Elden Ring: How To Get The Clawmark Seal Early | Magic Warrior Guide

Elden Ring is a world full of mysteries, and if you search carefully, you can find some incredibly useful rewards. One of those rewards is waiting to be discovered at one of the central Sites of Grace you’ll unlock at the start of your adventure. Near the Third Church of Marika, eagle-eyed players can find a hidden portal in the brush. This portal takes you to an end-game area called Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow. Don’t try to fight anything here or you’ll just get crushed.

The real reason you’ll want to go is the Beastial Clergyman. This NPC will reward you with rare equipment in exchange for Deathroots. And you can start acquiring Deathroots right at the start. We’ve found multiple Deathroot locations already, and just one gets you a reward worthy of a warrior. If you want to do a little magic with your warrior build, you’ll need to find the Beastial Clergyman ASAP.

How To Get Rewards From The Beastial Clergyman | Using Spells As A Warrior

To reach the Beastial Clergyman, a character that rewards you with powerful items, you’ll need to explore deep into high-level territory. Or you can use a hidden portal very early in the game.

Portal Location: Third Church of Marika – From the church, travel north to the brown water creak. There’s magic swirls leading to a portal. The portal takes you to the Beastial Sanctuary / Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow.

Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow is a very difficult location, so don’t try to attack anything. Especially don’t attack the beastman guarding the entrance to the sanctuary! If you attack it, it will become aggressive — and you simply won’t be able to beat it early in the game.

The Beastial Clergyman is located inside the Beastial Sanctuary. To get rewards, you need to give him Deathroots — rare items that are only dropped by Tibia Mariners, a special boss enemy that appears in shallow water, usually in ruins.

Deathroot Location : The first Tibia Mariner you’ll encounter is in Summonwater Village in the starting region.

: The first Tibia Mariner you’ll encounter is in in the starting region. Deathroot Location : Much later in the game, a Tibia Mariner is located near the Liurna of the Lakes Divine Tower / Caria Study Hall.

: Much later in the game, a Tibia Mariner is located near the Liurna of the Lakes Divine Tower / Caria Study Hall. Deathroot Location: At the Atlus Plateau. Up the hill to the left of the Great Lift, you’ll find the undead in the ruin-strewn pond.

Bring a Deathroot to the Beastial Clergyman and he’ll reward you with the Clawmark Seal and the Beast Eye key item. The Clawmark Seal is a magical instrument that uniquely scales with strength — so if you’re a warrior, you can still gain a boost to magic damage without pumping up your Faith / Sorcery stats.

The Clergyman will also give you the Beast Eye. The Beast Eye is a key item that rumbles when you’re near a Deathroot — a message pop-up will appear, letting you know that there is a Tibia Mariner mini-boss somewhere in the area. Tibia Mariners never get too much more difficult, so this is a great method for getting some easy rewards, especially if you’ve got beast-like melee playstyle.