris, is gearing up to release their first full game The Ranchers sometime in 2022. This open-world country-life sim will allow up to four players to raise animals, grow crops, craft machines, build houses and explore a world filled with monsters and mines! Exploration of this absolutely massive map can be done on foot, or on horseback, scooter, pickup, or yacht. Curiously, players will be able to sell items via an auction market both accessible in-game and on mobile devices. Much like Stardew Valley, it will be possible to romance local characters, and plenty of events and mini-games await once the game drops later this year.

#19 Earth From Another Sun

Developer: Multiverse

Publisher: Multiverse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Known for the 2018 survival VR title Seeking Dawn, Multiverse has been hard at work on Earth from Another Sun for the past two and a half years. As of September 2021, 70% of the sci-fi action RPG was said to be completed, and a 2022 launch is expected. Players can look forward to exploring an ever-expanding galaxy complete with unique NPCs and quests as well as player-created content as they attempt to conquer the stars. Using hundreds of weapons, weapon mods, and abilities, the first-person combat promises to be fresh, as Multiverse decided to embrace a rogue-like design philosophy.

#18 Coral Island

Developer: Stairway Games

Publisher: Stairway Games

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release: Q4 2022

Credited as a ‘re-imagined farm sim inspired by the classics,’ Coral Island will be the first release from Indonesian developer Stairway Games. Set on a tropical island, players will be able to fully customize their character, romance one of 16 attractive NPCs, start a family, restore the local coral reefs, traverse dangerous caverns, and, of course, make the most impressive farm that anyone’s ever seen. Inspired heavily by Southeast Asia, the game also seeks to promote environmental awareness, and Coral Island has managed to pull in over $1.6 million on Kickstarter.

#17 Wild West Dynasty

Developer: Virtual Magic Games

Publisher: Toplitz Productions

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Toplitz, the publisher of Medieval Dynasty and Lumberjack’s Dynasty, announced Wild West Dynasty in cooperation with developer Virtual Magic Games last March. The reveal trailer showed an impressive amount of polish, and players should expect plenty of depth as they build a ranch, feed and cloth settlers, and explore the open range. “Emerge from being a lonesome cowboy to founding a settlement and becoming the mayor of a gold-digger town: your personal endeavors know no bounds. Soon, other settlers will join you in your quest for happiness,” Toplitz writes. “Find a wife, produce a hardworking heir, and start your legacy.”

#16 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release: Q4 2022

The third State of Decay game is definitely due. The first title, released in 2013, managed to sell 250,000 copies in 2 days, while 2018’s State of Decay 2 became the best-selling video game in the US in its month of release. An announcement trailer for State of Decay 3 dropped in 2020, surprising some fans, as the second installment is still seeing substantial DLC updates regularly. The trailer shows that Undead Labs has listened to fans, adding live animals, more changes in weather, and what looks to be a solo survivor. An exact release date is still unknown, but rumor has it that we’ll see the third game in late 2022.

#15 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release: December 8, 2022

Initially slated for release in 2012, S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl is over a decade late to the party. The first S.T.A.L.K.E.R game in 13 years since the release of Call of Pripyat in 2009, this sequel will be the first game also released on consoles, and the fourth in the series overall. After the game was canceled in 2012, it resurfaced in 2018, with development having restarted on Unreal Engine 5. Players can look forward to a horrifying first-person shooter and a non-linear story as they dictate the events that decide the fate of the Zone. Multiplayer mode will be coming shortly after release as a free update.

#14 Palworld

Developer: Pocket Pair, Inc.

Publisher: Pocket Pair, Inc.

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Palworld is perfect for those wishing Pokemon were more adult-friendly. Players will explore a vast open-world, befriending these very familiar creatures–but that’s not all. Want to sell your new friends? Butcher them for sustenance? Put them to work or make them rob a nearby village? All possible. Players will also need to survive, as Palworld is complete with food shortages, harsh weather, and poachers. Build pyramids, spaceships, houses, gardens, it’s all up to you. Multiplayer is supported, and you’ll probably want a friend as you explore this bizarre world.

#13 Dark Envoy

Developer: Event Horizon Limited

Publisher: Event Horizon Limited

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release: 2022

Dark Envoy follows two sibling relic hunters as they explore a dark world where mana-fueled technology defies the magical order. The player’s actions will impact the entire course of a world-splitting conflict in this sci-fi RPG, complete with online co-op and an engaging story. 16 different classes are available across four disciplines, from Assassin and Gunslinger to Technomancer and Summoner. The game has no RNG combat, meaning that players will really need to plan ahead for victory.

#12 Return to Nangrim

Developer: Sycoforge

Publisher: Sycoforge

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release: 2022

A dark first-person fantasy adventure with both RPG and survival elements, Return to Nangrim is being developed by Swiss studio Sycoforge Games. The new title is part of the Arafinn Universe, which the company has been curating since 2009. Featuring completely new languages and units of measurement, the upcoming game promises a polished experience, and will have players crafting, exploring, and surviving in an abandoned world alongside an animal companion.

#11 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Developer: Hardsuit Labs (initially)

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has had a pretty awful development period. When the game was officially announced in 2019, it was being developed by Hardsuit Labs, but this no longer seems to be the case. Strangely, Paradox won’t announce which studio has taken the helm, though fans are just happy that the project hasn’t been scrapped altogether. In November 2021, the publisher announced that they were happy with the progress of Bloodlines 2, though no exact release date has been announced. When it finally does, get ready to live your dream vampire life in a large open world.

#10 Bleak Faith: Forsaken

Developer: Archangel Studios

Publisher: Archangel Studios

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release: Q2 2022

A crowdfunded soulslike, Bleak Faith: Forsaken has a distinctive aesthetic. Set to release in the second quarter of this year, the game was made by Serbian indie company Archangel Studios. The game takes place amidst the ruins of a modern world, where medieval knights and mages seek the mysteries of a lost civilization across a vast open world. The survival horror action RPG also features mecha-dragons, which is reason enough to pick it up upon release. Despite having a relatively small budget, the newest gameplay video is incredibly polished.

#9 Crimson Desert

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

Initially planned as a prequel to Black Desert Online, Crimson Desert has since transformed into something else entirely. A single-player open-world RPG set in the same universe, players will step into a medieval fantasy world, on a continent called Pywel. The main character Macduff is a mercenary seeking to escape the painful memories of his past as he traverses war-torn lands and unforgiving wilderness. South Korean publisher Pearl Abyss recently confirmed that the title would be released sometime in 2022.

#8 Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PlayStation 5 (2-year exclusive), PC

Release: May 24, 2022

Frey Holland, a young woman from New York City, is transported to the fantasy world of Athia and given magical powers to help traverse strange lands, fight enemies, and find her way home. One of the most hyped releases of the year, Forspoken seeks to take full advantage of the PlayStation 5’s graphical capabilities, including procedural generation for the creation of large-scale locations. Square Enix has promised a narrative-driven adventure, and for those who have seen the gameplay trailer, get ready to have a serious need for speed.

#7 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Finally, a game that’s already out. Dying Light 2 has been seeing ample praise since its release earlier this month, with Kotaku stating that the game has one of the “best parkour systems ever seen in a game,” and Polygon praising the melee combat. Set 22 years after Dying Light, players step into the shoes of Aiden Caldwell as he seeks to survive the post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested city of Villedor. Choices made in the game impact the game world, and the map is four times larger than the original game. If you’re looking for a game you could spend the next year playing, this is a good choice.

#6 Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

Harry Potter fans have wanted an open-world video game for decades, and the day is almost here. Hogwarts Legacy will be set in the late 1800s, and players will be able to choose their Hogwarts House, attend classes, and explore well-known locations like the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village. Legacy will feature a morality system, and it will be possible to customize your character’s voice and body type. Cast spells, brew potions, tame magical beasts, and finally live your witch or wizard dreams. While no release date has been announced, the game is still expected in 2022, according to rumors.

#5 Atomic Heart

Developer: Mundfish

Publisher: Mundfish

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: Q4 2022

Russian studio Mundfish has been working on Atomic Heart for years, and details around the action RPG have been scarce. Earlier this month, a new gameplay trailer confirmed that the game would be coming in 2022. Players will be thrown into a retro-futuristic version of the 1950s, where the Soviet Union is very much still a thing. Surrounded by holograms and robots, the protagonist is a mentally-unstable KGB special agent named P-3, who is sent by the government to investigate a manufacturing company that seems to have shut down without notice. In actuality, the machines within have gone rogue, and have started bioengineering strange experiments.

#4 Avowed

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release: Q4 2022

The highly-anticipated Xbox exclusive Avowed is a first-person fantasy RPG, but Xbox Studios has been quick to point out that this isn’t another Skyrim. Set in Eora, the world of the Pillars of Eternity games, Avowed will be fully open-world and much larger than the last Elder Scrolls title. It will also be the first first-person fantasy title that Obsidian Entertainment has worked on, but early glimpses at the game are filling audiences with confidence. We can expect more info in the coming months.

#3 Lies of P

Developer: Neowiz Games, Round8 Studio

Publisher: Neowiz Games

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

A soulslike with Pinocchio as the protagonist? Lies of P reimagines the classic children’s story as something far more terrifying and twisted, where automatons have overrun the fictional city of Krat. Pinocchio is on a quest to find Mr. Geppetto to save the city and overcome the killer puppets hiding around every corner. The most recently released trailer looks very much like Bloodborne, and the developer claims that the title will feature “profound narrative choices.” This is definitely one to keep an eye on as the year continues.

#2 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release: November 11, 2022

Bethesda’s upcoming “NASA-Punk” action RPG is promising to be a smash-hit. The first new IP from the company in over 25 years, Starfield has been in development since 2016 and will feature three times the amount of dialogue found in Skyrim. The game will take place around the year 2310, and follow the player as they explore The Settled Systems, an area that extends outward from the Solar System for 50 light-years. The two largest factions, the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective, engaged in a bloody Colony War 20 years prior to the beginning of the game. Get ready to sink thousands of hours into this one.

#1 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

How could anything else be at the top of the list? Only four days away from release, Elden Ring has been an obsession for gamers over the past year. Made in collaboration with George R. R. Martin, the game will feature elements similar to those found in its predecessors, the Souls series as well as Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The game will contain a total of six open-world areas for players to explore, with each featuring a unique map. An overview trailer was released over the weekend.